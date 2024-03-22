Who will be the next James Bond?
Speculation over who will follow Daniel Craig as 007 has been rife. Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been rumored to have been offered the role of the MI6 agent.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson: The favorite
It has been reported that 007 producers had made a "formal offer" to Aaron Taylor-Johnson to become the next James Bond, following veteran Daniel Craig. The "Tenet" actor has since distanced himself from the rumors, though he also suggested in a "Rolling Stone UK" interview that it was simply too early to talk about it.
Bond 007: Daniel Craig
"No Time to Die" was Bond veteran Daniel Craig's last spy film and the 25th in the 007 series produced by Eon Productions. It was his fifth and final portrayal of the fictional British MI6 agent. Beyond Taylor-Johnson, who else has been considered to take over?
Lucky charm: Cillian Murphy
Oscar-winning "Oppenheimer" star Cillian Murphy has slipped down the pecking order it would seem in recent weeks, but still has an outside chance of being the first Irish Bond. At least we know he can put on an accent, as ably demonstrated in his Brummie role in "Peaky Blinders."
Outside bet: Damian Lewis
As soon as reports started spreading that Daniel Craig wanted out, everyone started speculating on who would become the next 007. People even started betting on it. "Homeland" star Damian Lewis was among the early bookmakers favorites, but has since faded away.
A female option: Gillian Anderson
Is the world ready for a Ms. Bond? Even if she's unsuccessful in nabbing the role of the famous British spy, the prospect of a female Bond is certainly an intriguing one. The "Sex Education" therapist definitely has the charisma and sex appeal needed for the character.
Long shot: David Beckham
Even if the rumors seem a little far-fetched, some fans still hold out hope that the former soccer star will take on the role. The ex-Manchester United and Real Madrid footballer may look the part in a tuxedo — but can he act?
Slick style: Idris Elba
Famous for his iconic depictions of drug lord Stringer Bell in the TV series "The Wire" and detective John Luther in "Luther," this charismatic Golden Globe-award winner knows how to handle a gun. He got turned off from the idea, however, when the discussion only "became about race," he said in 2023, which made the "whole thing disgusting and off-putting."
Robbie Williams
Another outsider, the pop star has already demonstrated his affection for Bond in the 1998 song, "Millennium." In the video, Williams parodied 007, dressed in a tuxedo, driving an Aston Martin, surrounded by beautiful women in fluffy negligees. The singer has since matured, with gray streaks. But maybe it only adds to the allure. Whether a singing Bond can save the world is another question.
Muscled acting: Tom Hardy
Eddie Brock/Venom from the "Venom" films was another favorite among bookies. From "Black Hawk Down" to "Mad Max," Hardy has starred in all kinds of action films, and even in a Cold War espionage movie, "Tinker Tailor Solider Spy," so he's got enough experience for the role. He's got style, too, and has landed on different lists of sexiest men alive. Enough said.