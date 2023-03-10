  1. Skip to content
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
The Oscars
Migration
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert stand on stage holding Oscar statuettes
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert won this year's Oscar for best direction for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'Image: Carlos Barria/REUTERS
FilmUnited States of America

Best director Oscar category all male, yet again

Julia Merck | Elizabeth Grenier
18 minutes ago

The Academy Awards are over, and a man — or two men, as was the case this year — again won the best director prize. DW looks at the data following the all-male nominations in the category.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OUUf

Actress Natalie Portman famously took a jab at the lack of female representation as she introduced the Golden Globe in the best director category in 2018: "Here are the all-male nominees," she said, before naming the list of filmmakers, which then included Martin McDonagh for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" and Steven Spielberg for "The Post."

It felt like deja vu at this year's Academy Awards, as both McDonagh and Spielberg were once again among the all-male nominees for "The Banshees of Inisherin" and "The Fabelmans" respectively.

The short list also included directing duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert ("Everything Everywhere All at Once"), Todd Field ("Tar") and Ruben Ostlund ("Triangle of Sadness"). Kwan and Scheinert ended up taking home the prize.

Regression after a 2-year streak

After women filmmakers won the award over two consecutive years — with Chloe Zhao ("Nomadland") in 2021 and Jane Campion ("The Power of the Dog") in 2022 — not even one woman was included on this year's short list.

A bespectacled woman with shoulder length grey hair wearing a dark dress, stands in front of a microphone and smiles widely while holding aloft a trophy in her right hand.
Jane Campion won the award for best director in 2022Image: Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences faced backlash after the nominees were unveiled in January, with critics expressing outrage that all women had been snubbed.

"Once again, Academy voters have shown that they don't value women's voices, shutting us out of the best director nominations. An Academy Award is more than a gold statue, it's a career accelerator that can lead to continued work and increased compensation," said Hollywood advocacy organization Women in Film in a statement.

The organization pointed out different names of talented women directors whose works could have been recognized for the 2023 awards, including Sarah Polley ("Women Talking"), Gina Prince-Bythewood ("The Woman King"), Maria Schrader ("She Said"), Chinonye Chukwu ("Till") and Charlotte Wells ("Aftersun").

Seven women have been nominated for best director in the Academy Award's entire history; three of them went on to win the award, with Kathryn Bigelow preceding Campion and Zhao with her 2009 film, "The Hurt Locker."

10 Oscar winners that made film history

A portrait of the typical Oscar nominee

Following the backlash, DW's data analysis team looked into the dominant characteristics of the filmmakers who have won the directing Oscar throughout the award's history.

Three out of four of them are American; 97% are male, and more than a quarter of the nominated directors have won in the category more than once. In addition, 96% of the winning films are dramas — although some of these works combine different genres.

Gabriel Rossman, a sociology professor at University of California, Los Angeles, is not surprised by those statistics, as the description basically represents the typical Hollywood director.

In an attempt to change that, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has created the Gold Fellowship, a program for women filmmakers.

A woman, identified as filmmaker Chloe Zhao, who is dressed in a beige turtleneck top and has braids, poses with a gold statutette - namely the Academy Award or the Oscar that she won as Best Director.
Chloe Zhao won the best director Oscar in 2021Image: Chris Pizzello/REUTERS

But despite the efforts, Rossman remains critical of the Academy's role. The Oscars were originally "oriented to the mass audience," but according to Rossman, they are increasingly becoming something "captured by insiders and directed to things that are only of interest to insiders."

The ratings speak volumes. Over the past decade, the Oscars have seen a steep downward trend. The 2021 ceremony drew an all-time low of 10.4 million US viewers. While last year's viewership numbers were slightly better, at around 15.4 million, one has to go back to 2014 to find the last time the show drew a US audience of more than 40 million. Rossman believes the Oscars are losing their mass audience because they are so obsessed with themselves. 

Nominations unevenly distributed

Using the Academy's official database, DW's data analysis team also found that the best director nominations were unevenly distributed, only crowning a select group of filmmakers.

One fifth of all directors in the nominees' club received the nod at least three times, picking up half of all the nominations.

The director with the most nominations ever is William Wyler ("Ben-Hur," 1960), who garnered 12 nods, followed by Martin Scorsese and Billy Wilder who were both nominated eight times. Many more filmmakers, including Steven Spielberg, clinched at least seven nominations.

Since Oscar nominations have a strong impact on the success of a film at the box office, as found by researchers at Albert Ludwigs University in Freiburg, this leads to a chicken-and-egg situation as to why some directors reap way more nominations than the others, pointed out Rossman.

As he said, one could perhaps believe "that these top directors really are just the most talented," and that they would be making the best movies even if the largest film budgets, top collaborators and everything else weren't at their immediate disposition.

"There's probably a little bit of truth to that, but not very much," added Rossman. "Probably the main thing that's going on is that these top directors, precisely because they are the most famous, get access to the best projects." 

Edited by: Brenda Haas

