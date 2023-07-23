Ukraine updates: Russian missile attack targets Odesa

A missile attack by Moscow in Ukraine killed at least one person and damaged a controversial cathedral in Odesa. Poland opened the much awaited battle tank repair center. DW has the latest.

Moscow launched 19 missiles via land, air and sea on the Black Sea port of Odesa, Ukraine said on Sunday.

Kyiv's airforce said it had destroyed nine of the weapons, "including Oniks cruise missiles, sea-launched Kalibrs and Iskander ballistic missiles".

Russia's attack left one person dead and injured nearly 20 people, including four children, said Oleg Kiper, the governor of the region.

In his statement via Telegram, the governor said that Moscow's "nighttime terrorist attack" had damaged the historic Transfiguration Cathedral, which is Odesa's largest Orthodox church building.

Ukraine had previously accused the cathedral of maintaining links to the pro-invasion Russian Orthodox Church, which used to be its parent church but the cathedral in Odesa said that it broke its ties last year.

The missile attacks also destroyed six houses and apartment buildings.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to retaliate against Moscow on Sunday.

"Missiles against peaceful cities, against residential buildings, a cathedral," Zelensky said. "There will definitely be a retaliation against Russian terrorists for Odesa."

Moscow has been pounding Odesa and other Ukrainian food export facilities almost every day since it pulled out from the Black Sea grain deal which allowed for the safe shipment of Ukrainian grains to other countries.

Ukraine grain deal must continue, Zelenskyy says To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Here are some of the other developments from Russia's war in Ukraine on Saturday, July 22.

Poland puts battle tank repair hub into action

Poland put into operation a maintenance hub for tanks damaged in Ukraine, said Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak.

The repair center had been called for by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius to work on damaged German Leopard 2 battle tanks used in Ukraine.

The German and Polish Defense Minister met in July to discuss the opening of the repair hub. Image: Kacper Pempel/REUTERS

Pistorius and Blaszczak agreed in April to set up the hub. The work which was supposed to start in May had been halted due to complex maintenance requirements.

Earlier in July during a visit to Poland, Pistorius had criticized the Polish side for being too slow in completing the center.

Poland's Blaszczak tweeted on Saturday that "The repair center in Gliwice is in operation! The first two Leopards have already arrived at the Bumar plant from Ukraine."

NATO-Ukraine Council to meet and discuss grain deal

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is convening a meeting of the new NATO-Ukraine Council on Wednesday.

The summit being held at Ukraine's request is aimed at consulting on "the latest developments and to discuss the transport of Ukrainian grain through Black Sea," said NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu.

Russia threatens to quit Black Sea grain deal To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Before the announcement of the meeting, Stoltenberg spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about the grain deal which allowed Ukraine to ship 33 million tons of grain to other countries despite the conflict.

Russia not only exited the deal but threatened to attack any ship in the Black Sea region.

"We strongly condemn Moscow's attempt to weaponize food," Stoltenberg tweeted after speaking to Zelensky.

Referring to the NATO summit held in Lithuania in July, he said "Allies stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes & following NATO summit, Ukraine is closer to NATO than ever before."

ns/jcg (Reuters, dpa, AFP)