'Stranger Things' star Sadie Sink

She is known as the tough girl Max from the hit series "Stranger Things." Here, she floated down the red carpet in Venice in her tulle gown with elaborate embroidery on the top, having arrived for the premiere of the film "The Whale." In the movie, in which she stars with Brendan Fraser, she plays the traumatized daughter of a doomed man who wants to mend the relationship with her.