Yemen is a country on the Arabian Peninsula, and the second largest country there after Saudi Arabia, and also the poorest. Administration of Yemen has long been notoriously difficult and it has been divided continually.

Yemen has been in a state of political crisis since 2011, starting with street protests against poverty, unemployment, corruption. The country has been seeing conflicts between the Houthis and al-Islah, as well as the al-Qaeda insurgency. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content referring to Yemen.