  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Press freedom
War in Ukraine
Artificial intelligence
Children from Mexico and Central America line up for their breakfast at a migrant shelter in Tijuana, Mexico
An outcry over the separation of migrant families at the border prompted Trump to shelve the policy in 2018Image: GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP/Getty Images
Human RightsUnited States of America

US: Hundreds of migrant children still apart from family

2 hours ago

Under former US President Donald Trump thousands of migrant families were split up at the US-Mexico border. A special task force has been working to reunite children with their parents, but it's got a long way to go.

https://p.dw.com/p/4N2lC

Almost 1,000 migrant children who were separated from their families at the US-Mexico border under a Trump-era policy still haven't been reunited with their parents.

The data was released Thursday by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

US President Joe Biden pledged to reunify all children separated from their families under the previous administration and formed a task force soon after taking office in January 2021 to make that happen.

The DHS said 600 children had been reunited in the two years since the task force was set up, but some 998 children are still living apart from their families. Of those kids, 148 are in the process of reunification, it added.

"We understand that our critical work is not finished," Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement. "We reaffirm our commitment to work relentlessly to reunite the other families who suffered because of the prior cruel and inhumane policy." 

US overhauls immigration policy

Trump's 'zero-tolerance' approach

Thousands of migrant families, most of them from Central America, were split up under former President Donald Trump's blanket "zero-tolerance" policy.

Imposed in spring 2018, it sought to prosecute all individuals who crossed the border illegally. Children cannot be jailed with their family members so they were separated from their relatives and taken into custody by the Health and Human Services.

The separation policy was widely criticized as inhumane by political and religious leaders. The outcry prompted Trump to stop the practice in June 2018, just days before the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) successfully sued to halt the separations.  

Kids still wait for reunion

A court process that resulted from the ACLU suit meant many separated children were identified and reunited with their families before Biden took office.

A number of families are in the process of suing the US government seeking compensation for the separations.

nm/jsi (Reuters, AP)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Russian President Vladimir Putin lays a wreath to the Eternal Flame at the Hall of Military Glory at the Mamayev Kurgan World War Two Memorial complex in Volgograd

Ukraine updates: Putin compares Ukraine to Stalingrad battle

Conflicts8 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A crowd of people behind a fence

Pope Francis prays for peace in DR Congo

Pope Francis prays for peace in DR Congo

Religion7 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A puppy caught in a net by the Mission Rabies dog vaccinating team in Bicholim, Goa

India: How Goa succeeded in eliminating rabies

India: How Goa succeeded in eliminating rabies

Society12 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

wooden sign 'Angst um Upahl' (fear for Upahl) painted onto it in red letters

Small German town fights housing for refugees

Small German town fights housing for refugees

Society11 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Soldiers in the Battle of Stalingrad, positioned on a hill with guns

The battle of Stalingrad: A decisive turning point in WW2

The battle of Stalingrad: A decisive turning point in WW2

History13 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A man in a blue shirt and beige jacket leans across a wall.

Iranian film director Jafar Panahi goes on hunger strike

Iranian film director Jafar Panahi goes on hunger strike

Film15 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Joe Biden und Olaf Scholz sitting at a desk smiling into the cameras during a G7 meeting in 2022

War in Ukraine: A stress test for US-German relations

War in Ukraine: A stress test for US-German relations

Politics9 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

The picture shows Felipe Neto, a Youtuber from Brazil.

Brazilian YouTuber: 'Bolsonarism is not over'

Brazilian YouTuber: 'Bolsonarism is not over'

Media13 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage