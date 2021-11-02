Visit the new DW website

James Bond

James Bond is a fictional British secret service agent created by author Ian Fleming in 1953. He later became the main protagonist in numerous popular films.

James Bond, also known under his code name 007, was featured in over a dozen books by British writer Ian Fleming. After Fleming's death, other authors were authorized to continue writing about the adventures of the glamorous and adventurous secret service agent. The stories have been adapted into more than two dozen films, starring actors including Sean Connery, Roger Moore or Daniel Craig as Bond. The Bond stories have also been adapted for radio, television, comics and even video games.

Dieses undatierte, von Columbia Records herausgegebenes Foto zeigt die britische Sängerin Adele. Adele veröffentlicht ihre Comeback-Single Easy On Me- ihren ersten Song seit sechs Jahren, der aus ihrem kommenden Album 30 stammt, das im November erscheinen wird. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Adele shares tracks from anticipated '30' album 02.11.2021

The British superstar singer teased fans with the full list of songs to feature on her fourth album — dubbed the 'divorce album' — to be released on November 19.
RELEASE DATE: October 8, 2021 TITLE: No Time To Die STUDIO: DIRECTOR: Cary Joji Fukunaga PLOT: Bond has left active service. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. STARRING: DANIEL CRAIG as James Bond. London United Kingdom PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY - ZUMAl90_ 20211002_ska_l90_962 Copyright: xMGMx

Stars and spies: The secret service on the silver screen 19.10.2021

There is no business like show business, they say. Yet real spies act on the job, too. "Stars & Spies" links fantasy and reality.
Cast members Lashana Lynch, Daniel Craig, Lea Seydoux and director Cary Fukunaga pose during the world premiere of the new James Bond film No Time To Die at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, September 28, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

James Bond premiere boasts glitz on the red carpet 29.09.2021

Agent 007 is known for saving the world, but can he save cinema? Daniel Craig celebrated his final Bond outing with the royals and Billie Eilish.
Die Schauspieler Lea Seydoux (l-r), Ana de Armas, Daniel Craig, Naomi Harris und Lashana Lynch bei einer Pressekonferenz zum 25. James-Bond-Film «No Time To Die». Sie gehören zum Cast des Films. Lynch soll die Agentin 007 spielen. (zu dpa Sieben Frauen, sieben Karrieren: Sind das die Durchstarterinnen 2021?) +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

007's latest mission: Saving theaters worldwide 28.09.2021

The world's greatest spy is coming to the big screen and cinemas around the world hope that ticket sales help them overcome their crisis. Movie theaters are banking on the new Bond flic to bring in revenue.
Casino Royale Daniel Craig © 2006 MGM PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY 30310_046

How Daniel Craig changed James Bond 28.09.2021

The actor said he cried on his last day of shooting "No Time to Die," his fifth and final Bond film. How has Craig shaped Agent 007 over the past 15 years?
Der berühmte Felsen, auf der James Bond-Insel, im Ao Phang Nga Nationalpark im Süden Thailands.

What it's like to travel the world with James Bond 27.09.2021

Spectacular locations play an important role in the latest 007 movie, just as they have since the first Bond film in 1962. Here are some of our favorite locations.
Motorsport: Formel-1. Die von Aston Martin zur Verfügung gestellte Aufnahme zeigt Sebastian Vettel bei der Präsentation des neuen Formel-1-Wagens AMR21 des Herstellers Aston Martin. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Sebastian Vettel: 'I will drive a lot faster than James Bond' 05.03.2021

It never really clicked at Ferrari for Sebastian Vettel. Now racing for a new team, which has just undergone a major rebrand, the German veteran driver tells DW he is looking forward to a fresh start.
epa03990076 (FILE) A file photograph showing general view showing the British Secret Intelligence Services Headquarters, also know as MI6, at Vauxhall Cross on the South Bank of the Thames, central London on 25 August 2010. Media reports state on 14 December 2013 that Iran states that it has captured a spy working for the British intelligence agency MI6 in Kerman south east Iran. EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA *** Local Caption *** 02300550 +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

