Daniel Radcliffe is a British actor known all over the world for his performances in the successful Harry Potter film series.

Following his acting debut in the British television film "David Copperfield," Daniel Radcliffe made his cinematic debut in 2001 with "The Tailor of Panama." Shortly afterwards, he was cast as Harry Potter in the first film of the famous series. Radcliffe continued with this role for 10 years until the final film was released in 2011. Radcliffe also starred in other films, as well as in theatrical productions.