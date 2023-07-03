  1. Skip to content
Germany's defense chief visits Bundeswehr units in Poland

50 minutes ago

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius is visiting the German military's Patriot missile systems based in Poland.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TLMc
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius and his Polish counterpart Mariusz Blaszczak meet at a military base
Three Patriot units are based in Poland, close to the Ukrainian borderImage: Kacper Pempel/REUTERS

The German defense minister arrived on Monday in the southeastern Polish town of Zamosc, where some 320 German troops have been stationed since January.

The deployment — near Poland's border with Ukraine — has previously been a source of diplomatic wrangling between the two countries.

What's planned for the visit?

Pistorius visited the barracks where German forces operate three Patriot missile air defense systems at two separate locations.

He met his Polish counterpart, Mariusz Blaszczak, before visiting the positions outside the city from where the missiles would be fired.

The Patriot system uses surface-to-air missiles manufactured by the US company Raytheon and Lockheed to counter threats from the air.

The US State Department says the Patriot is capable of "bringing down cruise missiles, short-range ballistic missiles, and aircraft at a significantly higher ceiling than previously provided air defense systems."

Political tussle over missiles' location

There was a political squabble between Germany and Poland over the deployment of the Patriots on Polish soil, something that Warsaw had requested.

Former German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht agreed to move the Patriots after a missile strike that hit Polish territory in November.

Aggressive neighbors? NATO exercise underway in Lithuania

In a twist that irritated Berlin, Blaszczak suggested that Germany ought to instead station the Patriots in Ukraine.

After a period of tensions between the two governments, Warsaw finally said it would accept them.

Germany is set to move Patriot units from Slovakia, as well as some "supporting elements" from Poland, to Lithuania ahead of a July NATO summit in that country's capital, Vilnius.

rc/ab (dpa, Reuters)

Ukrainian servicemen ride on armoured personnel carriers (APC) on a road toward Bakhmut
Live

Ukraine updates: 'Fierce fighting' as Kyiv seeks to advance

Conflicts14 minutes ago
