 Germany sends ′All Quiet on the Western Front′ to Oscars | Film | DW | 25.08.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Film

Germany sends 'All Quiet on the Western Front' to Oscars

A strong statement against war: Germany's best international feature film Academy Award candidate is Edward Berger's new adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque's classic anti-war drama.

Film still Im Westen nichts Neues (all Quiet on the Western Front) solier on a battlefield

'All Quiet on the Western Front' is based on Erich Maria Remarque's classic novel from 1929

A jury in Munich decided on Wednesday evening which production should get a chance to win the best international feature film Academy Award in 2023 — and selected "All Quiet on the Western Front" by Edward Berger, who also directed the "Deutschland 83" TV series.

"All Quiet on the Western Front" is based on Erich Maria Remarque's 1929 novel of the same name, which is regarded as the epitome of the anti-war novel. The German author paints a portrait of a generation of young men who are in an upbeat mood when they leave school for the front; they end up perishing in the murderous war machine of the First World War.

At the time, "All Quiet on the Western Front" was the biggest success in German literary history.

The novel was first adapted for the screen in the US in 1930, a film that won two Oscars. A second film version followed in 1979. 

Berger's production is the third version albeit the first from Germany.

Story more relevant than ever

"Erich Maria Remarque wrote a book almost 100 years ago that is, unfortunately, more relevant today than we expected," director Berger said after the announcement by German Films, the foreign representative of German cinema. He added that it's a great honor to enter the race for the Oscars with the film.

The eight other contenders included "Lieber Kurt" by director, producer and actor Til Schweiger, "Rabiye Kurnaz vs. George W. Bush" by Andreas Dresen, "Alle reden übers Wetter" by Annika Pinske, "Alles in bester Ordnung" by Natja Brunckhorst, "Der Passfälscher" by Maggie Peren, "Nico" by Eline Gehring, Sabrina Sarabi's "Niemand ist bei den Kälbern" and "Wir könnte genauso gut tot sein" by Natalia Sinelnikova.

A first step in the Oscars run

Wednesday night's vote was just one of several preliminary steps in the race for the international Oscar.

The Academy will announce its shortlist of 15 international contenders in December. From this shortlist, the five nominated films will be selected.

The last time Germany won the best international feature film Oscar was 15 years ago, with Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck's "The Lives of Others." Last year, Maria Schrader's futuristic tragicomedy "I'm your Man" made it onto the shortlist but not into the final round.

The Oscars are scheduled to be awarded on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood.

'All Quiet on the Western Front' by Erich Maria Remarque

db/eg (dpa, AFP)

DW recommends

A 'forgotten' mass grave of WWI: Winterberg Tunnel

An exhibition about German WWI soldiers killed in a collapsed tunnel in France traces their fate more than 100 years later. Authorities are debating on what should happen with the area.  

Related content

2-G55-W1-1917-139-B (1517349) 1.Wk., Westfront, dt. Soldaten ergeben sich, Pilkem / Foto Geschichte / Erster Weltkrieg 1914- 1918 / Westfront. - 'Dazed by our bombardement, the Huns pour out of their fortified cellars at Pilkem to surrender' (Kämpfe bei Pilkem, Westflandern: Deutsche Soldaten verlassen nach heftigem Beschuß einen befestigten Unterstand und ergeben sich britischen Soldaten). - Foto (Teil einer stereoskopischen Aufnahme), undat. (um 1917). Aus einer Serie: The Great War. |

How 'All Quiet on the Western Front' ran afoul of Nazi film censors 20.11.2020

Director Lewis Milestone's unsparing portrayal of WWI quickly encountered Nazi censorship after its November 21, 1930 premiere. Based on the German novel by Erich Maria Remarque, no one had ever seen anything like it.