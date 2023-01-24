'Everything Everywhere All at Once' tops Oscar nominations

"Tar," "All Quiet on the Western Front" and "The Banshees of Inisherin" are also among the Academy Awards' most nominated films of the year.

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" leads the 2023 Oscar race, with 11 nods. The nominees were unveiled by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday.

Streaming platforms like Netflix and Apple TV dominated last year's Oscars, but the surreal indie sci-fi film directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert is one of several multiplex releases that were among this year's favorites.

One Netflix success, however, was the German remake of war epic "All Quiet on the Western Front", which won nine nominations after it topped the list at the BAFTAs. It picked up nods for best film and best international film, as well as best sound, best adapted screenplay, best production design and more.

The Irish dark comedy "Banshees of Inisherin," an Oscar favorite before Tuesday's announcement, also received nine nods from the Academy, including best film.

This year's list of 10 best picture nominations also included Tom Cruise's latest high-flying sequel, "Top Gun: Maverick"; the coming-of-age film "The Fabelmans" by director Steven Spielberg; the Berlin-set classical music drama, "Tar"; Elvis Presly biopic "Elvis"; and "Avatar: The Way of Water."

Director James Cameron's blockbuster "Avatar" sequel already ranks as the sixth-highest-grossing movie of all time and earned four nominations — it also became just the third franchise to garner best picture nods for the first two films.

Meanwhile, the smash hit Indian song "Naatu Naatu" from the film "RRR" has been nominated for best original song, becoming the first Indian nomination in the category.



Cate Blanchett earns fifth best actress nomination

The nominations for best actress includes Michelle Yeoh for "Everything Everywhere All at Once"; Cate Blanchett, who has won twice, with a fifth nod for "Tar"; Ana de Armas, who was credited for her role in the Marilyn Monroe biopic, "Blonde"; and Michelle Williams, in the running for "The Fabelmans."

Best actor nominations included Austin Butler for his portrayal of rock legend Elvis Presley and Colin Farrell for his turn as a farmer obsessed with restoring a friendship in "Banshees" — both won top acting honors at the Golden Globe awards earlier this month.

Veteran actor Ke Huy Quan won his first Oscar nomination for best supporting actor for his role in "Everything Everywhere All at Once," while a best supporting actress nod went to Angela Basset for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

According to film magazine Variety, Basset is the first woman and first person of color to be nominated for an Oscar for a role in a comic book adaptation.

Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" sequel is one of the streaming films (it premieres February 1 on Disney+) that performed well, earning five nominations.

Oscars struggling for viewers

The winners will be revealed at a March 12 ceremony in Los Angeles hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences that oversees the Oscars will be hoping for better TV audience numbers.

Last year's Oscars show, marked by Will Smith's infamous slap of presenter Chris Rock before he won best actor, drew about 15.4 million TV viewers, the second-smallest audience ever.

