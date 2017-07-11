Germany to deliver 15 'Gepard' tanks to Ukraine in July

Ukraine will receive 15 anti-aircraft "Gepard" tanks from Germany in July, a German Defense Ministry spokesperson said Friday.

Included with the arms delivery will be training support by the German Armed Forces and the provision of nearly 60,000 rounds of ammunition, Germany's dpa news agency reported.

The announcement came after a meeting Friday between German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht and her Ukrainian counterpart Olexii Resnikov.

Lambrecht said that the Gepard is an "effective" weapon with a "considerable deterrent effect ... for the protection of critical infrastructure."

What is the Gepard?

The Gepard (German for "cheetah") is an anti-aircraft gun, or flak tank, armed with twin 35-mm guns that can be used against aircraft and helicopters at altitudes of up to 3,500 meters (11,500 feet).

The tank would be especially useful for Ukrainian forces, as it was designed to counter armored attack helicopters, such as the Soviet-Russian Mil Mi-24.

It is also effective against lightly armored ground targets such as infantry vehicles and transport tanks, but would be vulnerable to battle tanks because of its relatively small caliber guns.

The Gepard was developed in 1976 and the last tank was decommissioned by the German military in 2012. The units to be sent to Ukraine must be made operational again.

The German manufacturer of the Gepard, Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, has technically refurbished mothballed tanks from earlier German military stocks. A total of 50 Gepards could be made available.

