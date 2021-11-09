Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

al Qaeda

The dominant terror group for the better part of two decades, al Qaeda has lost ground to factions like the "Islamic State." Al Qaeda carries on despite the 2011 death of leader Osama bin Laden at the hands of US troops.

Formed in 1988 and run by Osama bin Laden from 1989 until his death in 2011, al Qaeda, Arabic for "the base," had a run of highly successful high-profile Islamist strikes on international and US targets in the 1990s and early 2000s. The best known was the September 11, 2001, passenger plane attack on the World Trade Center in New York City and Pentagon in Washington, DC. The response to those attacks, however, left al Qaeda on the run - and with fewer and fewer places to hide as the US-led coalition cut off its terrain in Afghanistan. Here is an automatic compilation of all DW content referring to al Qaeda.

Followers of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr celebrate holding his posters, after the announcement of the results of the parliamentary elections in Tahrir Square, Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Iraq's Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) announced the parliamentary results of the November 10 vote which suggested that al-Sadr is the current front-runner with initial results coming from several Iraqi provinces. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)

After assassination attempt, what next for Iraq? 09.11.2021

After losing in the latest federal election, supporters of some Iraqi political parties have resorted to riots and even likely drone attacks to avoid being sidelined. Could the situation escalate?
FILE PHOTO: Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi speaks during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (not pictured) at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany October 20, 2020. Stefanie Loos/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Iraq: Prime minister unhurt after assassination attempt by drone 07.11.2021

The residence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi was hit in a drone attack. The military has described the strike as an assassination attempt.
Supporters of Iraqi Shiite armed groups run from security forces after clashes during a protest against the election results in Baghdad, Iraq, November 5, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Iraq: Police clash with pro-Iran demonstrators in Baghdad 05.11.2021

The protesters are angered by October's election results, which saw pro-Iran groups lose seats in parliament. Security forces have been deployed to disperse the demonstrators.
26.10.2021 General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, höchster Militärvertreter im Sudan, spricht während einer Pressekonferenz im Generalkommando der Streitkräfte in Khartum. Der bei einem Putsch im ostafrikanischen Sudan entmachtete Ministerpräsident Hamduk wird in der Residenz al-Burhans festgehalten. Man habe Hamduk zu seiner eigenen Sicherheit in die Residenz gebracht. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Sudan army chief frees 4 ministers after UN talks 04.11.2021

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said the army takeover was "not a coup" but just an adjustment to the democratic transition. The US and UN are calling for the return of the government.
A Sudanese anti-coup protester waves the national flag during a gathering in the capital Khartoum's twin city of Omdurman on October 30, 2021, to express their support for the country's democratic transition which a military takeover and deadly crackdown derailed. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

Sudan: Protests continue as UN confirms PM Hamdok is 'well' 31.10.2021

Anti-coup demonstrators have taken to the streets once more, one day after at least three people died during civil unrest. The United Nations is seeking a way out of the crisis.
A soldier supporting anti-government opposition groups carries a rocket-propelled grenade launcher on a street in the Fagah area of Mogadishu, Somalia Sunday, April 25, 2021. Gunfire was exchanged Sunday between government forces loyal to President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, who signed into law on April 14 a two year extension of his mandate and that of his government, and other sections of the military opposed to the move and sympathetic to former presidents Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Sharif Sheikh Ahmed. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)

Somalia: Renewed clashes dim hopes of a credible election 28.10.2021

Several days of fighting between government troops and militia have heightened political uncertainty over the long-overdue national polls. In addition, there is still no agreement on the electoral procedure.
Sudan's Prime Minister Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok chairs a cabinet meeting in the capital Khartoum on September 21, 2021. - A coup attempt in Sudan failed early on September 21, state media reported, as the country grapples with a fragile transition since the 2019 ouster of longtime president Omar al-Bashir. (Photo by - / AFP) / The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by Ashraf SHAZLY has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [BYLINE REMOVAL]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require. (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

Sudan coup: Ousted PM Hamdok returns home, officials say 26.10.2021

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has returned home after being detained by General Abdel-Fattah Burhan. Meanwhile, Germany has expressed its support for the civilian government.
Eine Demonstrantin zeigt das Siegeszeichen, während Tausende auf die Straße gehen, um die Machtübernahme durch das Militär zu verurteilen. Im ostafrikanischen Sudan will das Militär wieder an die Macht. Der höchste Militärvertreter im Land, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, verkündete die Entmachtung der zivilen Regierungsmitglieder und bestätigte damit indirekt sich verdichtende Hinweise auf einen Militärputsch. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Coups, cash and political complexity: What next for Sudan? 25.10.2021

The Sudanese military has launched a coup attempt against the country's government — even though military officials were already part of that same government. It risks losing crucial international and local support.
A military drone is seen flying over the Syrian village of Nahleh. A drone attack targeting a car in Nahleh village has injured two men and a woman from the same family, while a similar attack has killed a man in Tal Tunah village.

