Even more Potter

While the film stars are now adults, the 2016 two-part play "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" also looks into what happened to Harry Potter, two decades after the adventures in the books. He has become Head of the Department of Magical Law Enforcement at the Ministry of Magic and his son, Albus Severus Potter, is about to go to Hogwarts. The play is staged in different cities, including Hamburg.