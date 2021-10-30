Visit the new DW website

Yemen

Yemen is a country on the Arabian Peninsula, and the second largest country there after Saudi Arabia, and also the poorest. Administration of Yemen has long been notoriously difficult and it has been divided continually.

Yemen has been in a state of political crisis since 2011, starting with street protests against poverty, unemployment, corruption. The country has been seeing conflicts between the Houthis and al-Islah, as well as the al-Qaeda insurgency. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content referring to Yemen.

A grab from an AFPTV video shows a fighter loyal to Yemen's Saudi-backed government firing a turret mounted in the back of a pickup truck (technical) at a position near the frontlines against the Huthi rebel forces in the region of al-Kassara, northwest of Marib, on June 28, 2021. - Clashes between rebels and Yemeni government fighters left over a hundred killed in Marib in three days, pro-government sources said, following a renewed offensive by the Iran-allied Huthis who escalated their efforts to seize the government's last stronghold in northern Yemen. (Photo by - / AFPTV / AFP) (Photo by -/AFPTV/AFP via Getty Images)

After Saudi, Kuwait expels Lebanese diplomat over Yemen war row 30.10.2021

Hours after Saudi Arabia and Bahrain gave their Lebanese ambassadors 48 hours to leave, Kuwait has followed suit. The move comes after Lebanon's information minister criticized the Saudi-led war in Yemen.
Ein Fallschirmjäger der Bundeswehr hält ein Sturmgewehr vom Typ G36 K mit einem sogenannten Laser-Licht-Modul (LLM) bei der Übung «Green Griffin 2019» in den Händen. Rund 2500 Soldaten aus den Niederlanden und Deutschland üben seit dem 6. Mai 2019 in der Lüneburger Heide für den Verteidigungsfall. Im Mittelpunkt von «Green Griffin 2019» steht unter anderem die rasche Verlagerung von Fallschirmtruppen.

Prosecutors arrest two former German soldiers on terrorism charges 20.10.2021

Prosecutors have arrested two former Bundeswehr soldiers accused of being the ringleaders of an attempt to form a terror group. The planned paramilitary unit in Yemen would have put civilian lives at risk, they said.
(200326) -- SAADA, March 26, 2020 () -- Children look at houses destroyed by airstrikes during the ongoing war in Saada province, Yemen, March 19, 2020. TO GO WITH Feature: Yemen's war enters 6th year with no end in sight (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/)

UNICEF: 10,000 children killed or maimed in Yemen since 2016 19.10.2021

The UN children's agency said Yemen had reached a "shameful milestone'' of four children killed or injured every day. Yemen is considered the world's worst humanitarian crisis.
14.10.2021 Sichergestelltes Khat befindet sich in einem Sack. Rund 1,2 Tonnen der in Deutschland verbotenen Droge hat der Zoll am Münchner Flughafen sichergestellt. Die Blätter und Zweigspitzen mit berauschender Wirkung sind in Deutschland verboten. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

German officials seize 1.2 tons of banned stimulant khat 19.10.2021

Bavarian customs officers have found a large shipment of khat bound for the US market. Smugglers had hoped to trick officials into thinking the narcotic plant leaves were an ordinary domestic adornment.
ADEN, YEMEN - JANUARY 5: Yemeni security forces take security measures after car bomb attack targeting to the governor of southern port city of Aden Aidarous al-Zubaidi's convoy, in Aden, Yemen on January 5, 2016. Yemeni officials say the governor of the southern port city of Aden Aidarous al-Zubaidi has survived a car bomb attack. Wail Qubati / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Yemen: Blast targets Aden's governor 10.10.2021

At least four were killed in the attack on the governor's convoy. Both he and the environment minister, who was also in the vehicle, survived.
21.06.2021 - A man walks in a mass graveyard where hundreds of Yemeni fighters are buried in Marib, Yemen, Monday, June 21, 2021. On the most active front line in Yemen's long civil war, the months-long battle for the city of Marib has become a dragged-out grind with a steady stream of dead and wounded from both sides. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

UN Human Rights Council votes to end Yemen war crimes inquiry 07.10.2021

In a tight 21-18 vote, diplomats put an end to Dutch plans for a two year extension to an independent investigation despite Western support. The war in Yemen started in 2014 and continues to this day.
Fotograf: Thomas Klein (DW) Datum: September 2021 Inhalt: Shugaa Nashwan beim einem Judo-Wettkampf

Shugaa Nashwan, the blind but dangerous Yemeni judoka 30.09.2021

A Yemeni athlete competing in Germany's Judo Bundesliga isn't a common occurrence. That's not the only unusual thing about Shugaa Nashwan: The 23-year-old is also blind.
dpatop - Houthi Shiite mourners chant slogans as they attend the funeral procession of the senior Houthi official, Saleh al-Samad, and his six body guards, who were killed by a Saudi-led coalition airstrike on April 19, in Sanaa, Yemen, 28 April 2018. Photo: Hani Al-Ansi/dpa

Yemen: Houthis execute 9 over key leader's killing 18.09.2021

The Shiite militants' top court had sentenced the nine over the 2018 death of Saleh al-Samad, the most senior Houthi leader to be killed by the Saudi-led coalition.

