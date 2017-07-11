Ukraine: Zelenskyy criticizes EU disunity on sanctions — live updates

Zelenskyy expresses frustration with EU on sixth sanctions package

Ukraine says the intensity of the Russian assault in Donbas is now at maximum level

Putin tells Italy's Mario Draghi that Russia will help tackle global food crisis if sanctions are lifted

US and Ukraine reportedly discuss danger of escalation

The United States has held discussions with Kyiv about the danger of escalation if Ukrainian forces strike deep into Russia, Reuters news agency reported.

Those involved in the discussions have not explicitly placed geographic restrictions on Ukrainian forces but have sought to reach a shared understanding of the risk of escalation, three US officials and diplomatic sources told Reuters.

"We have concerns about escalation and yet still do not want to put geographic limits or tie their hands too much with the stuff we're giving them," said one of the three US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity.

A second official said Washington and Kyiv had a shared "understanding" about the use of certain Western-provided weapon systems. "So far, we've been on the same page about the thresholds," the official said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned the West that supplying weapons to Ukraine capable of hitting Russian territory would be "a serious step towards unacceptable escalation," according to remarks published on the Russian Foreign Ministry website on Thursday.

Zelenskyy complains about EU divisions over new Russia sanctions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is frustrated that the European Union has struggled to reach a consensus on its latest sanctions against Russia.

"How many more weeks will the European Union try to agree on a sixth package?" Zelenskyy said during a late-night address.

"Of course, I am grateful to those friends who are advocating new sanctions. But where do the people blocking this sixth package get their power from? Why are they allowed to hold such power?" he asked.

Hungary, which is dependent on Russian oil, is holding up the sixth round of punitive sanctions against Russia. An EU-wide embargo requires unanimity from all 27 member states.

Zelenskyy was also concerned about the intense Russian assault in the Donbas region of Ukraine. "The current offensive of the occupiers in the Donbas could make the region uninhabitable," Zelenskyy added.

Summary of Thursday's events in the war in Ukraine

Fighting in the Donbas area of eastern Ukraine is now at its most intense, Kyiv said, while urging Western allies to match the ferocity of the Russian attack with support for Ukraine.

"The enemy is storming the position of our troops simultaneously in several directions,'' said Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar. "We have an extremely difficult and long stage of fighting ahead of us."

The military situation in eastern Ukraine is even worse than people say it is, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said. During a question and answer session with Twitter users, Kuleba said his country needs heavy weapons now to fight Russia effectively.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi that Moscow "is ready to make a significant contribution to overcoming the food crisis through the export of grain and fertilizer on the condition that politically motivated restrictions imposed by the West are lifted," according to a Kremlin readout of the call.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told the World Economic Forum in Davos that he was convinced that Russia would not win the war in Ukraine.

"Putin must not win his war in Ukraine, and I am convinced that he will not," Scholz told delegates on Thursday. The German chancellor said: "We must make Putin realize that there will not be a dictated peace, Ukraine won't accept it, and we neither."

Ukrainian prosecutors are seeking 12-year prison terms for two Russian soldiers who are on trial for war crimes. The two were accused of bombing civilian infrastructure in the Kharkiv region and have pleaded guilty. Their defense lawyer has asked for leniency.

