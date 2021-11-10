Visit the new DW website

Washington

Washington, D.C. is a U.S. territory located between Maryland and Virginia. It was built between 1790 and 1800 to serve as the seat of the federal government.

The District of Columbia takes its name from the first US president, George Washington, and Christopher Columbus, whose transatlantic exploration paved the way for the European colonization of the Americas. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content referring to Washington.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen exits the West Wing of the White House after meeting with US President Joe Biden in Washington, DC, on November 10, 2021. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

EU and US accuse Belarus of 'hybrid attack' at borders 10.11.2021

"It is important that Lukashenko understands that [the regime's] behavior comes with a price," the EU's Ursula von der Leyen said following talks with US President Joe Biden in Washington.

In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, shows Syrian President Bashar Assad, right, meets with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates, in Damascus, Syria, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Al Nahyan's visit to Syria is the first time since the Syrian conflict began a decade ago and comes as some Arab countries are improving relations with Syria. The UAE has been slowly mending ties with Damascus, as the tide of the war has turned in favor of President Bashar Assad. (SANA via AP)

UAE top diplomat on first Syria visit in over a decade 09.11.2021

The visit signals improving ties between Syrian President Bashar Assad and the US-allied Arab state. Washington said it was "concerned" by the meeting "and the signal it sends."
President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, former President George W. Bush, former first lady Laura Bush and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton attend a funeral for former Secretary of State Colin Powell at the Washington National Cathedral, in Washington, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Colin Powell: US leaders honor late secretary of state 06.11.2021

US leaders paid tribute to Colin Powell, the country's first Black secretary of state, at a funeral service in Washington. The 84-year-old died in mid-October from COVID-19 complications.
Military vehicles carrying hypersonic missiles DF-17 travel past Tiananmen Square during the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Pentagon: China's nuclear arsenal growing faster than predicted 03.11.2021

In a new report, the Pentagon has revised its past estimates of China's nuclear arsenal. The revised number of Chinese nuclear warheads is more than double the amount envisaged one year ago.
21.05.2021 May 21, 2021, Tehran, Tehran, Iran: A handout photo made available by Iranian revolutionary guard corps (IRGC) official website Sepahnews shows Iranian revolutionary guard corps chief General Hossein Salami (L) and Amir Ali Hajizadeh commander of Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (R) unveiling a new drone called 'Gaza' at an undisclosed location in Iran, 21 May 2021. IRGC on 21 May unveiled the new drone called 'Gaza' which according to them is capable of carrying 13 bombs and flying at over 35,000 feet. The announcement came on the day a ceasefire came into effect between Israel and militants in the Gaza strip under an Egyptian initiative for an unconditional ceasefire following days of fighting that left at least 232 Palestinians and 12 Israelis killed. (Credit Image: Â© Sepahnews via ZUMA Wire

US sanctions 6 Iranian targets over drone activities 30.10.2021

The US Treasury has blacklisted two individuals and four entities involved in Iran's unmanned aerial vehicles program. Washington has said Iranian drones have been used to attack US forces and international shipping.
FILE - In this file photo taken June 25, 2014, an inert Minuteman 3 missile is seen in a training launch tube at Minot Air Force Base, N.D. The base is tasked with maintaining 150 of the nuclear-tipped missiles spread out across the North Dakota countryside and keeping them ready to launch at a moment's notice as part of the US's nuclear defense strategy. The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded Friday to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, an organization pushing for a global treaty to ban the cataclysmic bombs. The award of the US$1.1-million prize The Geneva-based ICAN won the $1.1 million prize comes amid heightened tensions over both North Korea’s aggressive development of nuclear weapons and President Donald Trump’s persistent criticism of the deal to curb Iran’s nuclear program. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, file) |

US allies concerned about possible 'no first use' change to nuclear policy: report 29.10.2021

US allies hope US President Joe Biden will clarify his views on US nuclear policy at the G20 summit. There is concern the US could adopt a "no first use" policy, eliminating allies' nuclear umbrella.
A police van sits parked near Julian Assange supporters gathered outside the High Court in London, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. The U.S. government is this week asking Britain's High Court to overturn a judge's decision that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should not be sent to the United States to face espionage charges. A lower court judge refused extradition in January on health grounds, saying Assange was likely to kill himself if held under harsh U.S. prison conditions. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

