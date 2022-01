Chaos in Ceuta

The Spanish exclave of Ceuta, in North Africa, had never seen such an onslaught. Some 8,000 migrants and refugees managed to cross into the area from Morocco in May, clambering over a fence or swimming around it. The number of migrants attempting to get into Ceuta has grown since the EU stepped up its external border patrols. Most of the 8,000 people who made it to Ceuta have since been deported.