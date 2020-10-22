Visit the new DW website

John Williams

John Towner Williams, born 1932 in New York, is one of the most successful film music composers of all time. He won 12 Oscars and garnered 50 Oscar nominations - in addition to many other awards.

After serving in the Air Force and studying at the Julliard School of Music, the composer and pianist moved to Los Angeles, where he worked with Henry Mancini and produced the music of a number of popular US television series. Inspired by Richard Wagner and Tchaikovsky, Williams wrote the music for countless movies, among them "Fiddler on the Roof," "Jaws," "Schindler's List," "E.T. the Extra-terrestrial," as well as the "Star Wars," "Indiana Jones," and "Harry Potter" franchises - to name but a few.

'It lacks any logic': Star violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter speaks out on COVID-19 policy 22.10.2020

The celebrated performer talks about a struggling classical music industry, and makes a plea to politicians to better support musicians during the ongoing pandemic.
Celebrating the art of film music 05.01.2018

The music to James Bond, Pirates of the Caribbean and Star Wars films is immediately recognizable, even if one doesn't know the names of the composers. "Score – A Film Music Documentary" pays tribute to its creators.
7 great film music composers 05.01.2018

How long should a list of the most important film composers be? Should it number 10, 50 or 100? Who should be included is a matter of dispute. Here's our small and personal selection.
'Star Wars' composer John Williams turns 85 07.02.2017

John Williams has created soundtracks to some of the top-grossing films of all time. His music has etched itself into our memory, from "Jaws" don't-get-in-the-water warnings to "Star Wars" inter-galactic battle tunes.
Film composer John Williams at 85 07.02.2017

John Williams has created soundtracks to some of the top-grossing films of all time. His music has etched itself into our memory, from "Jaws" don't-get-in-the-water warnings to "Star Wars" inter-galactic battle tunes.
