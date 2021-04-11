Visit the new DW website

BAFTA

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), originally the British Film Academy, was founded in 1947 gradually evolved into its present formation in 1976.

According to BAFTA and its 6,000 members from the film, television and video game industries, its function is to "support, develop and promote the art forms of the moving image, by identifying and rewarding excellence, inspiring practitioners and benefiting the public." In addition to film screenings, BAFTA is known for its prestigious national and international awards, held every February.

BAFTA award masks are seen on EE BAFTA Film Awards Opening Night during the 74th British Academy Film Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, April 10, 2021.BAFTA/Scott Garfitt/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY IN REPORTING ON - 74TH BRITISH ACADEMY FILM AWARDS. IMAGE MUST BE USED IN ITS ENTIRETY - NO CROPPING OR OTHER MODIFICATIONS. NO NEW USE AFTER 2300GMT ON APRIL 18, 2021.

BAFTAs 2021: winners, losers and a lot of social distancing 11.04.2021

Everything was different at the 2021 BAFTAs, with COVID restrictions resulting in an eerily empty event at the Royal Albert Hall. But the pandemic did not keep the film industry from celebrating its highlights.

ARCHIV - 07.06.2014, Belgien, Brüssel: Alan Parker, britischer Regisseur («Fame»), ist tot. Er sei nach langer Krankheit im Alter von 76 Jahren gestorben, zitierte die Nachrichtenagentur PA am Freitag eine Sprecherin aus dessen Umfeld. Foto: Stephanie Lecocq/EPA/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Alan Parker, director of 'Bugsy Malone' and 'Evita', dies aged 76 31.07.2020

Sir Alan Parker worked on movies such as "Fame" and "Midnight Express" during a glittering career. His films won 19 BAFTA awards, 10 Golden Globes and 10 Oscars between them.
Sam Mendes poses with his award for Best Film for '1917' at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, February 2, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

'1917' named best film at UK's BAFTA awards 02.02.2020

Sam Mendes' World War I epic has won the awards for best film and best director from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts. The ceremony, a week ahead of the Oscars, was criticized for its lack of diversity.
Director Alfonso Cuaron poses for photographers backstage with his Best Film and Best Director award for his film 'Roma' at the BAFTA awards in London, Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) |

'Roma' wins Best Film at UK's BAFTA awards 10.02.2019

"Roma," a Netflix-produced drama about growing up in Mexico City, won the best picture category at the BAFTA awards in London, beating "The Favourite." The star-studded event serves as the UK equivalent of the Oscars.
Allison Janney holds her award for Supporting Actress for I, Tonya at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

BAFTA awards: Full list of winners and nominees 18.02.2018

The "British Oscars" were handed out in a ceremony marked by the sexual harassment scandals in the film industry. The red carpet was full of activists and black outfits.
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Saoirse Ronan attends the EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) held at Royal Albert Hall on February 18, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

BAFTAs: UK actors call for movement to end sexual misconduct 18.02.2018

Almost 200 UK actresses have signed an open letter demanding an end to the culture of sexual abuse exposed by the Harvey Weinstein scandal. The plea came ahead of the BAFTA British film awards in London.
This image released by Lionsgate shows Ryan Gosling, right, and Emma Stone in a scene from, La La Land. The 74th annual Golden Globe nominations will be streamed live online, beginning at 8:10 a.m. EST, Monday, Dec. 12. Among the films expected to take in a number of nods are Damien Chazelle’s nostalgic Los Angeles musical “La La Land,” Barry Jenkins’ lyrical coming-of-age tale “Moonlight,” and Kenneth Lonergan’s New England drama “Manchester by the Sea.” (Dale Robinette/Lionsgate via AP) |

Stars of the silver screen descend on London as 'La La Land' wins Best Film BAFTA 12.02.2017

