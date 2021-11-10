Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Washington, D.C. is a U.S. territory located between Maryland and Virginia. It was built between 1790 and 1800 to serve as the seat of the federal government.
The District of Columbia takes its name from the first US president, George Washington, and Christopher Columbus, whose transatlantic exploration paved the way for the European colonization of the Americas. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content referring to Washington.
Following inconclusive elections: Quo Vadis Germany? - Punch-ups over petrol in the UK - Breathing new life into Prague’s Jewish heritage - A whiff of change in the air - will Italy decriminalise cannabis? - Shopping squabbles in Poland - How domestic violence impacts men - Brussels and Washington discuss tech and trade ties - And we’ve got a treat for foodies: a cheese festival in Italy