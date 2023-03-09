  1. Skip to content
Two women and a man of Asian origin stare in fear at something. The woman in the middle is holding the other two back in a protective stance.
Michelle Yeoh is the first Asian-identifying actor nominated for the best actress OscarImage: Allyson Riggs/A24/AP/picture alliance
FilmAsia

Michelle Yeoh makes Oscar history with best actress win

Brenda Haas
30 minutes ago

The 60-year-old actor becomes the first Asian-identifying actor to receive an Academy Award for best actress in a lead role, for her performance in "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

https://p.dw.com/p/4OEmU

Malaysian actor Michelle Yeoh is, for want of a better phrase, "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

The 60-year-old, female, Asian actor has been making headlines for playing Evelyn Wang in the same-titled hit film by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (known as "the Daniels"), for which she became the first Asian winner of a SAG award and second Asian winner of a Golden Globe for best actress.

Now, she is also the first Asian-identifying actor to receive an Oscar for best actress in a lead role.

"For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities. This is proof to dream big and dreams do come true," said Yeoh as she accepted her award.

A black and white picture of an Asian woman pointing a gun at something.
Long famous in the Hong Kong film industry, Yeoh was known for performing her own stuntsImage: United Archives/picture alliance

Her winning streak has made her a role model to people of color, Asians and women, especially those of a "certain age" — an aspect to which she also alluded to in her Oscars speech: "Ladies, don’t let anybody tell you you’re ever past your prime."

In "Everything Everywhere All at Once," Yeoh plays a harried immigrant wife and mother facing an Inland Revenue Service (IRS) audit of the family laundromat.

Things change when she discovers that there are multiple versions of the universe — and herself — and they're all facing a threat that only her current avatar can stop. Thus she finds herself surfing parallel realities and picking up skills honed by different versions of herself.

Besides showcasing Yeoh's credentials gleaned from almost 40 years of acting, the film's success reflects her own tenacity in an industry that has often written stereotypical tropes for non-white actors.

Picture of a Chinese man and woman standing on a balcony dressed in clothes worn during the Qing dynasty. A procession of people passes by beneath dressed in smilar colorful clothes.
Yeoh starred with Hong Kong actor Chow Yun-fat in Ang Lee's 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon'Image: Sony Pictures Classics/AP/picture alliance

From ballerina to beauty queen

Michelle Yeoh never aimed to become an actor. Born and raised in Malaysia, she wanted to become a ballerina and was enrolled at the Royal Academy of Dance in London, until a back injury ended her ambitions.

Then in 1983 her mother, Janet, entered her in the Miss Malaysia/World pageant without her prior knowledge. She went on to win the contest. This soon led to appearances in Hong Kong commercials. Her first one was for Guy Laroche watches, with none other than the world-famous martial arts actor, Jackie Chan.

Film offers followed and she rose to prominence in the 1980s starring in a series of Hong Kong action and martial arts films where she performed her own stunts, such as "Yes, Madam!" (1985), "Police Story 3: Supercop" (1992) and "Holy Weapon" (1993).

A woman dressed in the traditional outfit of Myanmarese women sits on the floor amidst large handwritten posters and reads one.
Yeoh was a dead ringer for Aung San Suu Kyi in 'The Lady' Image: Vincent Perez/Universum/dpa/picture alliance

In an era pre-dating the promotion of "diversity and representation," she had originally worked under the stage name Michelle Khan — instead of her maiden name, Yeoh. This alias was chosen by film production house D&B Films based on the belief that "Khan" would resonate better with international and western audiences. She later reverted to her own name.

Between Hong Kong and Hollywood

She briefly retired from acting in 1987 after marrying Hong Kong businessman Dickson Poon, who incidentally co-founded D&B Films, but resumed her career after they separated in 1992.

A picture of a man and a woman dressed in black on a boat with rigging and ropes around them. The man is holding open a black rucksack while the woman is holding something in her hand.
Yeoh was the first Bond girl to break the mold by not easily falling for 007's legendary charms Image: United Archives/Everett Collection/picture alliance

She got her Hollywood break in 1997 when she was cast opposite Pierce Brosnan's James Bondin "Tomorrow Never Dies" as the first ethnic Chinese Bond girl. In 2010, Entertainment Weekly ranked her as the seventh best Bond girl, calling the "savvy Chinese agent," one of the few "wom[e]n of color to match wits with 007" and "the first one you could take seriously."

Yet despite breaking the mold of a typical Bond girl, Yeoh didn't work for two years as Hollywood kept offering her roles of "fragile Asian women."

In a 2018 interview with GQ, she recalled: "When I first came to do movies here, I remember very specifically someone said, 'If we cast an African-American lead, there's no way we can cast you, because we can't have two minorities.'" 

A woman dressed in an ancient Chinese outfit is seen holding a pile of documents.
In 2008, she starred in 'The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor'Image: Universal/Everett Collection/picture alliance

Geisha, Nobel laureate, metaverse surfer: She portrays them all

In an interview with TIME that nominated her as its "Icon of The Year 2022," she elaborated that Asian actors have long been given stereotypical or inconsequential roles, and rarely top billing. "It shouldn't be about my race, but it has been a battle," she said. "At least let me try."

Then came Ang Lee's "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" in 2000, where her martial arts background came to the fore.

She also played the regal Mameha in "Memoirs of a Geisha" (2005) and was a dead ringer for Nobel Peace prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi in "The Lady" (2011).

More recent hits include "Crazy Rich Asians" (2018) and roles in the "Marvel," "Star Trek," "Transformers" and "The Witcher" series.

Two women and a man who are all dressed very chicly smile at each other. They are standing in a kitchen where the countertops are filled with food and fruit platters.
Yeoh played a protective mum to fellow Malaysian Henry Golding's character in 'Crazy Rich Asians,' seen here with Constance WuImage: Sanja Bucko/Warner Bors. Entertainment/AP/picture alliance

But top billing eluded her until her role as Evelyn in "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

In a CNN interview on February 6, Yeoh revealed that the role was in fact intended for Jackie Chan and she was slated to play his wife. But after Chan turned down the offer, the Daniels role-reversed the story, making Yeoh the lead character."It was so overwhelming at that point to get a script that said, 'This is a very ordinary woman, an Asian immigrant woman, who is dealing with all the problems that we all can relate to,'" she said.

This profile was updated on March 13, following Michelle Yeoh's Oscar win.

Edited by: Elizabeth Grenier