Julian Assange could serve sentence in Australia if convicted, US says 28.10.2021

The WikiLeaks founder is currently fighting an appeal by Washington to extradite him back to the US. Assange's legal team has rejected US assurances that he won't be sent to a "Supermax" prison.
Protesters calling for the release of incarcerated WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange hold placards outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London during an appeal hearing by the US government against the UK's refusal to extradite him on October 27, 2021. - The US government is appealing against a British judge's decision to block the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to face trial for publishing military secrets. Assange, 50, was arrested in Britain in 2019 for jumping bail after spending seven years inside the Ecuadorian embassy to avoid extradition to Sweden where he faced allegations of sexual assault. These were later dropped. Despite his extradition being blocked, he has been denied bail pending the outcome of the US appeal, amid fears he would abscond. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)

Julian Assange: US pursues extradition at London High Court 27.10.2021

Washington has appealed a ruling that kept WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange from being sent to the US, where he faces espionage charges and potentially a lifetime in prison.
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - NOVEMBER 3, 2020: Police officers walk past the building of the US Embassy in Novinsky Boulevard in central Moscow. On Election Day, November 3, the USA elect a president and vice president, 35 Senators, all 435 members of the House of Representatives, 13 governors of 11 states and two US territories, as well as state and local government officials. Incumbent Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden are running for president. Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

Washington says Russians seeking US immigrant visas must travel to Warsaw 25.10.2021

The US qualified Russians as "homeless nationals," a category usually reserved for countries where the US has no diplomatic representation. The Moscow embassy will only process diplomatic and official visas.
President Joe Biden speaks during an event marking the 10th anniversary of the dedication of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Joe Biden says US would defend Taiwan if attacked by China 22.10.2021

The president says the United States has a "commitment" to protect Taiwan as China continues to impose its sovereignty on the island. Beijing has urged Washington to act with caution on the Taiwan issue.

29.08.2021 Afghan people are seen inside a house after U.S. drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. A U.S. drone strike destroyed a vehicle carrying multiple suicide bombers from Afghanistan's Islamic State affiliate on Sunday before they could attack the ongoing military evacuation at Kabul's international airport, American officials said. (AP Photo/Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi)

US vows to pay relatives of Afghans killed in Kabul drone strike 16.10.2021

Washington has offered an undisclosed compensation payment for the family members of civilians who were killed in a US drone strike in Kabul in August.
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 12, 2021. Susan Walsh/Pool via REUTERS//File Photo

US, China chief trade negotiators hold 'candid' talks 09.10.2021

Beijing is seeking the elimination of US tariffs, while Washington sees the discussions as a test of bilateral engagement between the two major economic powers.

Biden administration sees China as 'major threat' 05.10.2021

Washington has announced "a targeted tariff exclusion process" for exemptions from customs tariffs imposed by Donald Trump. Aspen Institute's Stormy Mildner believes, though, the US's hard stance on China won't change.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a meeting with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian (not seen) in Paris, France October 5, 2021. Lewis Joly/Pool via REUTERS

France's Macron meets with US top diplomat in first talks since submarine spat 05.10.2021

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hopes to make progress in healing the rift between Paris and Washington ever since the scrapping of a submarine contract with Australia.
Eine afghanische Frau steigt aus einem Bus, um zur Impfung auf dem amerikanischen Stützpunkt in Ramstein zu gehen. Nach der Entdeckung einzelner Masern-Infektionen werden nun tausende geimpft. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Thousands of Afghan refugees stuck at US bases in Germany 04.10.2021

More than 9,000 people are stranded at military bases in Ramstein and Kaiserslautern. Washington suspended flights when measles were detected among evacuees landing in the US.
191213 Inside Europe

Inside Europe 30.09.2021 30.09.2021

Following inconclusive elections: Quo Vadis Germany? - Punch-ups over petrol in the UK - Breathing new life into Prague’s Jewish heritage - A whiff of change in the air - will Italy decriminalise cannabis? - Shopping squabbles in Poland - How domestic violence impacts men - Brussels and Washington discuss tech and trade ties - And we’ve got a treat for foodies: a cheese festival in Italy

