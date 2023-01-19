'All Quiet On The Western Front' leads BAFTA nominations

This is the most nominations a non-English-language film has received at the BAFTAs. The only other release to have received 14 nominations is the 2001 Mandarin-language action film "Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon", organizers said.
"All Quiet On the Western Front", directed by Edward Berger, was released by streaming platform Netflix in October 2022.
The 2022 movie adaptation of Remarque's novel was recognized in the best film category, as well as for films not in the English language, for director, supporting actor, adapted screenplay and original score.
Some critics have praised the film as a successful anti-war drama, while others criticize the director for inventing new storylines and ommitting characters and scenes from the book.