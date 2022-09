Ahead of its time — 40 years ago

In 2022, we now have cars that inform us of the temperature outside, or if we need to take a break. But fully sentient cars with a wry sense of humor or easily hurt egos? That stuff of screen legend has yet to be imitated in reality. Seen here is David Hasselhoff with his former co-star KITT in Berlin in 2018 during his "30 Years Looking for Freedom" tour.