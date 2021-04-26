 Oscars: Chloe Zhao′s ′Nomadland′ wins best picture | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 26.04.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Culture

Oscars: Chloe Zhao's 'Nomadland' wins best picture

The story about a community of van dwellers in the American West has taken best picture at the 93rd Oscars. Here are some of the other winners so far.

Chloe Zhao accepts her Oscar for best director.

Chloé Zhao wins best director

"Nomadland," a story about a community of van dwellers in the American West, won the Oscar for best picture Sunday. 

The film was directed by Chloe Zhao, who also took home the Oscar in the sought-after best director category, making her the first Asian woman and first woman of color to win best director, and only the second woman in the event's 93-year history. 

It was already considered sensational that two women, Chloe Zhao and Emerald Fennell, were in the running in the same year — a first for the Oscars. Until now, Kathryn Bigelow was the only woman to have won in the category for her 2010 film, The Hurt Locker.

Unlike many other awards ceremonies during the pandemic, including last year's Oscars, the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony was an in-person, albeit slimmed down event, featuring only nominees, presenters and their guests. This year, the Oscars were held in Union Station and Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Inside Union Station in front of a small crowd, actress and director Regina King opened the show with a monologue, telling the nominees in front of her to ''think of this as a movie set.''

''People have been vaxxed, tested, re-tested and socially distanced,'' she said. All nominees and guests had to have a minimum of two COVID-19 PCR tests, as well as tests in the weeks leading up to the ceremony.

A still from Nomadland with Frances McDormand in a vast landscape.

Chloe Zhao won best director for her film "Nomadland."

Who were other winners?

The big difference in the historically white male-dominated event were the multiple wins for women and people of color.

The poignant film about a middle-aged woman named Fern, played by Frances McDormand, who decides to live out of her van and travel the US, garnered six nominations, including best picture, best director, and best actress for McDormand. During the acceptance speech, McDormand urged viewers to return to movie theaters as soon as possible and gave a wolf howl, as she does in the film, before leaving the stage. 

The Chinese-born Zhao not only directed Nomadland, but also wrote the screenplay and edited the film.

Actor Daniel Kaluuya won best supporting actor for playing Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah. Hampton was assassinated by the FBI in 1969 when an informant infiltrated the Party. Fred Hampton Jr. worked as a consultant on the film, which had an all-Black producing team.

Daniel Kaluuya at the opening of the 2021 Oscars.

British actor Daniel Kaluuya won best supporting actor.

This year's winner for best international film was Danish film Another Round, directed by Thomas Vinterberg. Vinterberg's daughter, Ida, died in a car accident four days into shooting the film. "Ida, this is a miracle that just happened...this one's for you” he said when accepting the award.

History was also made when veteran Korean actress Yuh-Jung Youn took home the best supporting actress award, becoming the first Korean person to win an acting Oscar and the second Asian actor to win an acting Oscar. She played mother-in-law Soon-ja who joins her son's family in Arkansas, USA to start a new life in Minari.

Best original screenplay went to Emerald Fennell's revenge film, Promising Young Woman. It was the actress and writer's first feature film — she worked as head writer in the popular TV series Killing Eve.

Emerald Fennell on stage accepting the award for best original screenplay.

Emerald Fennell accepts the award for best original screenplay

Best adapted screenplay prize went to Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller of The Father.

Pixar film Soul, a film about death and jazz, which was the first Pixar film to feature an African-American protagonist, won best animated film, as well as best score. One of its composers, Jon Batiste, became the second Black composer to win the award.

The best documentary feature went to a film available on Netflix, My Octopus Teacher.

DW recommends

Chloe Zhao, the Chinese director reinventing US cinema

The Oscar-nominated director of "Nomadland" has cast the Western and the Road Movie in a new light. She's now revisiting the Marvel Cinematic Universe.  

Pressure grows on Golden Globes association to include Black members

A racist post shared by a long-time board member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association caused outrage. The diversity advisor has now quit after a month on the job.  

Advertisement

Culture

Anne Hathaway

Actors with Oscar and Golden Raspberry nods

This year, Anne Hathaway may just be the unlucky one: the Oscar-winning actor is nominated for the Razzie award for worst actress. Who else has collected both "honors"?  

Books

The folded corner of a book's page.

Celebrating the history of the 'dog ear' bookmark on World Book Day

The practice of folding the corners of one's book to mark a page has a name — and has been done for centuries.  

Music

Singer Tom Jones performing.

Tom Jones has a 'Sex Bomb' plan

As he releases his new album "Surrounded by Time," the 80-year-old crooner shows no signs of slowing down. He still aims to perform "Sex Bomb" when he's 90.  

Culture

The 3D print of Michelangelo's David will be exhibited at the Expo 2020 Dubai in October.

Michelangelo's David gets 3D-printed twin

It's not the first replica of the Renaissance masterpiece, but the latest 3D-printed reproduction, to be unveiled at Expo 2020 Dubai, is unusual. Here's why.  

Digital Culture

A collage of different still from the video series #allesdichtmachen, actors Jan-Josef Liefers, Nina Proll, Nadja Uhl, Ulrich Tukur, Wotan Wilke Möhring, Maxim Mehmet, atharina Schlothauer, Peri Baumeister, Richy Müller.

German actors' COVID videos spark controversy

Under the hashtag #allesdichtmachen, German stars satirically comment on the government's pandemic restrictions. The campaign is popular among COVID-deniers.  