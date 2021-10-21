Netflix is a popular US entertainment company that provides streaming of TV shows and video on demand. Netflix is available in different languages and countries around the world.

Founded in the US in 1997, Netflix has tens of millions of subscribers worldwide for unlimited streaming of movies, TV shows and original programming, including hits like "House of Cards," "Narcos" and "Orange is the New Black" on smart phones, tablets and smart TVs. Initially, the company offered DVDs for sale and rental by mail. In 2013, the entertainment firm debuted its first series, the groundbreaking political drama "House of Cards."