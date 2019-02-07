 US slams Germany for deporting wanted terrorist to Turkey | News | DW | 08.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

US slams Germany for deporting wanted terrorist to Turkey

The US wants Adem Yilmaz to face terrorism charges in New York. Instead, Germany deported him to Turkey this week after he had served a prison sentence on a terrorism conviction.

In this Tuesday Aug 11, 2009 file photo, defendant Adem Yilmaz reacts in a courtroom in Duesseldorf, western Germany.

The United States sharply criticized Germany on Thursday for deporting a convicted terrorist to Turkey despite an extradition request for him to stand trial in a New York court.

Adem Yilmaz was deported on Tuesday to his native Turkey after serving an 11-year prison sentence in Germany for planning a 2007 bomb plot to attack American citizens and facilities in Germany as part of an Islamist extremist cell.

Read more: As IS crumbles, Syrian Kurds want Germany to take back foreign fighters 

The United States had requested his extradition to face terrorism charges for conspiring to carry out a 2008 suicide bombing near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border which killed two US soldiers and injured 11 other people. Yilmaz, a member of a group called the Islamic Jihad Union, is also accused carrying out attacks on US troops on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in 2006.

New York prosecutors filed the indictment against Yilmaz in 2015, but it was only unsealed at around the time he was being deported from Germany to Turkey.

Acting US Attorney General Matthew Whitaker said in a statement he was "gravely disappointed" Germany had decided to deport Yilmaz to Turkey instead of extraditing him to the United States. 

"The German government deliberately helped Yilmaz escape justice by placing him on a plane to Turkey," Whitaker said in a statement.     

"The German government has refused to take any responsibility for failing to extradite him to the United States, has flouted their treaty obligations and has undermined the rule of law," he said.

The issue was also addressed in talks on Wednesday between US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who was in Washington for an international meeting on the "Islamic State." 

Double jeopardy

Germany's Foreign Ministry said Yilmaz's deportation was a decision of the independent justice system and followed the rule of law, sources told AFP.

A Frankfurt court spokesperson told The Associated Press that extraditing Yilmaz to the United States would have been considered double jeopardy under German law.

"An extradition could have only occurred if the Americans said they would restrict the charges to crimes not already punished," the spokesperson said. 

The United States had filed papers on Monday to address the Frankfurt court's decision, but the state of Hesse acted on the deportation order.

Yilmaz was arrested by Turkish counter-terrorism forces upon his arrival at an Istanbul airport and was questioned. It was unclear if he will face charges there.

US officials said they were in contact with Turkish authorities about extraditing Yilmaz.

cw/aw (AFP, AP, dpa)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

German police arrest 3 Iraqi refugees suspected of planning terror attack

Two of the three suspects reportedly tried to build a homemade bomb and considered carrying out an armed or vehicle attack. Prosecutors accused the suspects of planning an "Islamist motivated attack." (30.01.2019)  

What's behind America's Nord Stream objections?

Time could be running out for the Nord Stream 2 project as France may withhold support. The project to bring gas from Russia directly to Germany has many detractors, especially America. (07.02.2019)  

As IS crumbles, Syrian Kurds want Germany to take back foreign fighters

German IS fighters, along with their wives and children, are in the custody of Syrian Kurdish authorities. The end of the IS "caliphate" and US plans to withdraw from Syria have made dealing with these detainees urgent. (05.02.2019)  

US to lead fight against 'Islamic State' despite leaving Syria

President Donald Trump told representatives from 79 countries that the US would "do what it takes to defeat every ounce" of "Islamic State." He predicted the jihadist group would lose all of its territory by next week. (06.02.2019)  

Turkey jails Kurdish politicians over alleged terror links

A court in Turkey has sentenced two Kurdish politicians to lengthy prison terms on charges of belonging to a terrorist organization. The opposition HDP party says the judgment is part of an effort to wipe out democracy. (02.02.2019)  

Germany's 16 states: Hesse

The city with the only skyscraper skyline in Germany has had a new historical town center since 2018. Not only Frankfurt's contrasting architecture attracts visitors to Hesse, but also the tales of the Brothers Grimm. (23.01.2019)  

Taliban and US agree 'draft framework' for Afghanistan peace

Negotiators reached an agreement "in principle" with the Taliban on issues that could end Afghanistan's 17-year war, a US envoy said. Despite the progress, major issues still remain, including securing a ceasefire. (28.01.2019)  

Related content

Irak angehörige des IS in Gefangenschaft

As IS crumbles, Syrian Kurds want Germany to take back foreign fighters 04.02.2019

German IS fighters, along with their wives and children, are in the custody of Syrian Kurdish authorities. The end of the IS "caliphate" and US plans to withdraw from Syria have made dealing with these detainees urgent.

Türkei Sebahat Tuncel Festnahme

Turkey jails Kurdish politicians over alleged terror links 02.02.2019

A court in Turkey has sentenced two Kurdish politicians to lengthy prison terms on charges of belonging to a terrorist organization. The opposition HDP party says the judgment is part of an effort to wipe out democracy.

China Huawei 5G Netz

Sieren's China: World's telecoms giants warrant general suspicion 07.02.2019

We can learn an important lesson from the Huawei affair: The world urgently needs an independent international telecommunications authority to foster transparency in the industry, says DW’s Frank Sieren.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 