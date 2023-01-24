  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Global food security
Film still from 'Everything Everywhere All at Once': A man in a suit smoking in a green alley.
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' leads the nominations race; actor Ke Huy Quan is also up for best actorImage: Allyson Riggs/A24 via AP/picture alliance
FilmUnited States of America

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' tops Oscar nominations

Stuart Braun
44 minutes ago

"Tar," "All Quiet on the Western Front" and "The Banshees of Inisherin" are also among the Academy Awards' most nominated films of the year.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Mdlf

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" leads the 2023 Oscar race, with 11 nods. The nominees were unveiled by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday.

Streaming platforms like Netflix and Apple TV dominated last year's Oscars, but the surreal indie sci-fi film directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert is one of several multiplex releases that were among this year's favorites. 

One Netflix success, however, was the German remake of war epic "All Quiet on the Western Front", which won nine nominations after it topped the list at the BAFTAs. It picked up nods for best film and best international film, as well as best sound, best adapted screenplay, best production design and more.

Film still 'All Quiet on the Western Front': A WWI soldier covered in dust on a battlefiled.
German anti-war drama 'All Quiet on the Western Front' has been honored with nine nominationsImage: Netflix/Zumapress/picture alliance

The Irish dark comedy "Banshees of Inisherin," an Oscar favorite before Tuesday's announcement, also received nine nods from the Academy, including best film.

This year's list of 10 best picture nominations also included Tom Cruise's latest high-flying sequel, "Top Gun: Maverick"; the coming-of-age film "The Fabelmans" by director Steven Spielberg; the Berlin-set classical music drama, "Tar"; Elvis Presly biopic "Elvis"; and "Avatar: The Way of Water."

Director James Cameron's blockbuster "Avatar" sequel already ranks as the sixth-highest-grossing movie of all time and earned four nominations — it also became just the third franchise to garner best picture nods for the first two films.

Meanwhile, the smash hit Indian song "Naatu Naatu" from the film "RRR" has been nominated for best original song, becoming the first Indian nomination in the category.

Cate Blanchett earns fifth best actress nomination

The nominations for best actress includes Michelle Yeoh for "Everything Everywhere All at Once"; Cate Blanchett, who has won twice, with a fifth nod for "Tar"; Ana de Armas, who was credited for her role in the Marilyn Monroe biopic, "Blonde"; and Michelle Williams, in the running for "The Fabelmans."

Cate Blanchett holding flowers.
Cate Blanchett was in attendance at the premiere of 'Tar' at the Venice film festival Image: Cinzia Camela/LPS via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa/picture alliance

Best actor nominations included Austin Butler for his portrayal of rock legend Elvis Presley and Colin Farrell for his turn as a farmer obsessed with restoring a friendship in "Banshees" — both won top acting honors at the Golden Globe awards earlier this month.

Veteran actor Ke Huy Quan won his first Oscar nomination for best supporting actor for his role in "Everything Everywhere All at Once," while a best supporting actress nod went to Angela Basset for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

According to film magazine Variety, Basset is the first woman and first person of color to be nominated for an Oscar for a role in a comic book adaptation.

Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" sequel is one of the streaming films (it premieres February 1 on Disney+) that performed well, earning five nominations.

Black Panther sequel 'Wakanda Forever' hits movie theaters

 

Oscars struggling for viewers

The winners will be revealed at a March 12 ceremony in Los Angeles hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences that oversees the Oscars will be hoping for better TV audience numbers.

Last year's Oscars show, marked by Will Smith's infamous slap of presenter Chris Rock before he won best actor, drew about 15.4 million TV viewers, the second-smallest audience ever.

Edited by: Elizabeth Grenier

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Südkorea | Gangnam Style | K-pop Konzert | Sänger Psy

Naatu Naatu, Gangnam Style, Macarena: Hits transcending language

Naatu Naatu, Gangnam Style, Macarena: Hits transcending language

Be it in Telugu, Korean or Spanish, some viral dance hits have won a global fanbase with their catchy tunes and nifty steps reenacted on YouTube and TikTok.
MusicJanuary 22, 2023
Sadie Sink wearing a feathery dress on the red carpet, surrounded by photographers.

Venice Film Festival: Stars on the red carpet

Venice Film Festival: Stars on the red carpet

Traditionally, the red carpet is the place to wow fans with extravagant attire. From Harry Styles and Timothee Chalamet to Cate Blanchett and Sadie Sink, stars strutted their sense of style.
FilmSeptember 7, 20228 images
external

Indian film "RRR" gains worldwide success for song "Naatu Naatu"

Indian film "RRR" gains worldwide success for song "Naatu Naatu"

FilmJanuary 23, 202301:48 min
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Three Leopard 2 tanks

Ukraine updates: Poland asks German permission to send tanks

Conflicts6 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Lavrov and Pandor shaking hands and smiling

South Africa, Russia deepen military ties

South Africa, Russia deepen military ties

PoliticsJanuary 23, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

A Kashmiri villager practicing firing a rifle during army-led training

Why is India arming villagers in Jammu and Kashmir?

Why is India arming villagers in Jammu and Kashmir?

Conflicts5 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Demolition of Lützerath houses

On climate, German Green Party supporters feel betrayed

On climate, German Green Party supporters feel betrayed

PoliticsJanuary 22, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

An RT studio in Moscow

How Russian fake news paints 'the Germans'

How Russian fake news paints 'the Germans'

MediaJanuary 22, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

An Egyptian seller waits for customers to buy consumer goods, rice and oil at a popular market in Cairo.

Economic crisis: Is Egypt the 'new Lebanon?'

Economic crisis: Is Egypt the 'new Lebanon?'

PoliticsJanuary 20, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Film still from 'Everything Everywhere All at Once': A man in a suit smoking in a green alley.

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' tops Oscar nominations

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' tops Oscar nominations

Film44 minutes ago
More from North America

Latin America

An anti-government protester is detained and thrown on the back of police vehicle

Peru protests: Access to Machu Picchu blocked

Peru protests: Access to Machu Picchu blocked

PoliticsJanuary 23, 202310 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage