USA: Discrimination and refuge for trans people

With many states in the USA passing anti-trans laws, Minnesota has become a safe haven.

Many Republican-led states in the US are restricting trans rights. Minnesota has become a safe haven for many. We meet two trans people and hear about their personal experiences.

Other topics in Global Us this week:

Germany: How floodplain forests protect against damage

Floods are the most frequent natural hazard worldwide – in Europe, river flooding is particularly common. Floodplain forests can help. These biodiversity hotspots protect against flood damage.

India: Women push for better working conditions

99% of the world's population breathes air that exceeds WHO quality limits. Air pollution kills an estimated 6.7 million people worldwide every year. In New Delhi, one of the most affected cities, women are campaigning for safer working conditions.

