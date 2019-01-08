Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Emma Watson

Emma Watson is a successful British actress who became famous through her performances in the Harry Potter series as Hermione Granger, Harry Potter's best friend.

Born in 1990, Emma Watson was a selected in a casting for the Harry Potter films at the age of nine. After starring in the series of movies, she obtained lead roles in major productions such as "Noah" (2014) and "Beauty and the Beast " (2017). She also promotes women's rights and education for girls and was appointed as a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador in 2014.

HANDOUT - Scarlett Johansson als Black Widow (Natasha Romanoff) in einer Szene des Kinofilms «The Avengers: Age of Ultron» (undatierte Filmszene). Der Actionfilm kommt am 23.04.2015 in die deutschen Kinos. Foto: Jay Maidment/Marvel/dpa (zu dpa-Kinostarts vom 16.04.2015 - ACHTUNG: Verwendung nur für redaktionelle Zwecke im Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung über den genannten Film und nur bei Urheber-Nennung Foto: Jay Maidment/Marvel/dpa bis zum 23.08.2015) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Heroines rock the box office 08.01.2019

Feature films starring women draw in more money around the world than those starring men, says an analysis published by the agencies CAA and Shift7. Analysts reviewed 350 Hollywood blockbusters for the study.
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Saoirse Ronan attends the EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) held at Royal Albert Hall on February 18, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

BAFTAs: UK actors call for movement to end sexual misconduct 18.02.2018

Almost 200 UK actresses have signed an open letter demanding an end to the culture of sexual abuse exposed by the Harvey Weinstein scandal. The plea came ahead of the BAFTA British film awards in London.
07.05.2017+++ LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 07: Actor Emma Watson accepts Best Actor in a Movie for 'Beauty and the Beast' onstage during the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

MTV Awards salute 'Beauty and the Beast,' 'Stranger Things' 08.05.2017

"Beauty and the Beast" and "Stranger Things" were the big winners at the 26th MTV Movie & TV Awards in Los Angeles, which are chosen by viewers. Also honored were stars Emma Watson and Millie Bobby Brown.
HANDOUT - Dan Stevens als Biest und Emma Watson als Belle tanzen in dem undatierten Handout in der Kulisse des Films «Die Schöne und das Biest». Der Film kommt am 16. März ins Kino. (zu dpa-Kinostarts vom 09.03.2017) - ACHTUNG: Verwendung nur für redaktionelle Zwecke im Zusammenhang mit der aktuellen Berichterstattung über den Film und nur mit Urhebernennung Foto: Handout/Disney/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

'Beauty and the Beast' remakes from soft porn to Disney musical 15.03.2017

It's originally a French fairy tale written in the 18th century. From an erotic adults-only film to Disney's classic for the whole family, "Beauty and the Beast" has been revisited many times on the silver screen.
Euromaxx Sendung 01.03.2017 Emma Watson Die Schöne und das Biest

'Beauty and the Beast': one tale, many films 15.03.2017

It's a classic tale featuring a love story between a young beautiful woman and a hairy, ugly creature: "Beauty and the Beast" is revisited in a new remake, released this week in movie theaters.
Euromaxx Sendung 01.03.2017 Emma Watson Die Schöne und das Biest

Emma Watson stars in a Beauty and the Beast remake 02.03.2017

A new movie version of “Beauty and the Beast” celebrates its world premiere. Emma Watson stars as Belle – for a new highpoint in her career. The trailer was already a huge online hit.
01.2012 DW Euromaxx

Euromaxx - Lifestyle Europe | 02.03.2017 02.03.2017

Big screen Belle: Emma Watson stars in remake of “Beauty and the Beast”. Also on this edition: sophisticated invitations from high-quality paper. Plus: a pinnacle of good taste – Kaiserschmarrn in the Alps.
This image released by Lionsgate shows Ryan Gosling, right, and Emma Stone in a scene from, La La Land. The 74th annual Golden Globe nominations will be streamed live online, beginning at 8:10 a.m. EST, Monday, Dec. 12. Among the films expected to take in a number of nods are Damien Chazelle’s nostalgic Los Angeles musical “La La Land,” Barry Jenkins’ lyrical coming-of-age tale “Moonlight,” and Kenneth Lonergan’s New England drama “Manchester by the Sea.” (Dale Robinette/Lionsgate via AP) |

La La Land: The Hot Candidate 30.01.2017

La La Land has garnered a total of 14 nominations at this year's Academy Awards. Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling are looking good to pick up best actor prizes. The last film to be nominated 14 times was Titanic.
***Darf nur un Zusammenhang mit einer Bericherstattung über alle sechs Personen im Bild benutzt werden*** Emma Watson, Idris Elba, America Ferrera, Oscar Isaac, Vivica A. Fox, Morris Chestnut

After #OscarsSoWhite, Oscars organizers invite women and minorities 30.06.2016

From "Star Wars" actor John Boyega to Emma Watson of "Harry Potter," from Ice Cube to Tina Fey, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences members' invitation list is longer - and more diverse - than ever.
Lena (Emma Watson) schaut sich Daniels (Daniel Brühl) Fotos an, die er während der Demonstrationen aufgenommen hat. (Copyright: Majestic / Ricardo Vaz Palma) *** Fotosatz Bitte beachten Sie, dass die Fotos ausschließlich im Rahmen der Berichterstattung zum Film COLONIA DIGNIDAD - ES GIBT KEIN ZURÜCK genutzt werden dürfen. ***

RADAR: Captivating political thriller 08.02.2016

In a new film about politically-motivated torture and psychological warfare, Emma Watson and Daniel Brühl play two lovers in the clutches of the notorious Chilean cult "Colonia Dignidad".
Bildunterschrift:British actress Emma Watson poses on May 16, 2013 as she arrives for the screening of the film 'The Bling Ring' presented in the Un Certain Regard section at the 66th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes. Cannes, one of the world's top film festivals, opened on May 15 and will climax on May 26 with awards selected by a jury headed this year by Hollywood legend Steven Spielberg. AFP PHOTO / ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT (Photo credit should read ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP/Getty Images)

Happy Birthday, Emma Watson! 14.04.2015

She achieved global fame as "Hermione Granger" in the film adaptations of J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter" novels. These days, Emma Watson is also a model and UN ambassador. On April 15 she turns 25.
There were tears and cheers at the premiere of the final Harry Potter movie in London.

Faithful fans bid tearful farewell to Harry Potter 08.07.2011

There were tears and cheers from the cast and the crowd at the final Harry Potter premiere in London as the boy wizard waved his wand for the last time. Meanwhile in Indonesia, fans are missing out on the film.