The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), originally the British Film Academy, was founded in 1947 gradually evolved into its present formation in 1976.

According to BAFTA and its 6,000 members from the film, television and video game industries, its function is to "support, develop and promote the art forms of the moving image, by identifying and rewarding excellence, inspiring practitioners and benefiting the public." In addition to film screenings, BAFTA is known for its prestigious national and international awards, held every February.