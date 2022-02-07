Hollywood composer John Williams turns 90

As the German edition of "Rolling Stone" magazine once wrote about composer John Williams: "It's not that he needs the films; the films need him."

The American composer took home his first Oscar in 1976 for the iconic soundtrack to the movie "Jaws," proving his worth early on.



Williams is a master of creating musical suspense.

Although the "Jaws" theme — commonly known as the "shark motif" — consists of only two alternating notes, it creates a feeling of imminent danger likely to give the listener goosebumps.

With his compositions, Williams always ensures the action on screen is underscored by an effective musical accompaniment — often with surprising twists.

Williams has been guest conductor for a number of prominent orchestras

Inspired by Richard Wagner

The complexity of his compositions can be heard in the scores for George Lucas' cult science fiction series "Star Wars." Williams' music underscores the space epic and has become so well-known that it is now even performed by the world's top orchestras, including the Berlin Philharmonic.

Whether announcing the appearance of Darth Vader in the "Imperial March" or underlining the drama in the "Battle of Hoth," "Star Wars" fans will recall how Williams' powerful compositions underscore the action in the films.

In the "Star Wars" music, as well as in other scores, Williams frequently uses motifs — every significant character and important scene is given its own musical theme.

For this approach, Williams drew inspiration from another master of epic orchestral works: Richard Wagner. The 19th-century composer was the master of creating leitmotifs around specific characters in his opera cycle "Der Ring des Nibelungen." Wagner used hundreds of leitmotifs in his works, each associated with a specific character or situation.

John Williams has been nominated for more Oscars than any other living person

No need to read the script

Williams' approach to movie composition is unusual. He never reads the scripts, but rather watches the finished film before beginning to compose its music. He even writes down the notes by hand.



Although Williams is perhaps best known for the music in the "Star Wars" trilogy by director George Lucas, he has most often worked with director Steven Spielberg. The Hollywood director and the composer have collaborated on 28 films.

At the 2016 event for the American Film Institute's Lifetime Achievement Award that was presented to Williams, Spielberg praised the composer's work and his ability to harness the power that lies in music as it relates to film.

He compared Williams' complex compositions to the work of Debussy and Stravinsky and described the connection between director and composer as "a perfect marriage."

"Without John Williams, bikes don't fly and neither do brooms in Quidditch matches, nor do men in red capes," Spielberg said in his tribute to the composer. "There is no Force, dinosaurs do not walk the earth. We do not wonder, we do not weep, we do not believe," the director added.

Film composer John Williams' iconic soundtracks John Williams on the red carpet Born in New England, John Williams (left, with Steven Spielberg) left for Los Angeles in the 1950s. The composer and conductor has written the soundtracks to some of the highest-grossing films of all times, from "Star Wars" and "Jaws" to "Saving Private Ryan" and "The Book Thief." Not only an award-winning composer, Williams served for several years as the conductor of the Boston Pops orchestra.

Film composer John Williams' iconic soundtracks Jaws Don't go in the water! The two-note ostinato that crescendoes as the killer shark comes in for the attack in the 1975 hit "Jaws" has become an earworm for many. The suspenseful soundtrack still conjures up fear even now, decades after the release of the film.

Film composer John Williams' iconic soundtracks Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Williams has collaborated with Steven Spielberg repeatedly, winning multiple awards for his work on the original "Star Wars" blockbuster and carrying the melodies into the series of feature films created over a more than 30-year span. William's compositions have heightened the drama on the science-fiction series and the soundtrack itself has been a bestseller since the 1970s.

Film composer John Williams' iconic soundtracks Return of the Jedi The soundtrack for the initial Star Wars trilogy, including "The Return of the Jedi" in 1983 (pictured), won Williams several awards and brought his cinematic productions to the sound systems of households around the world. He is said to have been inspired by the operatic works of Richard Wagner and his use of leitmotif, as one can hear in pieces like "Luke's Theme" and "Princess Leia's Theme."

Film composer John Williams' iconic soundtracks E.T.: Extra Terrestrial Many of the sounds we affiliate today with outer space stem from the soundtracks Williams created for television series like "Lost in Space" and "Close Encounters of the Third Kind." He took using a five-note figure for extra-terrestrial communication even further when collaborating with Steven Spielberg on "E.T.: The Extra Terrestrial."

Film composer John Williams' iconic soundtracks Jurassic Park Killer dinosaurs and classical music wouldn't appear to have much in common. John Williams, however, employed operatic structures as he composed music for thrillers, heightening suspense in even the most absurd scenarios.

Film composer John Williams' iconic soundtracks Schindler's List The heartbreaking true story set during during the Holocaust was given added weight by the score Williams created for "Schindler's List." It was directed by Steven Spielberg, who has worked with Williams on many of his movies and considers him a friend.

