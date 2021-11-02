James Bond is a fictional British secret service agent created by author Ian Fleming in 1953. He later became the main protagonist in numerous popular films.

James Bond, also known under his code name 007, was featured in over a dozen books by British writer Ian Fleming. After Fleming's death, other authors were authorized to continue writing about the adventures of the glamorous and adventurous secret service agent. The stories have been adapted into more than two dozen films, starring actors including Sean Connery, Roger Moore or Daniel Craig as Bond. The Bond stories have also been adapted for radio, television, comics and even video games.