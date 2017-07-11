US orchestrates strategic oil reserve releases with China, India, UK

US President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday announced that the US would release some 50 million barrels of crude oil from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve in an effort to bring down prices for gasoline and halt rising inflation.

The White House said the move, which will see oil released in the form of loans and sales, was coordinated with the governments of China, Japan, South Korea, the UK and India.

Shortly after the US announcement, India, too, said it would release 5 million barrels from its own strategic reserve.

Officials in Washington say the coordinated effort is the first of its kind and should be seen as a warning to OPEC nations to increase production in order to control the rise in prices for gasoline, which in the US has been averaging around $3.40 (€3.03) a gallon — twice that of 2020.

The Biden administration says it expects consumers to begin reaping the benefits of the decision by mid-December.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday, said the move would provide "temporary relief" but noted long-term alleviation would only come once the country dropped its dependence on fossil fuels altogether and finally created a "robust green economy."

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

