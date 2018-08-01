US climate report confirms: 2017 among hottest years ever

Last year was the third-warmest since record-taking began, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said Wednesday.

In its 28th annual State of the Climate report, published by the American Meteorological Society, the US agency confirmed findings from a meta-analysis in January of this year that the last three years — 2015, 2016 and 2017 — have been the hottest ever.

"The four warmest years on record have occurred since 2014," editors of the NOAA report wrote in an accompanying executive summary.

NASA had ranked 2017 as the second-warmest on record, while the NOAA and the Japan Meteorological Agency put it as third-warmest; this divergence is due to differing methodologies.

The year 2017 was the warmest non-El Nino year on record, the NOAA report noted.

The report also highlighted how the current CO2 concentration in the atmosphere — 405 parts per million — is the highest it has been in 38-years of record-taking, also higher than ice-core samples dating back 800,000 years.

"The global growth rate of carbon dioxide has nearly quadrupled since the early 1960s," the summary stated.

Atmospheric concentrations of the greenhouse gases methane and nitrous oxide were also at a record-high last year, according to the report.

With regard to the north and south poles, which are warming faster than the rest of the planet, the Arctic saw its smallest annual maximum reach in 2017, while in Antarctica, overall sea ice was well below the average of the past several decades.

Also, the global average sea level rise increased to a new record high, at 7.7 centimeters (3 inches) above the average from 1993, which is when satellite altimetry started.

The average sea surface temperature in 2017 was above that of 2016, continuing a clear long-term upward trend. The report also pointed out unprecedented multi-year bleaching of corals, with mass bleaching set to further accelerate as oceans warm.

What happens when ocean temperatures rise? Atlantis 2.0 As global warming speeds up, so does the rise in sea levels. While 2004 to 2010 saw oceans rise by about 15 millimeters in total, this value doubled for 2010 to 2016. Tropical regions in the western Pacific are especially affected, threatening many of the coastal areas and low-lying islands with submersion by the end of the century.

What happens when ocean temperatures rise? Breaking the ice As ocean and atmospheric temperatures increase, glaciers and ice caps shrink in size. In 2016, the global sea ice extent was 4 million square kilometers (1.54 million square miles) below average. Consequently, more meltwater flows into rivers and oceans, which also causes sea levels to rise.

What happens when ocean temperatures rise? Losing Nemo Some ocean regions have already warmed by more than 3 degrees Celsius, upsetting marine ecosystems. Seventy-two percent of demersal fish species in the northeast Atlantic Ocean have so far been affected, with warming limiting their abundance and spread. Species that live in tropical ocean waters, like the clownfish, are also experiencing habitat-related population decreases.

What happens when ocean temperatures rise? Coral bleaching Warming and acidifying waters affect Nemo's navigation senses, and also threaten his home - coral reefs, one of the most sensitive marine ecosystems. A water temperature increase of as much as 3 degrees Celsius can cause the death of corals and the marine animal species that live in them. Northern parts of Great Barrier Reef have seen coral mortality rates of 50 percent.

What happens when ocean temperatures rise? Stormy weather With increased ocean heat, extremely strong tropical storms are set to occur much more frequently. One of these massive storms was Hurricane Matthew, which hit Haiti in October 2016. The Haitian government put the official death toll at 546, and the hurricane also caused $15 billion (13.8 billion euros) in economic losses on the island nation and in the US, Cuba and the Bahamas.

What happens when ocean temperatures rise? Heads or tails There is a strong correlation between atmospheric wind patterns and ocean temperatures, meaning warming waters may also cause the jet stream to get stronger. This could affect airplane travel due to intensified head- and tailwinds. On the upside, this means that some flights may be much faster. On the downside, other flights may take longer and could experience more turbulence. Author: Jessie-May Franken



The report pointed out a wide swing of rainfall extremes, with some regions experiencing remarkable rainfall and others extended drought.

It also reiterated that in the United States, 16 disasters resulted in more than $300 billion in direct losses in 2017, making it the costliest year since at least 1980.

In 2017, US President Donald Trump announced the country would pull out of the 2015 Paris Agreement, a global framework intended to limit global warming to maximum 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit). The US is the only country in the world to not be a party to the landmark agreement.

The annual report runs more than 300 pages long and includes the contributions of 500 researchers from 65 countries.