American director, producer and screenwriter Steven Spielberg is one of the world's most popular filmmakers.

Born in 1946 in Cincinnati into a family of Russian-Jewish descent, Steven Spielberg achieved his breakthrough with "Jaws" in 1975, followed by "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" (1977), "Raiders of the Lost Ark" (1981) and "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" (1982), establishing many codes of Hollywood's modern escapist genre. He later addressed different historical issues with his works, including the Holocaust with "Schindler's List" (1993), for which he won the best director Oscar, along with "Saving Private Ryan" (1998). The billionaire filmmaker is one of the co-founders of DreamWorks Studios.