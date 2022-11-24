  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
FIFA World Cup
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
US Patriot Missiles deployed behind a razor-wire topped fence at an airbase in Poland
US surface-to-air missiles are being shuffled around Europe as Russia's war on Ukraine drags onImage: Simon Jankowski/NurPhoto/picture alliance
ConflictsGermany

Poland asks Germany to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine

13 minutes ago

Warsaw was promised Germany's missile defenses but Polish officials now urge Berlin to send them to Ukraine instead. Berlin says their Patriot missiles are for NATO deployment only.

https://p.dw.com/p/4K1Xn

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak has asked the German government to deliver US Patriot missiles destined for Poland to Ukraine instead.

"I have asked Germany to have the proposed Polish Patriot batteries transferred to Ukraine and deployed at the western border," wrote Blaszczak on Twitter Wednesday. 

But Berlin insisted the missiles are only to be deployed within NATO.

Germany had offered Poland, a neighbor and NATO partner, the US-made surface-to-air missile (SAM) defense system after a stray rocket struck a Polish village 6 kilometers (4 miles) from the Ukrainian border last week, killing two people. 

Following Blaszczak's tweet, Berlin said the missiles are strictly intended for Poland, with German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht emphasizing, "Patriots are part of NATO's integrated air defense, meaning they are intended to be deployed on NATO territory."

"Any use outside NATO territory," said Lambrecht, "would require prior discussions with NATO and the allies."

Germany, which owns 12 batteries of Patriots, has two units deployed to Slovakia and offered Warsaw another in an effort to step up air-protection there.

Ukraine, though it aspires to join NATO, is currently not a member of the military alliance.

NATO partners share US military hardware while aiding Ukraine

The Patriot system is made by US arms manufacturer Raytheon, which says it will continue to update the nearly 40-year-old system until at least 2048.

The system is based on a collection of radars, command-and-control units, and various missile interceptors, covering a large area. Its radar can track up to 50 targets, and engage five of them at once. Depending on the version in use, the interceptor missiles can reach an altitude of more than two kilometers and hit targets up to 160 kilometers away.

Each unit requires about 90 troops to operate, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a US think tank.

Patriots can defend against tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, drones, aircraft and "other threats" according to Raytheon.

Russia, however, has increasingly made use of cheap Iranian drones that are much more difficult for the Patriot to detect and intercept.

On Monday, German Defense Minister Lambrecht said Berlin wants to lend Warsaw the system because, "Poland is our friend, our ally, and, as a neighbor of Ukraine, especially exposed."

Missile that hit Poland likely came from Ukraine air defense

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

The back of a black jacket reads "war crimes prosecutor"

Germany to criminalize denying war crimes, genocide

Politics14 hours ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A group of German Bundeswehr soldiers stationed in Mali stand in front of an armored vehicle

Germany to withdraw troops from Mali

Germany to withdraw troops from Mali

PoliticsNovember 23, 202201:24 min
More from Africa

Asia

Campaigners in Taipei hold pink signs

Taiwan elections put record number of women on ballot

Taiwan elections put record number of women on ballot

Politics7 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A close-up photo showing the UN logo on a blue background

Mali withdrawal raises questions about German missions

Mali withdrawal raises questions about German missions

Politics3 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Erstes Schiff (Neptune) zur Flüssigerdgas-Umwandlung in Deutschland (Rügen)

Plan to cap gas price in EU slammed as ‘joke’ by ministers

Plan to cap gas price in EU slammed as ‘joke’ by ministers

Politics23 minutes ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Türkei Van | Konzert von iranischem Sänger

Iranians cross the border to party

Iranians cross the border to party

Society8 hours ago04:52 min
More from Middle East

North America

Messenger-Dienst Signal

Big Tech: Can small companies break the tech giants' power?

Big Tech: Can small companies break the tech giants' power?

Politics11 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

The cast from the Netflix series '1899'.

Netflix series '1899' accused of plagiarism

Netflix series '1899' accused of plagiarism

FilmNovember 23, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage