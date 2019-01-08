Emma Watson is a successful British actress who became famous through her performances in the Harry Potter series as Hermione Granger, Harry Potter's best friend.

Born in 1990, Emma Watson was a selected in a casting for the Harry Potter films at the age of nine. After starring in the series of movies, she obtained lead roles in major productions such as "Noah" (2014) and "Beauty and the Beast " (2017). She also promotes women's rights and education for girls and was appointed as a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador in 2014.