DW Business - Africa 09.09.2021

ECB to begin easing pandemic-era stimulus - High fish prices in Yemen fuel calls for export stop - Mismatch between employers and labor in Argentina
A grab from an AFPTV video shows a fighter loyal to Yemen's Saudi-backed government firing a turret mounted in the back of a pickup truck (technical) at a position near the frontlines against the Huthi rebel forces in the region of al-Kassara, northwest of Marib, on June 28, 2021. - Clashes between rebels and Yemeni government fighters left over a hundred killed in Marib in three days, pro-government sources said, following a renewed offensive by the Iran-allied Huthis who escalated their efforts to seize the government's last stronghold in northern Yemen. (Photo by - / AFPTV / AFP) (Photo by -/AFPTV/AFP via Getty Images)

Yemen: Dozens killed as fighting renews near northern city of Marib 02.09.2021

At least 65 combatants have died in recent days as hostilities in Yemen became deadlier than they have been in months. Houthi fighters are hoping to capture the last government stronghold in the country's north.
An SH-60 Seahawk helicopter assigned to the United States guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61)(not shown) flies above a stateless dhow interdicted with a shipment of illicit weapons in international waters of the North Arabian Sea in this picture taken on May 6, 2021 and released by U.S.Navy on May 9, 2021. U.S. Navy Forces Central Command/U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS- THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

US Navy seizes weapons in Arabian Sea amid Yemen war 09.05.2021

The guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey has seized weapons aboard what the Navy described as a stateless dhow, a traditional Mideast sailing ship.
***BG Kronprinz Saudi-Arabien Mohammed bin Salman**** ARCHIV - Eine Kombo zeigt Irans obersten Führer Ajatollah Ali Chamenei (l, am 18.10.2017 in Teheran, Iran) und den damaligen saudischen Vize-Kronzprinz und Verteidignungsminister Mohammed bin Salman al-Saud (r, am 08.12.2016 in Riad, Saudi-Arabien). (zu dpa Saudischer Kronprinz nennt Irans obersten Führer «neuen Hitler» vom 24.11.2017) Foto: Rainer Jensen/Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/AP/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Adversaries Saudi Arabia and Iran hold talks, region holds its breath 22.04.2021

The rivals for regional power have plenty to talk about. If they do come closer, it would have a significant impact on the Middle East's most pressing conflicts.

flags of Iran and Saudi Arabia painted on cracked wall

Saudi and Iran held secret talks over Yemen conflict: report 18.04.2021

Iran and Saudi Arabia have held "positive" talks — the first since diplomatic ties were cut four years ago, the Financial Times reports. The regional rivals have been engaged in a proxy war in Yemen.
FILE PHOTO: Houthi soldiers march during a funeral procession for Houthi fighters killed in recent fighting against government forces in Marib province, in Sanaa, Yemen February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah/File Photo

Houthi 'government': War won't stop until Saudis quit Yemen 15.04.2021

The Yemeni civil war has created one of the world's worst humanitarian crises. The Houthi-backed foreign minister Hisham Sharaf tells DW his "government" will not stop fighting until the Saudi-led coalition withdraws.
This Oct. 1, 2020, satellite photo from Planet Labs Inc. shows the Iranian cargo ship MV Saviz in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen. The Iranian cargo ship, believed to be a base for the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard that has been anchored for years in the Red Sea off Yemen, has been attacked, Iranian state television acknowledged Wednesday, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (Planet Labs Inc. via AP)

Iran ship attacked in Red Sea, says Tehran 07.04.2021

Reports of an "explosion" on an Iranian cargo ship in busy waters off the Yemeni coast have been confirmed. The ship is suspected of functioning as a military base for the Revolutionary Guard.
*** Dieses Bild ist fertig zugeschnitten als Social Media Snack (für Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) im Tableau zu finden: Fach „Images“ —> Syrien - Trauer und Zerstörung nach Luftangriff *** 22.03.21 *** Syrer inspizieren die Schäden nach einem Luftangriff, der angeblich von russischen Kampfflugzeugen auf ein LKW-Depot in der Nähe des Grenzübergangs Bab al-Hawa an der syrisch-türkischen Grenze durchgeführt wurde. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Opinion: Syria needs more than donor conferences for peace 30.03.2021

International donors have just hosted the fifth Brussels conference on "Supporting the future of Syria and the region." While intentions are good, these events are a mere band-aid to cover a wound, writes Lina Khatib.
