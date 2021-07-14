Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Star Wars

"Star Wars" is a film series created by George Lucas that has attained worldwide cult status. The space epic tells the story of various adventurous characters in a far-away galaxy began in 1977 with the film "Star Wars."

The space epic tells the story of various adventurous characters in a far-away galaxy began in 1977 with the film "Star Wars." The original trilogy consisted of the first film, which was soon followed by the sequels "The Empire Strikes Back" (1980) and "Return of the Jedi" (1983). In 2015, a sequel trilogy was produced consisting of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," "The Phantom Menace," "Attack of the Clones," and "Revenge of the Sith." The award-winning series, which also includes various spin-off films, is one of the most popular and highest-grossing in film history and has spawned a massive merchandise and media franchise.

ARCHIV - 21.11.2016, USA, New York: Die Trophäe des International Emmy Awards wird bei der 44. Verleihung hochgehoben. Mit zwei Nominierungen geht Deutschland am 23.11.2020 in die diesjährige Verleihung der International Emmys. (zu dpa International Emmys werden verliehen - Deutschland zweimal nominiert) Foto: Andrew Gombert/EPA/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

And the Emmy goes to ... streaming giants 14.07.2021

HBO, Netflix and Apple TV lead the Emmy nominee pack as streaming services offer an escape for people stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
David Prowse als Darth Vader, die Inkarnation des Bösen, in einer Szene des Science Fiction-Films Star Wars - Die Rückkehr der Jedi-Ritter von George Lucas. Der dritte Teil der Krieg der Sterne-Trilogie startet am 9.12.1983 in den deutschen Kinos.

Darth Vader actor Dave Prowse dies at 85: agent 29.11.2020

Dave Prowse, the former bodybuilder who was best known for playing Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy, has died. "May the force be with him, always," said his agent Thomas Bowington.
18.10.2020, Berlin: Die Geigerin Anne-Sophie Mutter bei der Verleihung des Musikpreises Opus Klassik 2020 im Konzerthaus am Gendarmenmarkt. Sie erhielt den Preis als Beste Instrumentalistin. Die Auszeichnung wird seit 2018 von Musikkonzernen, Platten-Labeln und Konzertveranstaltern in 25 Kategorien an 47 Preisträger vergeben. Foto: Jens Kalaene/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter on COVID-19 and diversity in classical music 20.10.2020

Mutter is not only one of the world's most celebrated violinists but also an advocate for human rights — and now the politics surrounding the coronavirus.  
This image released by Lucasfilm Ltd. shows Daisy Ridley as Rey in a scene from Star Wars: Episode IX. (Lucasfilm Ltd. via AP) |

Star Wars Episode IX: Is it really over? 18.12.2019

"The Rise of Skywalker" is the final episode in the latest Star Wars trilogy, and perhaps the Star Wars finale. But although the 40-odd year sci-fi marathon will likely continue, could franchise fatigue set in?

Carrie Fisher, Daisy Ridley, Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker (2019) Photo Credit: Lucasfilm Ltd. / The Hollywood Archive Los Angeles CA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xLucasfilmxLtd.x 33835012THA

Digital necromancy: The growing business of resurrecting dead stars 17.12.2019

They're back! Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia in the Star Wars films, James Dean in a Vietnam War epic, or Amy Winehouse touring as a hologram. But is it always a good idea to digitally resurrect dead celebrities?
BLACK PANTHER, from left: Florence Kasumba, Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, 2018. © Marvel / © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

The most successful movies of all time 22.07.2019

Two of James Cameron's works are record-breaking titles, but overall, the "Avengers" films dominate the list of the world's top 10 box-office hits.
09.12.2017 Cast member Peter Mayhew attends the premiere of the sci-fi motion picture fantasy Star Wars: The Last Jedi at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on December 9, 2017. Storyline: Having taken her first steps into the Jedi world, Rey joins Luke Skywalker on an adventure with Leia, Finn and Poe that unlocks mysteries of the Force and secrets of the past. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY LAP2017120922 JIMxRUYMEN

'Star Wars' Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew dies at 74 03.05.2019

Most famous for portraying the beloved 200-year-old Wookie, Peter Mayhew was also an author and philanthropist. Legions of fans have expressed their affection for the man behind the beloved character on social media.
This image released by Lucasfilm Ltd. shows Daisy Ridley as Rey in a scene from Star Wars: Episode IX. (Lucasfilm Ltd. via AP) |

