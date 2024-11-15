Germany's Scholz calls Putin for first time in 2 years

Germany's chancellor and Russia's president have spoken directly for the first time since late 2022, according to a government spokesperson. This follows soon after Donald Trump's US election win.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly spoke on the phone for around an hour on Friday, government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said in Berlin.

Scholz was said to have urged Putin to show willingness to negotiate a "just and lasting" peace with Ukraine.

The spokesman also said Scholz had spoken with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy beforehand, and that the chancellor had reiterated Germany would support Ukraine for as long as possible.

This is a developing story, updates will follow.

msh/ab (AFP, dpa, Reuters)