Following its Golden Globes success, the musical throwback to the 1950s dominated the BAFTA awards with five gongs, including Best Film. Casey Affleck and Emma Stone picked up the Best Actor and Best Actress awards.
This image released by Lionsgate shows Ryan Gosling, right, and Emma Stone in a scene from, La La Land. The 74th annual Golden Globe nominations will be streamed live online, beginning at 8:10 a.m. EST, Monday, Dec. 12. Among the films expected to take in a number of nods are Damien Chazelle’s nostalgic Los Angeles musical “La La Land,” Barry Jenkins’ lyrical coming-of-age tale “Moonlight,” and Kenneth Lonergan’s New England drama “Manchester by the Sea.” (Dale Robinette/Lionsgate via AP) |

'La La Land' leads race for British Academy Film Awards 10.01.2017

After its Golden Globe success, the musical starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone pursues its glorious dance into award season with 11 BAFTA nominations. Germany is also on the list.

14.2.2016 *** Reuters/D. Martinez A man polishes the bronze mask award ahead of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards at the Royal Opera House in London, February 14, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY Reuters/D. Martinez

British Academy Film Awards 2016 14.02.2016

Braving the biting temperatures, silver screen royalty descended on to the red carpet at London's Royal Opera House on Valentine's Day for the 2016 BAFTA Film Awards. DW takes a look at the big winners of the night.
epa04082298 British producer David Heyman (R) and Mexican director Alfonso Cuaron (L) pose in the press room after winning the Outstanding British film award for 'Gravity' at the 2014 EE British Academy Film Awards ceremony at The Royal Opera House in London, Britain, 16 February 2014. The ceremony is hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). EPA/ANDY RAIN

Hollywood stars descend on London for BAFTA awards 16.02.2014

The UK's top film awards, the BAFTAs, have taken place in London, with the space thriller Gravity having been named best British Film. British actress Helen Mirren received a special award honoring her career.
BAFTA preparations. British Academy of Film and Television Arts - BAFTA award masks are prepared at the Savoy Hotel, in central London, ahead of the BAFTA awards, which take place on Sunday February 12, 2012. Picture date: Wednesday February 8, 2012. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire URN:12708545

London celebrates the BAFTA Film Awards 10.02.2013

Stars of the silver screen have braved London’s chilly winter rain for the annual British Academy of Film Awards. There was good news for James Bond fans and special recognition for British director Alan Parker.
**************ACHTUNG: Verwendung nur für redaktionelle Zwecke im Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung über den Film und bei Urheber-Nennung)************ Jean Dujardin als George Valentin und Berenice Bejo als Peppy Miller in einer Szene des Stummfilms «The Artist» (undatierte Filmszene). Der Film kommt am 26. Januar 2012 in die deutschen Kinos. «The Artist» hat bei der nächsten Golden-Globe-Verleihung die meisten Gewinnchancen. Der Schwarz-weiß-Film wurde sechs Mal nominiert, unter anderem in der Sparte «Komödie/Musical» und für seine Darsteller Jean Dujardin und Berenice Bejo. Die Golden Globes werden am 15. Januar vergeben. Sie gelten als Vorboten für die Oscars. Foto: Delphi Filmverleih (zu dpa 1252 vom 15.12.2011 - +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

'The Artist,' 'Tinker Tailor' top BAFTA nominations 17.01.2012

The British Film Academy has announced its nominations for the 2012 BAFTAs, handing out 12 nominations to French silent film "The Artist." The awards are to be held on February 12 in London.
ARCHIV - Burghart Klaussner (l) in einer Szene des Films Das weiße Band (Le Ruban Blanc) von Michael Haneke. Der Film «Das weiße Band» soll 2010 den begehrten Oscar nach Deutschland holen. Eine von German Films einberufene Fachjury wählte ihn am Mittwoch (26.08.2009) für die deutsche Bewerbung um den Oscar in der Kategorie bester nicht englischsprachiger Film aus, wie das Unternehmen in München mitteilte. Foto: Les Film du Losange dpa (nur s/w, zu dpa 0826 vom 26.08.2009) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Film by Austrian director dominates European film honors 13.12.2009

The chilling drama "The White Ribbon" by Austrian director, Michael Haneke, picked up three prizes, including best film, at this year's European Film Awards in Germany.