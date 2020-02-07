Visit the new DW website

Steven Spielberg

American director, producer and screenwriter Steven Spielberg is one of the world's most popular filmmakers.

Born in 1946 in Cincinnati into a family of Russian-Jewish descent, Steven Spielberg achieved his breakthrough with "Jaws" in 1975, followed by "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" (1977), "Raiders of the Lost Ark" (1981) and "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" (1982), establishing many codes of Hollywood's modern escapist genre. He later addressed different historical issues with his works, including the Holocaust with "Schindler's List" (1993), for which he won the best director Oscar, along with "Saving Private Ryan" (1998). The billionaire filmmaker is one of the co-founders of DreamWorks Studios.

©Renzo Piano Building Workshop/ Images ©Academy Museum Foundation

A film museum comes to Hollywood 07.02.2020

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles is a cool multimillion dollar project funded by celebrities like Steven Spielberg and full of exciting film history. It's scheduled to open in 2020 ... but will it?
© 2019 Twentieth Century Fox Ken Miles mit Siegerpokal (Christian Bale)

'Ford v Ferrari' and other legendary racing films 14.11.2019

Starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale, the film "Ford v Ferrari" looks back at a legendary era in racing sports. Here is a selection of famous movies that feature steel on wheels in the lead role.

FINALE IN BERLIN 30. Woche SENDETERMIN: sa220700 ZDF 050 Der brititsche Agent Harry Palmer soll den sowjetischen Oberst Stock aus Ost-Berlin in den Westen schleusen - doch er läuft in eine Falle ... Szenenfoto eines Agentenaustauschs. 34446 , 22kpafinal3 | Verwendung weltweit

The Berlin Wall in film 05.11.2019

From Billy Wilder to Steven Spielberg and from James Bond to "Good Bye, Lenin!": the Berlin Wall played a major role in German and international films.

Schindler's List (1993) Embeth Davidz, Ralph Fiennes SS-Kommandant Amon Goeth (Ralph Fiennes) erwaehlt Helen Hirsch (Embeth Davidz,2vl) zu seiner Haushaltshilfe. Regie: Steven Spielberg , Universal

'Schindler's List' re-release evokes conflicted legacy 25.01.2019

Twenty-five years after its theatrical release, Steven Spielberg's Oscar-winning epic about Oskar Schindler and his rescue of over 1,100 Jews returns to cinemas. But the multi award-winning film still stirs controversy.
THE POST, from left: Meryl Streep, director Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, on set, 2017. ph: Niko Tavernise. TM and copyright ©20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved/courtesy Everett Collection. | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Spielberg's 'The Post': How 1970s politics resonate with today's era of 'fake news' 11.01.2018

Even though its narrative deals with the Pentagon Papers, which revealed secret details of US actions during the Vietnam War, the 1970s scandal serves as an allegory of the current political climate.
Die Farbe Lila, (THE COLOR PURPLE) USA 1985, Regie: Steven Spielberg, WHOOPI GOLDBERG, MARGARET AVERY, Stichwort: Blumen, Blüten | Verwendung weltweit

7 films with colorful titles 19.12.2017

Many films name a color in their title. It can be felt throughout the whole work, visually and symbolically. DW gives you a selection of intensely hued movies.

THE POST, from left, David Cross, Tracy Letts, Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, Bradley Whitford, Philip Casnoff, Brent Langdon, Carrie Coon, 2017. ph: Niko Tavernise. TM and copyright ©20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved/courtesy Everett Collection. | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Spielberg's 'The Post': a cautionary tale of press freedom 29.11.2017

Detailing a battle for press freedom at the height of the Watergate scandal, Steven Spielberg's new movie "The Post" echoes loudly today. It's also a strong Oscar contender after picking up a best film of 2017 award.

Bildnummer: 55127312 Datum: 06.05.2000 Copyright: imago/EntertainmentPictures 2000 - The Virgin Suicides - Movie Set May 06, 2000; Hollywood, CA, USA; Leslie Hayman, Kirsten Dunst, A.J. Cook, Chelse Swain in Sofia Coppola s The Virgin Suicides . !ACHTUNG NUTZUNG NUR BEI FILMTITEL-NENNUNG! PUBLICATIONxINxGERxONLY People Entertainment Film kbdig 2000 quer Bildnummer 55127312 Date 06 05 2000 Copyright Imago EntertainmentPictures 2000 The Virgin suicides Movie Set May 06 2000 Hollywood Approx USA Leslie Hayman Kirsten Vapor a J Cook Chelse Swain in Sofia Coppola S The Virgin suicides Regard Use only at FILMTITEL ANSWER PUBLICATIONxINxGERxONLY Celebrities Entertainment Film Kbdig 2000 horizontal

KINO favorites: 7 great directing debuts 24.11.2017

The no-budget thriller that put Christopher Nolan on the road to "Batman," Ridley Scott's forgotten period drama and Steven Spielberg's humble beginnings with a monster truck: These first films launched stellar careers.

