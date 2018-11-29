 Yemen: The devastating war waged with European weapons | World| Breakings news and perspectives from around the globe | DW | 29.11.2018

World

Yemen: The devastating war waged with European weapons

DW commissioned the Jordan-based group Arab Reporters for Investigative Journalism to find out where terrorist groups waging Yemen's devastating conflict are procuring vast weapons stockpiles. The conclusion: Europe.

Jemen Konflikt (Getty Images/AFP/M. Huwais)

A video that al-Qaida published online in January 2016 was supposed to show off the group's strength in Yemen. After all, the terrorist organization has systematically capitalized on the chaos of the civil war to firmly entrench itself on the southern tip of the Arabian peninsula. But the video also demonstrated just how well-armed the fighters are. They were seen brandishing various German-designed weapons — among them the G3 battle rifle, G36 assault rifle, MG3 machine gun and MG4 light machine gun — which are being produced under German arms producer Heckler & Koch's license in Saudi Arabia.

These weapons should have never come into the possession of terrorists. A documentary, commissioned by DW and produced by Jordan's Arab Reporters for Investigative Journalism group (ARIJ), shows how weapons like these and other European-made guns ended up in the hands of militants in Yemen.

International law explicitly defines who may legally purchase weapons. It also stipulates that guns may under no circumstances be passed on to third parties. Despite these laws, however, various militant groups in Yemen are now in possession of exactly such arms.

Read more: Merkel's party accused of taking bribes from major gunmaker

Watch video 01:58
Now live
01:58 mins.

Progress on Yemen peace talks as famine looms

Black market for European arms

How was this possible? Why is al-Qaida in possession of weapons designed by German gun manufacturers? Brigadier General Mohamed al-Mahmoudi, who commands government troops in the city of Taiz, says the weapons were initially issued to units fighting for President Abed Rabbo Mansur Hadi. The problem, however, is that these troops are paid very little and at irregular intervals. To make ends meet, some resort to selling weapons and ammunition. Which then end up, either directly or via third parties, in the hands of al-Qaida or other terrorist groups.

ARIJ contacted Heckler & Koch for comment but received no reply. Germany's Ministry for Economic Affairs stated that it was unaware of any reliable evidence proving German-made weapons are being used in Yemen and added that it takes any indications this may be happening extremely seriously.

Ahmed Himmiche, who coordinates a panel of experts on Yemen at the behest of the UN Security Council, says illicit arms deals are widespread in the country. He says there are fighters not under control of Yemen's government who "receive military support, including weapons, which then end up on the black market or in the hands of entities under sanction."

Read more: How a German gunmaker became one of the world's deadliest 

DW documentary on European guns in Yemen's war (ARIJ)

DW's documentary reveals the veritable showcase of arms available on Yemen's black market

Swiss grenades, Belgian guns

One of the jihadi groups is the Abu al-Abbas brigade, an al-Qaida partner organization. The brigade is also in possession of other weapons, such as the laser-guided rifle RPG-32, manufactured in Jordan in cooperation with a Russian company.

Countless videos are circulated on the internet, produced mainly by the warring factions themselves. The analysis of the weapons seen in the excerpts adds up to a kind of showcasing of European arms manufacturers: Arms and military equipment of the Belgian company FN Herstal or HG 85 hand grenades, developed by the Swiss military. While the Belgian government was not willing to grant an interview, the Swiss said it would check the information provided by ARIJ. Spanish-produced weapons can be seen being used in Yemen by unauthorized groups. Neither the Spanish manufacturers nor the government responded to ARIJ's request.

Read more: Mass starvation looms as civil war rages

Ruins after an air strike in Sanaa, Yemen (Reuters/K. Abdullah)

After an air strike in Sanaa: For most of Yemen's nearly 30 million people, a normal life is impossible

Read more: Locals struggle to stay neutral in Yemeni conflict

The documentary reveals that many of the weapons were first circulated in Saudi Arabia or the United Arab Emirates (UAE) while others come from Iran. "These include drones and fuel for missiles," said Ahmed Himmich, an expert on behalf of the UN Security Council research team. "These were all bought by four or five countries and then exported to Iran."

