Germany to station 4,000 troops in Lithuania

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius on Monday announced plans to permanently station 4,000 soldiers in NATO ally Lithuania to help secure the alliance's eastern flank.

"Germany is ready to permanently station a robust brigade in Lithuania," Pistorius said during a visit to the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius. He added that facilities would need to be built to accommodate the troops.

Germany already leads NATO's battlegroup in Lithuania, a reinforced battalion of some 1,000 troops.

Vilnius has repeatedly called on Berlin to send combat troops in the country, which borders the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad. Germany pledged in June, 2022, to have a full brigade ready to defend Lithuania in case of an attack.

Until now, however, Berlin had resisted permanently stationing most of the brigade in Lithuania, insisting that the troops could be rapidly deployed from bases in Germany.

Currently, only the brigade's command post with about 20 German soldiers are in Rukla, Lithuania. The rest remain at various locations within Germany.

NATO manoeuvres in Lithuania

Pistorius is in Lithuania to observe a joint NATO exercise labeled "Griffin Storm" between the German and Lithuanian armies. Germany transferred 1,000 soldiers and 300 tanks of the 41st Mechanized Infantry Brigade "Vorpommern" to Lithuania to take part in the drills, which will focus on defending NATO's eastern flank.

This is the third time such exercises are being conducted. The current manoeuvres are scheduled to last until July 7.

The training area in Pabrade is less than 200 kilometers (124 miles) from Kaliningrad. Pistorius will join NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and the ambassadors of the North Atlantic Council, NATO's most important decision-making body, in observing the manoeuvres. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas will also be present.

Earlier on Monday, Nauseda said the aborted Wagner mutiny in Russia demonstrated the instability of the Kremlin regime that could affect the security of the region.

"The establishment of the Wagner group in Belarus may become an additional factor," he added.

