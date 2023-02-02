US: Hundreds of migrant children still apart from family
2 hours ago
Under former US President Donald Trump thousands of migrant families were split up at the US-Mexico border. A special task force has been working to reunite children with their parents, but it's got a long way to go.
https://p.dw.com/p/4N2lC
Advertisement
Almost 1,000 migrant children who were separated from their families at the US-Mexico border under a Trump-era policy still haven't been reunited with their parents.
The data was released Thursday by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
"We understand that our critical work is not finished," Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement. "We reaffirm our commitment to work relentlessly to reunite the other families who suffered because of the prior cruel and inhumane policy."
The separation policy was widely criticized as inhumane by political and religious leaders. The outcry prompted Trump to stop the practice in June 2018, just days before the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) successfully sued to halt the separations.
Kids still wait for reunion
A court process that resulted from the ACLU suit meant many separated children were identified and reunited with their families before Biden took office.