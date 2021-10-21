Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Netflix

Netflix is a popular US entertainment company that provides streaming of TV shows and video on demand. Netflix is available in different languages and countries around the world.

Founded in the US in 1997, Netflix has tens of millions of subscribers worldwide for unlimited streaming of movies, TV shows and original programming, including hits like "House of Cards," "Narcos" and "Orange is the New Black" on smart phones, tablets and smart TVs. Initially, the company offered DVDs for sale and rental by mail. In 2013, the entertainment firm debuted its first series, the groundbreaking political drama "House of Cards."

People protest outside the Netflix building on Vine Street in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Critics and supporters of Dave Chappelle's Netflix special and its anti-transgender comments gathered outside the company's offices Wednesday, with Trans Lives Matter and Free Speech is a Right among their competing messages. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Netflix staff walk out, join trans activists to protest comedy special 21.10.2021

Dozens of Netflix employees joined protests outside the company's Los Angeles office. Counterprotesters soon showed up to push back against the rally.
RELEASE DATE: September 17, 2021. TV series TITLE: Squid Game STUDIO: Netflix DIRECTOR: PLOT: Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children's games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits with deadly high stakes. A survival game that has a whopping 45.6 billion-won prize at stake. STARRING: Lee Jung-jae, Greg Chun, Stephen Fu. (Credit Image: © Netflix/Entertainment Pictures/ZUMAPRESS.com

Opinion: Why is 'Squid Game' so successful? Because it's simple 15.10.2021

The simple message and stunning, often brutal visuals of "Squid Game" are a formula for success. The violence finds a way to tap into our inner kid, DW's John Marshall writes.
RELEASE DATE: September 17, 2021. TV series TITLE: Squid Game STUDIO: Netflix DIRECTOR: PLOT: Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children's games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits with deadly high stakes. A survival game that has a whopping 45.6 billion-won prize at stake. STARRING: Lee Jung-jae, Greg Chun, Stephen Fu. (Credit Image: © Netflix/Entertainment Pictures/ZUMAPRESS.com

'Squid Game' series breaks all records 15.10.2021

The South Korean "Squid Game" series is the most successful Netflix production of all time. Fans are rediscovering children's games, especially the honeycomb challenge.
++++NUR zur ABGESPROCHENEN BERICHTERSTATTUNG++++++ Netflix l The Billion Dollar Code, Serie Deutschland, Drama Kyoto: Bei einer Demonstration auf einer Telekommunikationsmesse versetzt Terra Vision das Publikum in Erstaunen

'The Billion Dollar Code': The battle over Google Earth 07.10.2021

Netflix's new miniseries fictionalizes the story of two Berlin internet pioneers who attempt to prove that Google stole their idea, worth billions.

Squid Game (Ojingeo Game) ist eine südkoreanische Dramaserie, die von der Produktionsfirma Siren Pictures für Netflix umgesetzt wurde. Die Serie wurde am 17. September 2021 weltweit auf Netflix veröffentlicht.

What distinguishes 'Squid Game' from other survival thrillers 06.10.2021

The South Korean Netflix hit series is a new take on the "Hunger Games" and "Battle Royale" genre, but it also comments on the vicious nature of capitalism.
Ferrari Formula One driver Michael Schumacher of Germany celebrates after taking the pole position at the end of the qualifying session for the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at the Sakhir racetrack in Manama March 11, 2006. Former F1 champion Schumacher is leaving Lausanne hospital for Swiss home, a family statement announced on Tuesday, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Caren Firouz/Files (BAHRAIN - Tags: SPORT MOTORSPORT HEALTH SOCIETY PROFILE)

Formula One legend Michael Schumacher on Netflix 23.09.2021

An invincible race car driver, but also a loving family man. The streaming service's new film, "Schumacher," unveils different facets of the Formula One giant.
This image released by Netflix shows Anya Taylor-Joy, left, and Thomas Brodie-Sangster in a scene from The Queen's Gambit. Taylor-Joy was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding leading actress in a limited series or movie and Brodie-Sangster was nominated for best supporting actor in a limited series or movie. (Netflix via AP)

Emmy Awards 2021: Plenty of glamour, little diversity 20.09.2021

Netflix and Apple TV+ are the big winners of this year's Emmy Awards. Yet the hoped-for diversity among award winners was nowhere to be found.

Jason Sudeikis, winner of the award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for Ted Lasso poses for a photo at the 73rd Emmy Awards at the JW Marriott on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles. (Photo Dan Steinberg/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)

Emmy Awards 2021: 'The Crown' and 'Ted Lasso' win top awards 20.09.2021

Heartwarming comedy "Ted Lasso" and British royal drama "The Crown" scooped up the top honors at the 73rd Emmys. After going remote in 2020 due to the pandemic, this year's show was back with in-person glitz and glam.
Rays of light burst off a building at One Liberty Plaza to silhouette two firefighters who are surveying Ground Zero at dawn on September 15, 2001 in New York City. September 11, 2011 marks the tenth anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, Pentagon and the crash of flight 93 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. UPI/Chris Corder Photo via Newscom picture alliance

Books, films and art about 9/11, 20 years later 10.09.2021

From the Netflix drama "Worth" to a new Judith Butler book: the cultural world is still reckoning with the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.
Peri Baumeister, Stanislav Honzik, Blood Red Sky 2021 Credit: Netflix / The Hollywood Archive Los Angeles CA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStanislavxHonzikx 34178013THA

Why German vampire film 'Blood Red Sky' is a Netflix hit 06.09.2021

More than 50 million people have watched director Peter Thorwarth's thriller — a German Netflix record. What is the secret of "Blood Red Sky"?
7.1.2018*** 75th Golden Globe Awards – Photo Room – Beverly Hills, California, U.S., 07/01/2018 – Reese Witherspoon holds the award she won for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for Big Little Lies. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Why Wall Street thinks Reese Witherspoon is worth $900 million 10.08.2021

In one of a series of big-money deals changing business in Hollywood, the actor recently sold her production firm to a group backed by investment company Blackstone.
Maximilian in einer Szene aus «Shiny Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord» (undatierte Aufnahme). Die Doku erzählt die wahre Geschichte, die als Inspiration für die erfolgreiche deutsche Netflix Original Serie How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast) diente und ist ab dem 03.08.2021 auf Netflix zu sehen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

The true story behind 'How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)' 04.08.2021

From his parents' home in the eastern German city of Leipzig, a teenager single-handedly — and successfully — ran a profitable drug business. Netflix has the true story.
ARCHIV - 21.11.2016, USA, New York: Die Trophäe des International Emmy Awards wird bei der 44. Verleihung hochgehoben. Mit zwei Nominierungen geht Deutschland am 23.11.2020 in die diesjährige Verleihung der International Emmys. (zu dpa International Emmys werden verliehen - Deutschland zweimal nominiert) Foto: Andrew Gombert/EPA/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

And the Emmy goes to ... streaming giants 14.07.2021

HBO, Netflix and Apple TV lead the Emmy nominee pack as streaming services offer an escape for people stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
15.02.2019, Hessen, Willingen: Felix Jaehn, DJ und Musiker, steht bei seinem Auftritt beim Weltcup Skispringen im Stadion der Mühlenkopfschanze auf der Bühne. Foto: Arne Dedert/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Young stars from Germany who are shaking the culture scene 01.06.2021

From Helena Zengel to Felix Jaehn: These are the actors, authors, DJs and artists are getting noticed, and not only in their home country.
Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, winners of the award for best original score for Soul, pose in the press room at the Oscars in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 25, 2021. Chris Pizzello/Pool via REUTERS

And the Oscar goes to ... 26.04.2021

The 2021 Academy Awards were in-person and had more than a few firsts, and some surprise wins, too. Here are some of the highlights.

25.04.2021 Producers Frances McDormand, left, and Chloe Zhao, winners of the award for best picture for Nomadland, pose in the press room at the Oscars in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 25, 2021. Chris Pizzello/Pool via REUTERS

Oscars: Chloe Zhao's 'Nomadland' wins best picture 26.04.2021

The story about a community of van dwellers in the American West took home three prizes at the 93rd Academy Awards, including best picture and best actress. Chloe Zhao also won best director for the film.
Show more articles