Film composer John Williams' iconic soundtracks Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets Williams was given the difficult task of setting magic to music when he was brought on for the first three installments of the Harry Potter film adaptations, which were released from 2001-2004 and starred Daniel Radcliffe (pictured), Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson. Author: Courtney Tenz



Hollywood just happened

Williams was born in New York in 1932. The son of an orchestral musician, he studied piano at the prestigious Juilliard School in Manhattan and worked as a jazz musician.

As a young musician, he didn't set out to write film scores, he once told BBC Music Magazine. He was more interested in playing the piano and, in his own words, was "pretty good" at it.

He claims his Hollywood career came about by chance: "I just put one foot in front of the other," he said. While performing on film scores by other composers as a session musician, he started composing his own scores, gaining recognition for his versatility in different music genres.

A record number of Oscar nominations

William's work is not only limited to film scores. Featured as a guest conductor for numerous orchestras, Williams also composed the 2002 Olympic anthem "Call of the Champions" for the Winter Games in Salt Lake City and the music for the swearing-in ceremony of US President Barack Obama in 2009. The composer has also created original works for famous classical musicians, such as violinist Itzhak Perlman and cellist Yo-Yo Ma.

With 52 nods from the Academy to date, Williams currently holds the record for the most Oscar nominations for a living person, and the second most-nominated individual after Walt Disney.

The list of Hollywood films for which he has composed soundtracks is notably impressive, including "E.T.," "Superman," the first three films of the Harry Potter series and "Schindler's List," among many others.

With the music for "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," Williams earned his 52nd Oscar nomination in 2020.

He has won the prestigious award five times since 1972, for "Fiddler on the Roof," "Jaws," "Star Wars," "E.T." and "Schindler's List."

An important milestone

John Williams' 90th birthday will be duly celebrated. Over the next months, orchestras, film and music associations are planning numerous tributes to mark the milestone.

In October 2021, Williams conducted the Berlin Philharmonic in a program of his well-known compositions. That appearance was "a great honor and privilege" for him, he said at the time.

The compliment is now returned by the well-wishers: as a special gift, the album "John Williams: The Berlin Concert" will be released in honor of his birthday on February 7. It was created in cooperation with star violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter.

7 great film music composers Max Steiner Considered the father of film music, the Austrian-American composer was the first to underscore dialogue with music. Early on he discovered how music can enhance and even transform the impact of images, such as in the classics "King Kong" (1933), "Gone With the Wind" (1939) and "Casablanca" (1942). Nominated 24 times for an Oscar, Steiner was awarded the distinction three times.

7 great film music composers Erich Wolfgang Korngold Of Jewish background, the composer emigrated from Austria to the US in 1934 and soon set standards for Hollywood film music. Generously paid by Warner Bros. Studios, he was able to choose his own projects. Korngold devised the music to "Anthony Adverse" (1936), "The Adventures of Robin Hood" (1938) and "The Sea Hawk" (1940). He also wrote piano and orchestral works, Lieder and chamber music.

7 great film music composers Bernard Herrmann (r.) with Alfred Hitchcock A young woman is stabbed under a shower in Alfred Hitchcock's "Psycho" — the scene rendered doubly terrifying by screeching violins. Herrmann's score in Hitchcock's "Vertigo" first conjures up a vague sense of unease, then propels the action forward at the end. The American composer's long career comprises the Orson Welles classic "Citizen Kane" (1941) and Martin Scorsese's "Taxi Driver" (1976).

7 great film music composers Alfred Newman The 20th Century Fox theme, one of the most familiar signature tunes ever, was actually composed for a different studio but rejected. Newman also devised the scores to "Everything About Eve" (1950) with Bette Davis and "The Seventh Year Itch" (1955) starring Marilyn Monroe. His sons, Thomas and David Newman, are also important film composers.

7 great film music composers Ennio Morricone The Italian wrote the ultimate film music to "Once Upon a Time in the West" (1968) as well as to "Once Upon a Time in America" (1984), "The Untouchables" (1987) and over 500 other films. Quentin Tarantino used Morricone's compositions in "Inglourious Basterds" (2009) before asking him to write the original score for "The Hateful Eight" (2015).

7 great film music composers Hans Zimmer The Hollywood-based German took the Oscar for the music to "Lion King" in 1995 and has been nominated for the distinction 10 times. His amalgamation of synthesizer and orchestral sounds was revolutionary. Zimmer wrote the music for over 150 films, including "Rain Man" (1988), "Pirates of the Caribbean" (2003, 2006, 2007 and 2011) and "Blade Runner 2049" (2017).

7 great film music composers John Williams In 1975, he wrote the music to Steven Spielberg's "Jaws." Without his compositions, the "Indiana Jones" films (from 1981-2008), the "Star Wars" franchise (from 1977), "Superman" (1978), "E.T" (1982), "Schindler's List" (1993) and "Jurassic Park" (from 1993) would have turned out quite differently. Williams' music often works on a subconscious level before culminating in a grand finale. Author: Rick Fulker



This article was translated from German.