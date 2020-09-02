Cate Blanchett is an Academy Award-winning Australian actress and theater director.

Cate Blanchett, born 1969 in Australia, has won countless awards and prizes during her acting career. She is well-known to a wide audience as the Elf Queen Galadriel in the Lord of the Rings trilogy. The title role in the 1998 film Elizabeth was her international breakthrough, and won her the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama. In 2013, Blanchett won the Academy Award as Best Actress for the title role in Woody Allen's Blue Jasmine (2013).