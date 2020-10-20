 Violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter on COVID-19 and diversity in classical music | Music | DW | 20.10.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Music

Violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter on COVID-19 and diversity in classical music

Mutter is not only one of the world's most celebrated violinists but an advocate for human rights – and now the politics surrounding the coronavirus.  

Geigerin Anne-Sophie Mutter (Jens Kalaene/dpa/picture alliance)

Germany's illustrious violinist, Anne-Sophie Mutter, has just added another award to her glittering resume, having won the Instrumentalist of the Year/Violin Opus Klassik prize in Berlin for her recordings of John Williams' film music

Indeed, Mutter won her first music competition half century ago as a 6-year-old. When conductor Herbert von Karajan heard her play at the age of 13, he took the musical prodigy under his wing. 

But Mutter has also emerged as a spokesperson for the culture industry. Upon receiving the Opus Klassik 2020 award on October 19 in Berlin's Konzerthaus, the violinist elaborated her view on the way the pandemic is affecting musicians

In her acceptance speech, she stated that of over 50,000 musicians in Germany, two-thirds of are working independently and as freelancers. "My colleagues have the same right to stand on the stage," she said, noting that many are "not only unemployed but living at the poverty line."

Herbert von Karajan with a young Anne Sophie Mutter in a concert hall (picture-alliance)

Legendary conductor Herbert von Karajan took the teen musical prodigy under his wing

Catching corona

In early 2020 on the occasion of Beethoven's 250th anniversary year, Mutter toured the world performing violin sonatas by the composer. But she had to break off the concert schedule as the coronavirus pandemic took hold, especially after she herself contracted the virus in March.

But the violinist has been determined to continue promoting a music business that she says turned over 13.6 billion euro in 2019. The industry is a "treasure" that "must be preserved," she said when accepting her prize, adding that "all must come together through this crisis." 

The public, too, she points out, needs the music — perhaps even more than ever before. "I noticed this in the few concerts I played this fall," Mutter told DW. "You really know then that the listener has come especially for this evening for this program. That's when we get a sign from the audience: 'Yes, you are part of our lives'."

A need for more inclusion

For Mutter, there are still hurdles to overcome when it comes to making the industry more inclusive and diverse, in relation to both gender and race. 

"There have been a handful of female conductors from 1920 to the present day," said Mutter, adding that it might be some progress but isn't yet enough. "I don't want to hide the fact that racism also exists in the classical music industry, and we have to talk about it," she added.

In response, the violinist created the Anne-Sophie Mutter Foundation to support young up-and-coming classical musicians from all over the world with financial support. 

Wearing a red gown, Hwayoon Lee holds her violin dramatically during the Young Euro Classic Ztou Orchestra Festival in Berlin (Kronberg Academy/Andreas Malkmus)

South Korean violinist Hwayoon Lee is one of the young artists supported by the Anne-Sophie Mutter Foundation

"For me, of course, it doesn't matter at all what the cultural or religious background of a person is in general. When it comes to musicians it depends on talent, on their personality," said Mutter. "And I am very happy that in my foundation I am able to support musicians who have great talent."

Charity concerts are another important part of the performer's career and philosophy. "I have always considered it extremely important for an artist outside his or her profession to make a meaningful contribution to the community and society. And that is why charity concerts are extremely important to me." 

A "Star Wars" fan awarded

The Opus awards acknowledge exceptional artistic achievements of the past twelve months in the classical music realm. Mutter won Artist of the Year/Violin for the album Across the Stars featuring movie themes written, arranged and conducted by John Williams. The composer has written the film music for blockbusters such as Jaws, Star Wars and Harry Potter

"John Williams has the ability, like all great composers, to write in a way that makes it seem accessible and easy to understand. But when you delve a little deeper, you see the refinement of harmony," the violinist, a self-proclaimed Star Wars fan, told DW. 

Other winners of the live award ceremony, which was staged with consideration for coronavirus measures and broadcast on German television station ZDF and livestreamed on Facebook, included mezzo-soprano Elīna Garanča, who won Female Singer of the Year, and Austrian pianist Rudolf Buchbinder, who received a Lifetime Achievement award.

