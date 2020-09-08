Vacation in Poland? A city trip to Gdansk

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Tourism in Poland has slumped by 60%. Many tourists are turning their backs on destinations in Central and Eastern Europe because of the war on Ukraine. Not Lukas Stege. He travels to Gdansk. Poland: A good time to go!
also on Check-in:
Gdansk: Museum of the Second World War
The Museum of the Second World War, which opened in 2017, sparked political controversy. It documents the suffering of Poles, the Holocaust and the Polish resistance from the perspective of the people, not the military.
Surfing Hotspot Hel Peninsula
The beaches on Hel, 30 kilometers north of Gdansk, are endless, the water shallow, the wind conditions good. The spot is perfect for beginners. Jump on the board and let's go!
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
SAT 23.07.2022 – 07:30 UTC
SAT 23.07.2022 – 10:30 UTC
SAT 23.07.2022 – 23:30 UTC
SUN 24.07.2022 – 03:30 UTC
SUN 24.07.2022 – 22:00 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
DW Deutsch+
SAT 23.07.2022 – 07:30 UTC
Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3