Yemeni government confirms participation at peace talks

The government backed by Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries has said it will send delegates to UN-backed peace talks. The last set of peace talks in September failed after Houthi rebels failed to show up.
The Saudi Arabia-backed government of Yemen confirmed on Monday that it would take part in peace talks sponsored by the United Nations.
The government also called on the UN to "pressure" Yemen's Houthi rebels to attend the talks without conditions.
The announcement coincided with a speech by Saudi Arabia's King Salman in which he reiterated his country's support for the UN efforts to end the war.
The Iran-backed Houthis have fought a three-and-a-half-year-war with the Yemeni government and an alliance of Arab countries led by Saudi Arabia.
Read more: US calls for end to fighting in Yemen amid famine fears
Peace efforts
UN envoy Martin Griffiths is set to travel to Yemen finalize arrangements for peace talks in Sweden. Both sides had previously given "firm assurances" to him that they would attend.
On Sunday, Houthi leader Mohammed Ali al-Houthi called on rebel fighters to stop attacks against the Saudi-led coalition and said the group was ready for a ceasefire.
Attempts to hold peace talks in September failed after Houthi representatives failed to show up.
Fighting has intensified recently around the port city of Hodeida, sparking fears that millions could face starvation in the event of a blockade.
More than 10,000 people have died in the war, according to official figures, but activists say the actual death toll could be far higher.
amp/msh (AFP, dpa)
Daily at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the news and features. Sign up to receive it here.
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called on the warring factions in Yemen to engage in peace talks. Recent clashes in the port city of Hodeida have exacerbated the world's worst humanitarian crisis. (12.11.2018)
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said UN-led negotiations to end the civil war should begin next month. The nearly four-year-old conflict has claimed over 10,000 lives and pushed millions to the brink of starvation. (31.10.2018)
Houthi rebels have halted their drone and missile attacks against Saudi Arabia and its allies. The Iran-linked group also said they were ready for a ceasefire if the Saudi-led coalition "wants peace." (19.11.2018)
The warring parties in Yemen have agreed to take part in talks aimed at ending their three-year conflict. The world's worst humanitarian crisis has millions facing famine in the region's poorest state. (17.11.2018)
After waiting three days for the Houthi delegation to show up in Geneva, peace talks between the rebel Houthis and the Yemen government were called off. The Houthis were not comfortable with travel arrangements. (08.09.2018)