Indiana Jones and The Temple of Doom 1984 Directed by Steven Spielberg Harrison Ford +++ (C) Imago/AD

Still a swashbuckler at 75: Happy Birthday, Harrison Ford! 13.07.2017

An action star with an affinity for taking flight, Hollywood star Harrison Ford turns 75. Age doesn't seem to be slowing him down - he's got several new movies in the works.

KINO-Moderator (deutsch) Hans Christoph von Bock (rechts) und KINO-Moderator (englisch) Scott Roxborough (rechts) mit Schauspieler Sebastian Koch (mitte) (C) DW/H-J Kassube

Our guest on KINO this week - Actor Sebastian Koch 29.05.2017

From Baader and Speer to Stauffenberg: Sebastian Koch has played them all. He tells KINO what fascinates him about historical characters and what it’s like to work with Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg.
03.05.2017 Volker Schloendorff Premiere Premiere Rueckkehr nach Montauk im City Kino in Muenchen am 03.05.2017 | Verwendung weltweit

Volker Schlöndorff: 'There is a major volte-face taking place' in France 05.05.2017

Renowned German filmmaker Volker Schlöndorff told DW why he's optimistic about the French election - and why he turned down Steven Spielberg to take on a political crisis.
Bildnummer: 51032882 Datum: 01.10.2003 Copyright: imago/Travel-Stock-Image Hotel Danieli in Venedig, Gebäude, innen, Innenansicht; 2003, Venedig, Hotels, Übernachtungsmöglichkeit, Übernachtungsmöglichkeiten, Unterkunft, Unterkünfte, Lobby, Hotellobby,; , quer, Kbdia, Totale, Tourismus, Wirtschaft, Italien, , Reisen, Europa; Aufnahmedatum geschätzt

Hotel Danieli in Venice 12.08.2016

The Hotel Danieli in Venice occupies an old palace on the city’s Grand Canal. It’s famous for its magnificent, golden staircase. Celebrities like Charlie Chaplin, Greta Garbo and Steven Spielberg have all stayed here.
Tom Hanks (links) spielt die Hauptrolle in Steven Spielbergs (recht) Untitled Cold War Spy Thriller. Der Film beruht auf der wahren Geschichte von James Donovan, einem Rechtsanwalt, der in die Auseinandersetzungen des Kalten Krieges gerät, als ihn die CIA mit der schier unmöglichen Aufgabe betraut, die Freigabe eines gefangenen amerikanischen U-2 Piloten zu verhandeln. Dieses Bild ist für Print und Online-Platzierungen freigegeben.

"Bridge of Spies:" Spielberg's new thriller 07.03.2016

Berlin and its Glienicke Bridge served as locations for Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-winning thriller, "Bridge of Spies." Tom Hanks stars as a lawyer who negotiates the swap of two secret agents during the Cold War.
01.2012 DW Kino eng

KINO - The Movie Magazine | 05.03.2016 07.03.2016

The Cold War has provided plenty of material for suspenseful films. This week, KINO presents a special show about the Cold War in movies, and a look at Steven Spielberg’s new thriller, "Bridge of Spies.”
08.02.2016+++ Das Skelettmodell eines Spinosaurus wird am 08.02.2016 in Berlin im Museum für Naturkunde vorgestellt. Bei dem Spinosaurus handelt es sich um das weltweit erste nach wissenschaftlichen Erkenntnissen erstellte Skelettmodell des etwa 100 Millionen Jahre alten Raubsauriers. Die Ausstellung dauert vom 09.02. - 12.06.2016. Foto: Kay Nietfeld/dpa +++(c) picture-alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld

10 reasons we love dinosaurs 09.02.2016

They were scary and enormous, but we're still fascinated with dinosaurs of all kinds. As a Spinosaurus model joins T. rex in a Berlin museum, we look at famous dinos you can visit and the hype surrounding the giants.
