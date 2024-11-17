Ukraine: US to let Kyiv strike deep inside Russia — reports

Skip next section Reports: Biden allows Ukraine to use US weapons deep inside Russia

A US-made Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) is reportedly to be launched against targets deep inside Russian territory Image: abaca/picture alliance

A New York Times article citing anonymous sources claims the White House has lifted restrictions on using US weapons against targets deep in Russian territory.

Ukraine's allies have previously barred Kyiv from deploying their weapons too far from the front line.

Now, sources say Ukrainian forces are set to use US-made ATACMS rockets, which have a range of up to 190 miles (306 km), against Russian targets in the coming days.

The White House did not immediately comment.

The report comes just months before Donald Trump is due to replace Joe Biden as the US president.

Trump has claimed he would end the Ukraine war even before taking office in early January.