John Williams

John Towner Williams, born 1932 in New York, is one of the most successful film music composers of all time. He won 12 Oscars and garnered 50 Oscar nominations - in addition to many other awards.

After serving in the Air Force and studying at the Julliard School of Music, the composer and pianist moved to Los Angeles, where he worked with Henry Mancini and produced the music of a number of popular US television series. Inspired by Richard Wagner and Tchaikovsky, Williams wrote the music for countless movies, among them "Fiddler on the Roof," "Jaws," "Schindler's List," "E.T. the Extra-terrestrial," as well as the "Star Wars," "Indiana Jones," and "Harry Potter" franchises - to name but a few.