Senior al-Qaida leader killed in US drone strike in Syria 23.10.2021

Abdul Hamid al-Matar's death has been confirmed by the US military. It comes two days after a US outpost in Syria was attacked.
Demonstrators set fire to a poster of Libyan leader Moamer Kadhafi, copies of his Green Book and Libyan flags during a protest against Kadhafi outside the Libyan embassy in Ankara on August 22, 2011. Libyan opposition groups hauled down the flag of the Moamer Kadhafi regime at the embassy in the Turkish capital and flew the rebel flag, as fighting rages in Libya today near the compound of embattled of the Libyan leader and in other parts of Tripoli, a day after jubilant rebels overran the symbolic heart of the capital. AFP PHOTO/ADEM ALTAN (Photo by Adem ALTAN / AFP) (Photo by ADEM ALTAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Libya's decade of instability after Moammar Gadhafi's death 20.10.2021

Libya has not managed to emerge from the conflict that preceded dictator Moammar al-Gadhafi's death on October 20, 2011. Parliamentary elections scheduled for December have been postponed.
16.10.2021, Sudan, Khartum: Sudanesische Demonstrierende nehmen an einer Kundgebung vor dem Präsidentenpalast teil, bei der die Auflösung der Übergangsregierung gefordert wird. Foto: Marwan Ali/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Sudan: Thousands call for dissolution of transitional government 16.10.2021

Crowds of protesters have taken to the streets of Khartoum to call for the military to take power. The current political tensions in Sudan could jeopardize the country's transition to democracy.
This image taken from video released late Friday evening, Oct. 31, 2014, by Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, centre, the leader of Nigeria's Islamic extremist group denies agreeing to any cease-fire with the government and says more than 200 kidnapped schoolgirls all have converted to Islam and been married off. In the new video released late Friday night, Abubakar Shekau dashed hopes for a prisoner exchange to get the girls released. The issue of the girls is long forgotten because I have long ago married them off, he said, laughing. In this war, there is no going back, he said in the video received by The Associated Press in the same way as previous messages. (AP Photo/Boko Haram)

AfricaLink on Air - 15 October 2021 15.10.2021

Nigeria's military says Abu Musab al-Barnawi leader of ISWAP dead+++Zimbabwe: Mandatory COVID-19 jabs for civil servants
LINKS: In this photo taken from video shown at United Nations headquarters, Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta remotely addresses the 76th session of the U.N. General Assembly in a pre-recorded message, Wednesday Sept. 22, 2021. (UN Web TV via AP) RECHTS: FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks as he participates in the virtual CEO Summit on Semiconductor and Supply Chain Resilience from the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

AfricaLink on Air - 14 October 2021 14.10.2021

US President Joe Biden hosts Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta++Pro-democracy protests flare up in Eswatini++Abu Musab al-Barnawi was the leader of ISWAP dead

BAGHDAD, IRAQ - OCTOBER 11: Supporters of Iraqi Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr take to the streets to celebrate in Baghdad's Tahrir square on October 11, 2021 following the announcement of parliamentary elections' results. Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-SadrÄôs party won most seats in this weekendÄôs early parliamentary elections, initial results showed on Monday.SadrÄôs bloc won 73 seats in the 329-member parliament, followed by Taqaddoum (progress) bloc of Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi with 38 seats, according to results cited by the official Iraqi news agency. Ayman Yaqoob / Anadolu Agency

Opinion: Iraqi election results show loss of trust in the system 13.10.2021

The low turnout and apparent victory of populist cleric Muqtada al-Sadr in the Iraqi parlimentary elections reflect a massive lack of trust in the country's political establishment, says DW's Kersten Knipp.
A poster of Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr in the Sadr City district of Baghdad, Iraq June 21, 2021. The text at the top left of the poster reads 'The Solid Structure'. The text at the bottom right of the poster reads 'Saraya al-Salam, operation command of holy Samarra'. Picture taken June 21, 2021. To match Special Report IRAQ-CLERIC/ REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Iraq: Sadrists lead in parliamentary election 11.10.2021

Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr's party has won the most seats, according to initial results. The elections experienced low turnout, particularly among youth.

A member of Iraq's security forces stands guard in front of the US embassy in the capital Baghdad, after an order from the Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force to supporters to leave the compound on January 1, 2020. - Thousands of Iraqi supporters of the largely Iranian-trained Hashed had encircled and vandalised the embassy compound yesterday, outraged by US air strikes that killed 25 fighters of the military network over the weekend. (Photo by AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP) (Photo by AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP via Getty Images)

Iraqi forces capture deputy IS leader, prime minister says 11.10.2021

Iraqi forces claim to have captured a high-ranking leader of the "Islamic State" in an international operation, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has announced on Twitter.
Show more articles