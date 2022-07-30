Vacationing in communist East Germany

"My parents had a model 500 car, and I remember that I always had a hard time breathing in the back," says Wolfgang Worf, whose family regularly took trips from Weimar in East Germany, or the German Democratic Republic (GDR), to Liberec in what was then Czechoslovakia in the 1970s and 1980s.

Sometimes they travelled as often as three times a year. The car was decidedly small, and had no windows that could be opened in the back. After an upgrade to the popular 601 model of the ubiquitous East German-made Trabant car — lovingly dubbed the Trabbi — the long trips to the neighboring country became a little more bearable, he told DW.

Wolfgang Worf's parents hailed from the Sudetenland region in Czechoslovakia, which is today the Czech Republic. After the Second World War, they were among the roughly three million Germans who were expelled. But they took every opportunity to visit their native region and old friends from school.

Worf recalls that East German citizens weren't allowed to exchange many East German marks into Czech crowns, which made staying with acquaintances and friends imperative back then. "In return, we would bring them something from East Germany, which was always a lovely, friendly gesture."

The Trabant: Celebrating East Germany's iconic vehicle Trabant 601 The Trabant was to the East what the VW Beetle was to the West — a vehicle for the masses. It was cheap to produce, with an outer body made of hard plastic. The car's moment in the spotlight came with the fall of the Berlin Wall, as citizens of the GDR spilled over the newly open East-West border in their "Trabis." There are still more than 30,000 Trabants on the streets of Germany today.

The Trabant: Celebrating East Germany's iconic vehicle The Trabi: As popular as ever The Trabi was the dream of many East Germans — and the butt of many jokes in the West. Still, it was the most popular car in the GDR, and, even today, the Trabi has fans all over Germany and beyond. This image shows a convention in 2019 where hundreds of fans gathered at the 25th International Trabi Meeting in the eastern German town of Anklam.

The Trabant: Celebrating East Germany's iconic vehicle Crazy competitions At the five-day meet-up, more than 800 cars from Germany, Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria, Denmark, the Netherlands, France, Italy and Norway were registered to participate. The list of events included engine-throwing and pulling a Trabant through an obstacle course. The car's name means "satellite" or "companion" in German.

The Trabant: Celebrating East Germany's iconic vehicle Cheers to the Trabi! But not everyone sought such strenuous activities. These gentlemen celebrated Father's Day in retro suits. In the GDR, receiving a Trabi was a reason to celebrate, as well. If you wanted a car in the country where supply of pretty much anything was chronically tight, you had to sign up on a list and be patient. A waiting time of over 10 years wasn't unusual.

The Trabant: Celebrating East Germany's iconic vehicle 'Spark plug with a roof' Trabi enthusiasts take good care of their cars, such as this Trabant 600. And original owners in the former GDR also had to treat their automobiles with kid gloves. Spare parts were extremely hard to come by and construction quality was poor, with the body of the car made of duroplast, a hard plastic made from recycled cotton waste.

The Trabant: Celebrating East Germany's iconic vehicle Don't forget to fill up! When you finally received your Trabant, you couldn't drive around as carefree as these guys at the Anklam convention. You had to keep track of how much gas was still in the tank — regular Trabis didn't have a fuel gauge. The only sign that the car was running out of fuel was when the engine started sputtering. That was the driver's cue to find a gas station, and fast.

The Trabant: Celebrating East Germany's iconic vehicle Versatile vehicle The meeting in Anklam wasn't just host to regular Trabis. The iconic car was turned into this firefighter version by Trabant enthusiasts themselves. No word on whether it has ever been used in an actual emergency.

The Trabant: Celebrating East Germany's iconic vehicle April Fools' The convention wasn't the only place to spot an unusual Trabi. On April 1, 2018, police in the eastern-German city of Görlitz presented this Trabant 601 as part of their new fleet. Excited Trabant fans, however, were soon disappointed when it turned out the cute crime fighting machine was nothing but an April Fools' joke.

The Trabant: Celebrating East Germany's iconic vehicle Exotic colors This Trabi convertible on the other hand is real. What would you call the color — Panama-green or Capri-green perhaps? Though the Trabant was built in the GDR, which restricted where its residents could travel, the names of the nuances it came in were rather exotic. In addition to the greens, you could also get the car in Bali-yellow or Persian-orange, for example.

The Trabant: Celebrating East Germany's iconic vehicle Luxury Trabi The Trabant wasn't exactly known for its comfort. Passengers in the backseat had very little room. That's different in this deluxe version. For friends of the cult car, it's the best of both worlds: They can revel in nostalgia while also stretching out their legs. A Trabi dream come true!

The Trabant: Celebrating East Germany's iconic vehicle Hollywood star The Trabi also has fans in the United States, not least of whom is the Hollywood star Tom Hanks. The actor fulfilled a dream back in 2014, when he became the proud owner of this sky-blue Trabant P 601 de luxe. But, rather than driving it down California's streets, he said he wanted to have it exhibited in a Los Angeles automobile museum. Author: Carla Bleiker, Louisa Schaefer



Restricted travel

The right to holidays was enshrined in Communist East Germany's constitution. In 1961, everyone who had a job was entitled to 12 days vacation, with the number of days gradually increased as the years went by.

However, East Germans could not simply pack up and go wherever they wanted. The destinations were restricted, and constraints were formidable.

An exit permit was required along with other documents for a trip to Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria. People usually traveled to the Soviet Union as part of a tour group, rarely on their own.

Exotic destinations like Cuba required approval from the party secretary, the trade union official and the employer. Applicants had to be highly upstanding East German citizens, making such trips virtually impossible for ordinary citizens.

Visiting a country that did not belong to the group of so-called brother countries was completely out of the question, especially after the Berlin Wall was built.

Why some borders were more open than others

In 1972, the Berlin Wall had already stood for 11 years. East Germans who were almost universally barred from the West had not met relatives in person for over a decade. Resentment spread, people voiced tentative demands for freedom of travel — an issue that would later lead to the end of the East German state.

East German passports

Sensing people's displeasure, the East German leadership relented. In early 1972, agreements came into force that eased travel restrictions between the GDR, Poland and Czechoslovakia, at least on paper.

"You still stood at the border for a long time, whether before or after 1972. It didn't really matter much," said Worf.

According to East German records dating back to 1977, the country's citizens traveled to both neighboring countries almost 50 million times in the first five years.

Popular destinations in Czechoslovakia were Pragueand Karlovy Vary. People wanted to get to know the culture and see the countryside, but it is also where they met relatives from West Germany, which East Germany only allowed its citizens to visit under certain circumstances, and after thorough scrutiny. "That was always very nice," said Worf.

'Borders of Friendship'

Poland was popular for weekend trips as overnight stays were possible without a registration procedure.

Many East Germans enjoyed the more informal mood in a country where they could purchase West German publications like the news magazine Der Spiegel, and see the latest Hollywood blockbusters in movie theaters.

Polish citizens traveled to East Germany not so much for a vacation or recreation, but in hopes of finding those scarce goods not available in their own country, or only at considerably higher prices.

Axel Drieschner, curator of the "Borders of Friendship: Tourism between the GDR, the CSSR and Poland" exhibition at the Utopia and Everyday Life Museum in the East German town of Eisenhüttenstadt, told DW a joke to go with that situation.

"Two dogs meet at the border and one of them asks: Why are you going to the GDR? The other says, to eat my fill. Asks the first dog: Why are you going to Poland? To bark louder for a change?"

In Poland at the time, people could voice displeasure and speak more openly about certain problems that people didn't want to address publicly in East Germany, Drieschner said.

Watch video 26:05 Vacation in Poland: A city trip to Gdansk

The Utopia and Everyday Life Museum has a collection of various memorabilia souvenirs from trips to Poland and Czechoslovakia, several hundred exhibits from postcards and travel catalogs to objects and souvenirs, memories of vacations by East Germans in Poland and Czechoslovakia in the 1970s and 1980s.

Most exhibits are on loan, landing at the museum's doorstep following a public appeal. Many people reacted, Drieschner said, sending e-mails with anecdotes and stories, as well as souvenirs, some of which are on display.

East German leadership soon regretted the move

It didn't take long for the ruling SED party to regret the relaxations at the borders. They had not factored in shopping tourism and the consequences for their own planned economy.

"They had calculated years in advance how much, let's say, razor blades or pins would be needed in the next few years," Drieschner said, adding that suddenly people from other countries showed up with very specific needs that had not been taken into account.

Fond memories of a trip to Czechoslovakia

One other aspect could cause chaos, too, and that was the potential to rouse resentment among the East German populace, said Drieschner.

"The leadership did not want to stir up unrest among the population, which could easily happen when Polish citizens drove to Görlitz in East Germany and bought items in department stores that were more or less fresh on the shelves," he explained. "The larger cities near the border were very much affected by shopping tourism, and sometimes new resentments cropped up concerning the respective nationalities who bought what were perhaps urgently needed consumer goods."

Wolfgang Worf in turn remembers special goods he brought back from Czechoslovakia.

"We brought home vast quantities of dumpling flour, which was not available in the GDR at the time, and my favorite dish has always been sirloin with dumplings. I also liked shopping at the stationery store — the Czechs had certain pens that you rarely got in East Germany."

Shopping tourism displeased the East German leadership, as did the emergence of the anti-Soviet Solidarity movement in the 1980s.

The subsequent declaration of martial law in Poland again led to stricter controls at the borders and travel became more difficult again.

That era is long gone, and today the borders are open across most of Europe. The "Borders of Friendship" exhibition that runs at the Museum of Utopia and Everyday Life until April 30 2023 shows visitors what travel was like for East Germans in the 1970s and 1980s.

GDR movie posters: Creative freedom past the censors René Ahrlé: Murderers are Among Us (1946) Murderers are Among Us is the first German film to be released post-war and at the same time, the first film produced by the Deutsche Filim AG (DEFA), which was founded in May 1946. For his book, More Art than Advertisement: GDR Movie Posters 1945-1990, graphic designer Detlef Helmbold has collected more than 6,000 movie posters. They show that poster art was highly esteemed in East Germany.

GDR movie posters: Creative freedom past the censors Josef Fenneker: The Affair Blum (1948) Also produced by DEFA was the film The Affair Blum by Erich Engel, a film about a 1920s judicial scandal. The poster is a representative example of the "head poster" genre, typical of the 1940s and 1950s. Generally speaking, author Detlef Helmbold says that graphic artists working in East Germany were given a lot of creative leeway to design these posters.

GDR movie posters: Creative freedom past the censors Werner Gottsmann: Mountains in Flames (1959) Mountains in Flames was produced in Lodz, Poland. A movie about oppressed peasants organizing an uprising against the nobility, the DEFA had the film dubbed into German. A film poster by Werner Gottsmann shows once again that the artistic approach was in the foreground, as the poster does not depict a scene or content from the movie.

GDR movie posters: Creative freedom past the censors Ebeling Hegewald: La Strada (1961) A film by director Federico Fellini from Italy, La Strada premiered in 1954 in Venice and won several awards in the following years, including an Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film in 1957. Anthony Quinn stars in the role of a showman named Zampanó, who entertains crowds at carnivals by breaking free from iron chains bound across his chest.

GDR movie posters: Creative freedom past the censors Erhard Grüttner: The Principle of Wisdom (1976) This drama from Portugal by director António de Macedo is about a marriage that is overwhelmed with a chastity vow. Posters at the time didn't have to clearly establish that it was a color film, as it was long clear that black-and-white films had become a rarity, explains author Detlef Hembold.

GDR movie posters: Creative freedom past the censors Christoph Ehbets: Levin's Mill (1980) This is one of the favorite posters of graphic artist and author Detlef Helmbold. In his opinion, it shows that "the posters are more art than advertisement." Again, the symbolic interpretation of the film is in the center and information about the movie's content is left out. "Such a movie poster would not exist in the West, not today and not back then either," says Helmbold.

GDR movie posters: Creative freedom past the censors Hans-Eberhard Ernst: Novinar (1980) A film from the former Yugoslavia, in its original language, the title of Novinar should translate to "journalist." In the GDR, however, the film was given a new name to avoid giving the appearance that journalists were muzzled, as a muzzle was a central feature of the poster. In the end, even with a new title, it was nevertheless forbidden to hang the poster.

GDR movie posters: Creative freedom past the censors Bernd Krause: Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes (1986) In the 1980s, the style was "wilder and more expressive," says Detlef Helmbold, as shown here on the poster for the British movie Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes by director Hugh Hudson. The script is based on the Tarzan stories by the American writer Edgar Rice Burroughs.

GDR movie posters: Creative freedom past the censors Albrecht von Bodecker: The Ascension of Chimborazo (1989) Created for a co-production between East and West Germany, this is one of author Helmbold's favorite posters: "The whole title becomes a mountain, the artist was totally free," he says. The film tells the story of an expedition by Alexander von Humboldt to the Ecuadorian volcano Chimborazo. The premiere of the film took place only a few weeks before the fall of the Berlin Wall.

GDR movie posters: Creative freedom past the censors Detlef Helmbold: Just Don't Think I'll Cry (1990) This poster was created by Detlef Helmbold himself. From 1986 to 1990, he worked as an employed graphic designer at Progress Film Distribution in former East Germany. This film, shot by the East German director Frank Vogel in 1965, was banned in the GDR; it was considered "particularly harmful" because of its critical examination of socialism. The premiere took place in April 1990. Author: Petra Lambeck (ct)



This article was originally written in German.