  • Anne-Sophie Mutter playing violin at the age of 17 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Praemium Imperiale winners 2019

    Anne-Sophie Mutter: From wunderkind to world star

    Anne-Sophie Mutter is portrayed here in 1980, at the age of 17. At the time, she was already seen as one of the best violinists in the world. She was only six years old when she won her first music competition. Conductor Herbert von Karajan heard her play at the age of 13, and he took the musical phenomenon under his wing. She is the 2019 Praemium Imperiale winner in the field of music.

  • William Kentridge with two works (Liebieghaus Skulpturensammlung / Norbert Miguletz)

    Praemium Imperiale winners 2019

    William Kentridge: Loudspeaker against injustice

    Artist, filmmaker and director William Kentridge's works often deal with the remains of apartheid in South Africa, as well as colonialism, flight and expulsion. Born in 1955, the South African grew up as a privileged white man amid segregation and violence; he now denounces the world's injustices through his poetic works. He is the 2019 Praemium Imperiale winner in the painting category.

  • Artist Mona Hatoum (Imago Images/Zuma/S. Chung)

    Praemium Imperiale winners 2019

    Mona Hatoum: Political sculpture

    Mona Hatoum defines herself as a Palestinian-British artist. Lebanon is simply the country where she was born, and nothing more. Hatoum lives mainly in London, as well as in Berlin. Her art is political without being partisan, focusing on the human body and how it expresses the consequences of institutional violence. Her work in sculpture is now recognized by the Praemium Imperiale.

  • Tamasaburo Bando (l.) performing with other kabuki artist (Imago Images)

    Praemium Imperiale winners 2019

    Tamasaburo Bando: Celebrated kabuki artist

    Tamasaburo Bando (left) is a leading kabuki actor in Japan, specialized in portrayals of female roles, an art known as "onnagata." The now 69-year-old actor is famous far beyond the borders of Japan — most particularly in China, as many of his productions have been staged at the Peking Opera. He is recognized with the Praemium Imperiale in the field of theater/film.

  • Architects Tod Williams and Billie Tsien (Imago Images/Zuma)

    Praemium Imperiale winners 2019

    Tod Williams and Billie Tsien: Master builders of the world

    The husband-and-wife duo of architects had already received the National Medal of Arts from President Obama in 2014. Now their work, which focuses mostly on institutions such as museums, schools and nonprofits, is also recognized by the prestigious Praemium Imperiale. Their designs are conceived to reflect timelessness and beauty, aspiration and meaning.

    Author: Stefan Dege (eg)


Advertisement

Film

Äquatorialguinea Juan Tomás Avila Laurel (Josep Gutiérrez)

New documentary explores one of the world's oldest dictatorships

"The writer from a country without bookshops" is a portrait of exiled poet Juan Tomas Avila Laurel, highlighting the long, brutal rule over his homeland, Equatorial Guinea.  

Books

Amartya Sen

Amartya Sen wins Peace Prize of the German Book Trade

How can the world become more socially just? Indian scholar and Nobel laureate Amartya Sen was awarded the German Book Trade's annual peace prize for his work combating social inequality.  

Music

Geigerin Anne-Sophie Mutter (Jens Kalaene/dpa/picture alliance)

Violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter on COVID-19 and diversity in classical music

Mutter is not only one of the world's most celebrated violinists but an advocate for human rights – and now the politics surrounding the coronavirus.    

Arts

Berlin Ausstellung Künstlerin Otobong Nkanga (Britta Pedersen/dpa/picture alliance)

Otobong Nkanga: The art world's rising star

Currently exhibiting in Berlin, the Nigerian artist has been labeled the top art 'star of tomorrow' by Kunstkompass. In her art, Otobong Nkanga examines human exploitation of land.  

Digital Culture

DW Shift | Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test, Darkroom (DW)

Testing photo editing apps: "Darkroom for iOS”

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful results, you need effective image editing tools. DW Digital tests the most popular apps. This week: “Darkroom".  