In addition to Western European weapons, arms from southeastern European countries such as Serbia and Bulgaria also appear to make their way to Yemen.  There's a simple reason for their proliferation, says Lawrence Marzouk, editor of the Balkan Investigative Reporting Network (BIRN): "If a weapon from the United Kingdom or the United States falls into the hands of a terrorist organization like ISIS, these countries have a major headache to deal with, but it is much less problematic for Serbia, Bulgaria or other Eastern European countries."

The documentary's conclusion made clear that the availability of European weapons is part of the reason deadly fighting continues in Yemen.

Read more: Yemeni government confirms participation at peace talks

  • Tribesmen loyal to Houthi rebels mobilize in Sanaa

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    War: The 'root cause' of Yemen's disasters

    The UN has identified conflict as the "root cause" of Yemen's crises. More than 10,000 people have been killed since the conflict erupted in 2014 when Shiite Houthi rebels launched a campaign to capture the capital, Sanaa. In March 2015, a Saudi-led coalition launched a deadly campaign against the rebels, one that has been widely criticized by human rights groups for its high civilian death toll.

  • A malnourished child lies in a bed waiting to receive treatment at a therapeutic feeding center

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Fighting keeps food from the famished

    The conflict has prevented humanitarian aid from reaching large parts of the civilian population, resulting in 60 percent of the country's 28 million people being classified as "food insecure." At least 2.2 million children are acutely malnourished, according to the UN World Food Program. UN chief Antonio Guterres has urged the Security Council to pressure warring parties to allow aid in.

  • A woman of the Muhammasheen tribe holds her child in a camp for displaced persons

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Displacement: Converging crises

    More than 2 million people have been displaced by conflict, including marginalized communities such as the "Muhammasheen," a minority tribe that originally migrated from Africa. Despite the civil war, many flee conflict in Somalia and head to Yemen, marking the convergence of two major migration crises in the Middle East nation. Yemen hosts more than 255,000 Somali refugees, according to UNHCR.

  • Nurses attend to a boy who is suspected of being infected with cholera

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Cholera: A deadly epidemic

    As of October 2017, the number of suspected cholera cases exceeded more than 750,000, and at least 2,135 people had died from the waterborne bacterial infection in Yemen in ten months, said the WHO. Although cholera can be easily treated, it can kill within hours when untreated. By October 2018, over 10,000 cases of cholera were being treated weekly.

  • A Yemeni man holds a photo of a child who allegedly died after being injured in a drone strike

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Unsuspecting victims of the'war on terror'

    In Yemen, violence goes beyond civil conflict: It is considered a strategic front in the war on terrorism. The country serves as the operational base for al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, dubbed the "most dangerous" terrorist group before the rise of the "Islamic State." The US routinely uses drones to target al-Qaida leadership. However, civilians have often been killed in the operations.

  • A young boy who lost his leg due to Yemen's conflict uses a prosthetic limb at a government-run rehabilitation center

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Children's fate: Future marred by tragedy

    In a country paralyzed by conflict, children are one of the most at-risk groups in Yemen. More than 11 million children require humanitarian aid, according to the UN humanitarian coordination agency. The country's education system is "on the brink of collapse," while children are dying of "preventable causes like malnutrition, diarrhea and respiratory tract infections," the agency said in October.

  • Yemeni men are silhouetted against a large representation of the Yemeni flag.

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Peace: An elusive future

    Despite several attempts at UN-backed peace talks, the conflict continues to rage on. Saudi Arabia has vowed to continue supporting the internationally recognized government of Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi. On the other hand, Houthi rebels have demanded the formation of a unity government in order to move forward on a political solution. But neither side appears ready to compromise.

    Author: Lewis Sanders IV


