The space epic tells the story of various adventurous characters in a far-away galaxy began in 1977 with the film "Star Wars." The original trilogy consisted of the first film, which was soon followed by the sequels "The Empire Strikes Back" (1980) and "Return of the Jedi" (1983). In 2015, a sequel trilogy was produced consisting of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," "The Phantom Menace," "Attack of the Clones," and "Revenge of the Sith." The award-winning series, which also includes various spin-off films, is one of the most popular and highest-grossing in film history and has spawned a massive merchandise and media franchise.