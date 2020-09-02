Visit the new DW website

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett is an Academy Award-winning Australian actress and theater director.

Cate Blanchett, born 1969 in Australia, has won countless awards and prizes during her acting career. She is well-known to a wide audience as the Elf Queen Galadriel in the Lord of the Rings trilogy. The title role in the 1998 film Elizabeth was her international breakthrough, and won her the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama. In 2013, Blanchett won the Academy Award as Best Actress for the title role in Woody Allen's Blue Jasmine (2013).

Leone d'oro (Credits La Biennale di Venezia - foto ASAC) (6)

Venice Film Festival: What's been rescued despite COVID-19 02.09.2020

The Venice Film Festival has been marked by the COVID-19 pandemic. The result is an astonishing diversity of films in the competition, including a German one.
14.05.2018++++++++++++, Frankreich, Cannes: Thierry Fremaux (r), Filmregisseur und künstlerischer Leiter der Filmfestspiele in Cannes, unterzeichnet das 50/50 2020 Gleichstellungsversprechen. Die australische Schauspielerin Cate Blanchett (l) sitzt an der ersten Reihe. Die Leiter der Filmfestspiele von Cannes haben ein Versprechen zur Gleichstellung der Geschlechter unterschrieben, in dem sie versprechen, ihren Auswahlprozess transparenter zu machen und ihre Vorstände in Richtung Geschlechterparität zu drängen. Foto: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Cannes festival organizers sign pact for gender parity 14.05.2018

The Cannes Film Festival has long been criticized for gender imbalance on its juries and in its film selection. Now, on the heels of a red-carpet protest, the festival's director has pledged to strive for equality.

Cate Blanchette at arrivals for MANIFESTO Premiere at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival, Spring Studios, New York, NY April 26, 2017. Photo By: Andres Otero/Everett Collection | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Cate Blanchett to head Cannes film festival jury 04.01.2018

Oscar-winning Australian actress and anti-sexual harassment campaigner Cate Blanchett has been named head of the jury of the Cannes film festival this year.

Der russische Regisseur Kirill Serebrennikow wartet am 23.08.2017 in einem Gericht in Moskau (Russland) hinter Gittern auf seine Anhörung. Das Staatliche Ermittlungskomitee wirft Serebrennikow vor, 68 Millionen Rubel (knapp eine Million Euro) staatlicher Gelder unterschlagen zu haben. (zu dpa Behörden fordern Hausarrest für Starregisseur Serebrennikow vom 23.08.2017) Foto: Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Cate Blanchett joins German petition for Russian theater director's freedom 28.08.2017

German theater directors are calling for the release of detained Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov, who's been charged with embezzlement. Actress Cate Blanchett and filmmaker Volker Schlöndorff are among the signees.
01.2012 DW Euromaxx

Euromaxx- Lifestyle Europe 18.03.2017

There are few Germans in Hollywood who are as famous as Roland Emmerich - now he's won a lifetime achievement award. German rockers Rammstein are setting cinemas on fire. And Cate Blanchett has conquered the art world.

Nur im Zusammenhang mit der aktuellen Berichterstattung zur genannten Ausstellung zu verwenden, diese nicht zu verändern, zu manipulieren oder deren Inhalt für andere Zwecke zu verwenden Hamburger Bahnhof - Museum für Gegenwart - Berlin Julian Rosefeldt. Manifesto | 10.2. – 10.7.2016 Julian Rosefeldt: Manifesto, 2014/2015. © VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn 2016

Julian Rosefeldt's modern-day artist's 'Manifesto' 22.02.2016

A new solo exhibition by artist Julian Rosefeldt at the Hamburger Bahnhof in Berlin pays homage to the unique textual form of the manifesto, casting Cate Blanchett as 13 strikingly different characters.
Nur im Zusammenhang mit der aktuellen Berichterstattung zur genannten Ausstellung zu verwenden, diese nicht zu verändern, zu manipulieren oder deren Inhalt für andere Zwecke zu verwenden Hamburger Bahnhof - Museum für Gegenwart - Berlin Julian Rosefeldt. Manifesto | 10.2. – 10.7.2016 Julian Rosefeldt: Manifesto, 2014/2015. © VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn 2016

Julian Rosenfeldt's "Manifesto" 22.02.2016

The role of the artist's manifesto as a call to action, a lively, provocative statement addressing political and social themes is brought to life in this unique solo exhibition by Julian Rosefeldt.
An Oscar statue is pictured by the stairs leading into the Dolby Theater during preparations for the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 1, 2014. The Oscars will be presented at the Dolby Theater on March 2. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

Oscars 2016 - who are the favorites? 18.01.2016

Will Leonardo DiCaprio finally win his first Oscar? His chances are good - he acts his heart out in The Revenant. As for the women, the odds are on Jennifer Lawrence and Cate Blanchett.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, Lady Gaga accepts the award for Best Actress - Limited Series or TV Movie for 'American Horror Story: Hotel' during the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images); Copyright: Getty Images/NBC Universal/P. Drinkwater

'The Revenant,' 'The Martian' win top honors at Golden Globes 11.01.2016

The Hollywood awards season got off to a raucous start Sunday with the Golden Globes in Los Angeles, as "The Revenant" and "The Martian" took home the top film prizes. Lady Gaga and Sylvester Stallone were also honored.
The Revenant – Der Rückkehrer ist ein US-amerikanischer Western-Thriller des mexikanischen Regisseurs Alejandro G. Iñárritu aus dem Jahr 2015 © 2015 Twentieth Century Fox *** VERWENDUNG NUR BERICHTERSTATTUNG FILM ***

Golden Globes 2016 28.12.2015

Hollywood awards season kicks off on Sunday with the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles, an event second only to the Oscars in terms of importance. British comedian Ricky Gervais is back for the fourth time as host.
19.05.2015 *** Actress Cate Blanchett poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film Sicario in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

MoMA honors Cate Blanchett with film benefit 17.11.2015

At the Museum of Modern Art in New York, the Australian film and theater actress is being honored on Tuesday (17.11.). It's a great honor for the actress and a symbol of glamour.
***ACHTUNG: Bild nur zur Berichterstattung über das Filmfestival Cannes 2015 verwenden!!!*** VALLEY OF LOVE by Guillaume NICLOUX Quelle: http://www.festival-cannes.com/en/festivalServices/filmFiles/3.html

Cannes: Token women, few Germans and a selfie ban 13.05.2015

The Cannes Film Festival opens with heavy French fare, but German productions are few and far between. Stars like Cate Blanchett and Charlize Theron better keep their phones in their purses.
British director and producer of 12 Years A Slave celebrates after being awarded best picture at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson (UNITED STATES TAGS: ENTERTAINMENT) (OSCARS-SHOW)

Oscar winners named at 86th Academy Awards 03.03.2014

Historical drama "12 Years a Slave" has taken the prestigious best picture Oscar at the 86th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Matthew McConaughey and Cate Blanchett led the individual award winners.
Golden Globes 2014

Golden Globes 2014 13.01.2014

Red carpets, evening gowns and speeches - Hollywood was star-studded on January 12 for the Golden Globes. Steven McQueen's slave drama took the top prize; Cate Blanchett and Leonardo DiCaprio also took home trophies.
Ruhrfestspiele Recklinghausen Quelle: http://www.ruhrfestspiele.de SPEED-THE-PLOW (DIE GUNST DER STUNDE) Stück von David Mamet - Regie Matthew Warchus Koproduktion Ruhrfestspiele Recklinghausen mit The Old Vic Theatre Company London Kontinentaleuropäische Premiere Auf dem Foto: Kevin Spacey und Jeff Goldblum Copyright: Ellis Parinder

Director Explains Allure of America-Focused Theater Festival 15.05.2008

DW-WORLD talked to Frank Hoffmann, the artistic director of the Ruhrfestspiele theater festival, about his decision to make America, land of cinema, the focus of his 2008 season.
Die US Schauspieler Matt Damon und Robert De Niro und die deutsche Schauspielerin Martina Gedeck, von links, posieren bei ihrer Ankunft zu Premiere ihres Filmes Der Gute Hirte bei den 57. Internationalen Film Festivals 'Berlinale' in Berlin am Samstag, 10. Februar 2007. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) --- US actors Matt Damon and Robert De Niro, and German actress Martina Gedeck, from left, arrive for the screening of their movie 'The Good Shepherd' at the 57th International Film Festival Berlin 'Berlinale' in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2007. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Berlinale Opens with Hollywood Stars and a Political Tone 13.02.2007

Steven Soderbergh and Robert de Niro have presented their contributions to the 2007 Berlin Film Festival. Accompanied by their main actors Cate Blanchett and Matt Damon, they brought some Hollywood glitz and glamour to Berlin.
