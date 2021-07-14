Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The space epic tells the story of various adventurous characters in a far-away galaxy began in 1977 with the film "Star Wars." The original trilogy consisted of the first film, which was soon followed by the sequels "The Empire Strikes Back" (1980) and "Return of the Jedi" (1983). In 2015, a sequel trilogy was produced consisting of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," "The Phantom Menace," "Attack of the Clones," and "Revenge of the Sith." The award-winning series, which also includes various spin-off films, is one of the most popular and highest-grossing in film history and has spawned a massive merchandise and media franchise.
The Help and Roots actress Cicely Tyson, Lalo Schifrin, the Argentinian composer known for his Mission: Impossible theme song, as well as two Star Wars producers are among this year's five recipients of lifetime awards.
An original Han Solo blaster used in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi has sold for $550,000 (€471,000) at a Las Vegas auction. Julien's Auctions says American franchise Believe It or Not bought the coveted item on Saturday.