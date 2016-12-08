Irish actor Pierce Brosnan achieved world fame for playing James Bond.

Pierce Brendan Brosnan, born in 1953 in Drogheda, is an Irish actor and film producer. He achieved his breakthrough in the 1980s with the television series "Remington Steele." In 1994, he became the fifth actor to play James Bond, completing four films in the series by 2002. Starring opposite Meryl Streep in the film adaptation of the ABBA musical "Mamma Mia!" in 2008, he also proved himself as a comedian. In 2016, he was awarded the European Film Award for life achievement.