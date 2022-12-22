  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Benin Bronzes
War in Ukraine
Iran protests
Film | Im Westen nichts Neues
Image: Netflix/Everett Collection/picture alliance
FilmGermany

'All Quiet on the Western Front' in Oscars shortlist

13 minutes ago

The German World War I epic, co-produced by Netflix, has made it onto the Oscar shortlist, but one final hurdle remains to be cleared.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LJ4G

Niney two international films had been submitted to the Academy, but only 15 candidates made it onto the shortlist for best international picture:  One of them is the German entry "All Quiet on the Western Front", the US Motion Picture Academy announced on Wednesday.

The harrowing war epic by director Edward Berger is based on the enduringly popular 1929 novel by Erich Maria Remarque of the same title.

"All Quiet on the Western Front" shows the horror of World War I from the perspective of a young soldier. The lead role is played by the Austrian Felix Kammerer.

Erich Maria Remarque/«Im Westen nichts Neues»
Erich Maria Remarque (l.) served in World War I. After his return, he wrote the bestselling anti-war novel "All Quiet on the Western Front"Image: Keystone/ZUMA/IMAGO

In addition to the German entry, films such as "Corsage" (Austria), "Saint Omer" (France) and "Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths" (Mexico) were also shortlisted. From the shortlist, five films will be nominated on January 24 to go on to compete in the official 2023 Oscar ceremony on March 23.

'All Quiet on the Western Front' by Erich Maria Remarque

Nominated in five categories

Volker Bertelmann, better known as Hauschka, who composed the soundtrack for "All Quiet on the Western Front", has also been shortlisted for an Oscar. He is one of 15 contenders in the  Original Score Category, competing with legendary composers such as John Williams, who scored Steven Spielberg's "The Fabelmans". Nicholas Britell, who wrote the score for "She Said" by German director Maria Schrader, is also among the nominations.

'She Said' pays tribute to journalism that fed a movement

A German production last won the Oscar for Best International Feature Film in 2007, when Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck took the trophy for his Stasi drama "The Life of Others" with the late Ulrich Mühe as the leading man.

"All Quiet on the Westen Front" has been shortlisted in a total of five categories, among them hair and make-up, and special effects, where it may end up contending with Hollywood mega-blockbusters such as "Avatar: Way of the Water" and "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

Two German directors have been shortlisted in the "Live Action Short Film" category, Nils Keller and Andreas Kessler, chosen from a total of 200 applicants. The Academy Awards, commonly referred to as the Oscars, will be awarded at a ceremony in Los Angeles on March 12, 2023.

cl/mg (dpa, AP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A still from the film 'Tsotsi': a man sitting at a table lit by an oil lamp, a woman stands next to him, hands on the table and looking at him with a severe gaze.

Oscars: Where are the African films?

Oscars: Where are the African films?

In nearly 75 years, the Oscar for best international film has only gone to an African production three times and a Bollywood production has never won. Europe dominates the category. Why?
FilmMarch 23, 2022
In the movie "All Quiet on the Western Front, German soldiers surrender during the First World War

How 'All Quiet on the Western Front' ran afoul of Nazi film censors

How 'All Quiet on the Western Front' ran afoul of Nazi film censors

Director Lewis Milestone's unsparing portrayal of WWI quickly encountered Nazi censorship after its November 21, 1930 premiere. Based on the German novel by Erich Maria Remarque, no one had ever seen anything like it.
CultureNovember 20, 2020
Remake West Side Story musical by Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg remakes 'West Side Story'

Steven Spielberg remakes 'West Side Story'

Less than a month after the death of composer Stephen Sondheim, a new film version of one of his most iconic works is hitting cinemas. The legendary Hollywood director's reboot of the 1957 classic is generating plenty of Oscar buzz.
CultureDecember 9, 202101:20 min
Show more stories
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Zelenskyy address members of Congress

Zelenskyy to US Congress: Ukraine will 'never surrender'

Politics9 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Protesters in Kinshasa being forcibly dispersed by the police

DR Congo's election campaign signals trouble ahead

DR Congo's election campaign signals trouble ahead

Politics20 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Afghanistan Frauenbildung

Taliban ban Afghan women from attending university

Taliban ban Afghan women from attending university

PoliticsDecember 21, 202202:14 min
More from Asia

Germany

Alexandra Popp

Women's Euros euphoria: Blip or bump?

Women's Euros euphoria: Blip or bump?

Soccer20 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

St. Nicholas waves from a train in Kyiv

St. Nicholas brings Christmas magic to eastern Ukraine

St. Nicholas brings Christmas magic to eastern Ukraine

ConflictsDecember 20, 202202:11 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Three hangmen's nooses dangle in front of an Iranian flag at a demonstration in Cologne

Majority of Iranians oppose the death penalty

Majority of Iranians oppose the death penalty

Politics14 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Immigrants wait to enter a shelter at the Sacred Heart Church in El Paso, Texas

El Paso overflowing with migrants

El Paso overflowing with migrants

Migration13 hours ago02:53 min
More from North America

Latin America

Aerial view of a migrant caravan en route to the US

Migrants in Mexico’s Oaxaca state

Migrants in Mexico’s Oaxaca state

Migration14 hours ago03:00 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage