Vacation in Poland? A city trip to Gdansk

Gdansk: Museum of the Second World War

The Museum of the Second World War, which opened in 2017, sparked political controversy. It documents the suffering of Poles, the Holocaust and the Polish resistance from the perspective of the people, not the military.

Surfing Hotspot Hel Peninsula

The beaches on Hel, 30 kilometers north of Gdansk, are endless, the water shallow, the wind conditions good. The spot is perfect for beginners. Jump on the board and let's go!