UK spy agency MI6 says sorry for LGBT+ ban 19.02.2021

The head of the UK's foreign intelligence service has given the first public apology for MI6's ban on LGBT+ agents. The policy, scrapped in 1991, was left in place after a series of Cold War scandals.
„Bigger Than Life. Ken Adam's Film Design, 11. Dezember 2014 bis 17. Mai 2015 Die Verwendung der Fotos ist nur im Rahmen der Berichterstattung über die Ausstellung „Bigger Than Life. Ken Adam's Film Design gestattet. Ken Adam am Set des „War Room“ DR. STRANGELOVE OR: HOW I LEARNED TO STOP WORRYING AND LOVE THE BOMB GB/USA 1964, Regie: Stanley Kubrick With thanks to the SK Film Archives LLC, Warner Bros. and University of the Arts London

Ken Adam, creator of magical film sets, on his 100th birthday 05.02.2021

Ken Adam designed some of the most famous film sets ever made, including seven for the "James Bond" films. The German-British set designer and two-time Oscar winner was born 100 years ago today.
TOPSHOT - An illustration taken on December 30, 2020 in Budapest shows the numbers of the year 2021 painted with light in front of an illuminated Christmas tree. (Photo by ATTILA KISBENEDEK / AFP) (Photo by ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images)

Pandemic woes: which cultural events can we look forward to in 2021? 01.01.2021

Cancellations, delays, extensions: the COVID pandemic still promises to overshadow events in the near future to come. Regardless, here are some cultural highlights to look forward to in the New Year.
FILE PHOTO: Actor Sean Connery arrives for the Edinburgh International Film Festival opening night showing of the animated movie 'The Illusionist' at the Festival Theatre in Edinburgh, Scotland June 16, 2010. REUTERS/David Moir/File Photo

James Bond actor Sean Connery dies at 90 31.10.2020

Famous for many roles including that of James Bond, actor Sean Connery has died. He rose to fame as James Bond and stole the hearts of women all over the world. Later, he won awards with character roles.
03.10.2018+++London, UK+++ People gather to take pictures and see Aston Martin racing and tourism car parked outside the London Stock Exchange on the day of the trading debut of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc at the London Stock Exchange in London, on October 3, 2018. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali/NurPhoto) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Daimler plans larger stake in James Bond carmaker Aston Martin 27.10.2020

German auto giant Daimler has announced plans to ramp up its partnership with Aston Martin and take a stake of up to 20% in the struggling British luxury carmaker.
James Bond 007 - Leben und sterben Lassen (Live And Let Die, GB 1978, Regie: Guy Hamilton) Roger Moore / Vorspann, Einleitung, Anfang, Intro, Logo, Filmanfang, Blick durch Pistolenlauf, Blende; Gun Barrel Sequence /------WICHTIG: Nutzung nur redaktionell mit Filmtitelnennung bzw. Berichterstattung über diesen Film. Buch- und Kalendernutzung nur nach Absprache. ------IMPORTANT: To be used solely for editorial coverage of this specific motion picture/TV programme.

'We never sleep': Exhibition explores secret life of spies 24.09.2020

Artists dive into the secret world of espionage in a new exhibition at Frankfurt's Shirn Kunsthalle. The spy profession started long before James Bond made it popular — and for good reason.

Actress Diana Rigg sits on a sette at the Hilton Hotel, London, there she was promoting the new film 'The Assassination Bureau'. |

British actress Diana Rigg dies at 82 10.09.2020

The renowned actress was diagnosed with cancer in March and passed away in her sleep, according to her daughter. Rigg was prolific both on stage and on the big screen, playing anything from Lady MacBeth to an Avenger.
From Russia With Love (1963) Sean Connery James Bond (Sean Connery), Agent des britischen Geheimdienstes, wird mit einem hoechst gefaehrlichen Auftrag nach Istanbul geschickt. Regie: Terence Young , pixel

The first James Bond: Sean Connery turns 90 24.08.2020

He was voted the "sexiest man alive" and knighted by the Queen. Beyond the heartthrob, Sean Connery was also celebrated for the depth of character he brought to roles.

Diamonds Are Forever (1971) Sean Connery James Bond (Sean Connery) am Telefon Regie: Guy Hamilton

Sexiest man alive: Sean Connery turns 90 24.08.2020

He rose to fame as James Bond and stole the hearts of women all over the world. Later, he won awards with character roles — and was even knighted by the Queen.