Star Wars: Final film will be 'The Rise of Skywalker' 12.04.2019

J.J. Abrams and producer Kathleen Kennedy revealed the title of the final installment in the flagship saga. Fans immediately began speculating about the meaning of the cryptic title.
HANDOUT - Scarlett Johansson als Black Widow (Natasha Romanoff) in einer Szene des Kinofilms «The Avengers: Age of Ultron» (undatierte Filmszene). Der Actionfilm kommt am 23.04.2015 in die deutschen Kinos. Foto: Jay Maidment/Marvel/dpa (zu dpa-Kinostarts vom 16.04.2015 - ACHTUNG: Verwendung nur für redaktionelle Zwecke im Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung über den genannten Film und nur bei Urheber-Nennung Foto: Jay Maidment/Marvel/dpa bis zum 23.08.2015) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Heroines rock the box office 08.01.2019

Feature films starring women draw in more money around the world than those starring men, says an analysis published by the agencies CAA and Shift7. Analysts reviewed 350 Hollywood blockbusters for the study.
Cicely Tyson arrives at the screening of The Producers at the 2018 TCM Classic Film Festival Opening Night at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP) |

Star Wars producers and actress Cicely Tyson to garner honorary Oscars 06.09.2018

The Help and Roots actress Cicely Tyson, Lalo Schifrin, the Argentinian composer known for his Mission: Impossible theme song, as well as two Star Wars producers are among this year's five recipients of lifetime awards.
This photo provided by Julien's Auctions shows character Han Solo's BlasTech DL-44 blaster from the Star Wars trilogy film Return of the Jedi (Lucasfilm, 1983) that sold for $550,000 at Julien's Auctions Hollywood Legends auction at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, in Las Vegas, on Saturday, June 23, 2018. Julien’s Auctions say Ripley’s Believe It Or Not purchased the sci-fi weapon. (Julien's Auctions via AP) |

Star Wars: Han Solo's blaster fetches stellar price at Las Vegas auction 24.06.2018

An original Han Solo blaster used in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi has sold for $550,000 (€471,000) at a Las Vegas auction. Julien's Auctions says American franchise Believe It or Not bought the coveted item on Saturday.
Alden Ehrenreich is Han Solo and Joonas Suotamo is Chewbacca in SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY. Bild Nr: HS-090443_Rsm.jpg Titel: Alden Ehrenreich und Joonas Suotamo in einer Filmszene aus Solo - A Star Wars Stroy Beschreibung: Alden Ehrenreich is Han Solo and Joonas Suotamo is Chewbacca in SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY. Foto: Jonathan Olley Copyright: 2017 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™, All Rights Reserved.

Star Wars: The Story of Han Solo set for take-off 18.05.2018

The Star Wars universe just got bigger with the latest sci-fi spin-off that tells the story of the "most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy." Following on from Rogue One, this Han Solo biopic is a space western with bang.

Brief guide to the Star Wars universe

Brief guide to the Star Wars universe 18.05.2018

The Star Wars universe just keeps getting bigger with spin-offs focusing on different aspects of the space saga. Consult this guide to get the background story straight.
15.05.2018 CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 15: Actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge, actor Paul Bettany, Chewbacca, actors Donald Glover and Alden Ehrenreich attend the European Premiere of 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' at Palais des Festivals on May 15, 2018 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Antony Jones/Getty Images for Disney)

Solo: A Star Wars Story celebrated at Cannes 16.05.2018

Chewbacca hit the red carpet at Cannes Tuesday, accompanied by Stormtroopers and other co-stars in the latest film in the Star Wars franchise, Solo: A Star Wars Story. The spin-off provides background on Han Solo.
14.03.2018 An architectural model of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art iconic building designed by Ma Yansong of MAD Architects is displayed in Los Angeles Wednesday, March 14, 2018. The institution, scheduled to open in 2021, is envisioned as not just a repository for Star Wars memorabilia but a wide-ranging museum representing all forms of visual storytelling from paintings and drawings to comic strips and digital and traditional films. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) |

George Lucas breaks ground on new 'Millennium Falcon-shaped' museum 15.03.2018

"Star Wars" creator George Lucas has broken ground on his new museum dedicated to visual storytelling. The billion-dollar project will include onsite movie theaters as well as paintings from Degas and Renoir.
08.03.2018 +++ Actor Mark Hamill gestures during an unveiling ceremony honoring him with the 2,630th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on March 8, 2018. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY LAP2108030840 JIMxRUYMEN

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill immortalized on Walk of Fame 09.03.2018

Beyond his most iconic role as Luke Skywalker in "Star Wars," the 66-year-old actor Mark Hamill has featured in about 70 movies and nearly 200 TV shows. He is now getting a Walk of Fame star — no wars required.
Show more articles