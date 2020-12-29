Sean Connery

First James Bond in film

The retired Scottish actor played the first James Bond in 1962 with "Dr. No." Connery would continue to play British agent 007 for a total of seven movies. He also starred in other acclaimed films such as Alfred Hitchcock's "Marnie" (1964) and "The Hill" (1965). He continued acting until 2003, starring in the "The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen." The award-winning actor has been voted the "Sexiest Man of the Century" and was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2000.