US Republicans seek to impeach Biden's top border official

A group of US Republicans has made a second attempt to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. They blame him for record illegal immigration in America.

A group of Republicans in the US House of Representatives on Wednesday presented articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden's top border official.

The move — meant to put political pressure on the Biden administration — comes at a time when illegal immigration has reached a record high.

Andy Biggs, an Arizona Republican, moved for the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

"What you're seeing is the systematic destruction of the geographical integrity of the United States of America," Biggs said. "We don't control our southern border. It is controlled by the criminal drug cartels of Mexico."

In January, Biden announced a plan to allow 30,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela to enter the US monthly Image: Bonnie Cash/Pool/CNP/MediaPunch/picture alliance

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said lawmakers should focus on updating the US immigration system "instead of trying to point fingers and score political points."

While the move could find Republican support in the lower house, it is not likely to gain traction in the Democratic-controlled Senate, which would be responsible for the trial in which Mayorkas would need to be found guilty before being removed from office.

Republican lawmaker Pat Fallon had also filed a separate impeachment resolution against Mayorkas in January, blaming his policies for increased illegal immigration.

US Customs and Border Protection data showed 2.76 million enforcement actions in the 2022 fiscal year that ended in September — more than twice the 2019 figure, four times as many as in 2020 and a 41% increase over 2021.

Former US President Donald Trump was impeached twice during his presidency when Democrats enjoyed a majority in the lower chamber. No Cabinet-level US official has ever been removed from office due to a trial following impeachment.

Are US Republicans using migrants as pawns? To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

mk/sms (AFP, Reuters)