The dominant terror group for the better part of two decades, al Qaeda has lost ground to factions like the "Islamic State." Al Qaeda carries on despite the 2011 death of leader Osama bin Laden at the hands of US troops.

Formed in 1988 and run by Osama bin Laden from 1989 until his death in 2011, al Qaeda, Arabic for "the base," had a run of highly successful high-profile Islamist strikes on international and US targets in the 1990s and early 2000s. The best known was the September 11, 2001, passenger plane attack on the World Trade Center in New York City and Pentagon in Washington, DC. The response to those attacks, however, left al Qaeda on the run - and with fewer and fewer places to hide as the US-led coalition cut off its terrain in Afghanistan.