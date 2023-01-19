  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
World Economic Forum
War in Ukraine
German soldier lying in mud as other troops are seen running behind him in 2022 film "All Quiet on the Western Front"
German anti-war drama 'All Quiet On The Western Front' received 14 BAFTA nominationsImage: Netflix/Zumapress/picture alliance
FilmGermany

'All Quiet On The Western Front' leads BAFTA nominations

46 minutes ago

It equals the most nominations a non-English-language film has received at the UK-based awards. The anti-war drama, based on a 1928 novel, depicts life and death in the trenches of World War I.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MQsD

German film "All Quiet On The Western Front" led nominations for the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) on Thursday.

The anti-war drama, based on a 1928 novel by German author Erich Maria Remarque, received 14 nominations.

This is the most nominations a non-English-language film has received at the BAFTAs. The only other release to have received 14 nominations is the 2001 Mandarin-language action film "Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon", organizers said.

"All Quiet On the Western Front", directed by Edward Berger, was released by streaming platform Netflix in October 2022.

German soldiers in a trench in the film
Erich Maria Remarque was conscripted to serve for the Imperial German Army on the western front of World War I, an experience which inspired his widely acclaimed 1928 novelImage: Netflix/Zumapress/picture alliance

What is 'All Quiet On The Western Front' about?

The book depicts life and death in the trenches of World War I, which Remarque had experienced as a conscript. He emigrated to Switzerland in 1933, after which his works were banned and burned by the Nazis.

The 2022 movie adaptation of Remarque's novel was recognized in the best film category, as well as for films not in the English language, for director, supporting actor, adapted screenplay and original score.

Some critics have praised the film as a successful anti-war drama, while others criticize the director for inventing new storylines and ommitting characters and scenes from the book.

Also this month, "All Quiet On the Western Front" was nominated for best foreign film at the US-based Golden Globe Awards.

Late last year, the movie was nominated to the Oscars shortlist for best international picture among 15 other candidates.

What other films were nominated?

The  dark comedy "The Banshees of Inisherin" and the sci-fi film "Everything Everywhere All At Once" received the second highest amount of nominations, with each movie getting 10 nods.

Baz Luhrman's Elvis Presley biopic received nine nominations, while psychological drama "Tar" was given five nods.

The BAFTAs will take place on February 19 in London.

sdi/rt (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A mass funeral for Yazidi victims of the Islamic State group in the northern Iraqi village of Kojo in Sinjar district

German parliament recognizes Yazidi 'genocide' in Iraq

Politics2 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Vivian Konadu

Sex sells? An ongoing battle in Ghanaian women's football

Sex sells? An ongoing battle in Ghanaian women's football

Soccer5 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Myanmar Naypyitaw parade

Should EU Chambers of Commerce be in business in Myanmar?

Should EU Chambers of Commerce be in business in Myanmar?

Politics1 hour ago
More from Asia

Germany

Hans-Joachim Watzke and Bernd Neuendorf

German football, the Bundesliga and the road to EURO 2024

German football, the Bundesliga and the road to EURO 2024

Soccer60 minutes ago
More from Germany

Europe

Matteo Messina Denaro, former mafia boss, being escorted by police in Sicily, Italy

Matteo Messina Denaro: The mafia and deep-running corruption

Matteo Messina Denaro: The mafia and deep-running corruption

Crime19 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Sultan Al Jaber, CEO of Abu Dhabi's National Oil Company and president-to-be of the upcoming COP28

New COP28 head also boss of one of biggest oil companies

New COP28 head also boss of one of biggest oil companies

PoliticsJanuary 16, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Janis Joplin poses with her head in her hand while wearing a shaggy coat hood over her head

The queen of rock 'n' roll: Remembering Janis Joplin

The queen of rock 'n' roll: Remembering Janis Joplin

Music8 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Africa bets on Brazil’s new President Lula da Silva

Africa bets on Brazil’s new President Lula da Silva

Politics23 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage