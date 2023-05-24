  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Recession
Turkey elections
SocietyLithuania

Baltic States - How NATO is preparing to resist

1 hour ago

NATO members are viewing Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine with grave concern, especially those on the alliance's eastern flank. They're joining forces with German troops right on the Russian border.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Repn

Germany is the leading or "framework nation” in what is called the NATO Battle Group Lithuania. With its alliance partners, German forces are serving "on the front line” - right on the Russian border. They’re guarding NATO’s northeast flank against any possible incursion and ensuring the Baltic states are supported during times of crisis and, if necessary, conflict. 

In the spring of 2023, Germany’s military is in Rukla and Pabrade, among other places, for maneuvers. There it is practicing with NATO partners from Croatia, the Czechia and the Netherlands to handle a Russian attack on the Baltic states. In full agreement with the NATO motto "train as you fight,” practice and training are closely-oriented to a genuine threat. The leader of the German contingent, Colonel Wolfgang Schmidt, points out the special historic significance and perceived peril in the Baltic. He says, "From historical experience, of course the perception of possible aggression - be it Russian or Belarusian - is far more intense here than in the Federal Republic of Germany.” He adds that not everyone has grasped the defense of "all that we stand for - modernity, freedom of opinion and speech and everything we describe as Western values begins here.” For a year, Schmidt says, the Ukraine has been fighting far more than their Russian attackers - they’re defending "our freedom,” too. 

This report follows a major exercise called "Griffin Lightning.” A platoon commander with the Dutch Armed Forces emphasizes the importance of maneuvers and cooperation among the multinational forces. First Lieutenant Bent S. says, "We’re taking part in different exercises. Last week we were with the Norwegians. In a few weeks, the whole Battle Group will come together and we’ll train again with the Norwegians, Germans, Czechs and Croats. 
Nobody wants war, but if it really comes to it, we’ll be ready.”
This documentary provides an exclusive look at NATO maneuvers in Lithuania, which are unfolding closer than ever before to a genuine military threat.

Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

Go to show DocFilm
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ballot papers placed on top of envelops for the second round of Turkey's presidential election

Turkey election: Erdogan tested in runoff — live updates

Politics3 hours ago
Page 1 of 1
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Fulani pastoralists collect water from a water point in Loumbel Lana, Matam region

Senegal: Life in the hottest place on Earth

Senegal: Life in the hottest place on Earth

Climate20 hours ago8 images
More from Africa

Asia

Mikhail Mishustin and Li Qiang (back, left and right) make agreements

China and Russia double down on bilateral relations

China and Russia double down on bilateral relations

Conflicts21 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Fussball Bundesliga, 34. Spieltag l Borussia Dortmund vs FSV Mainz 05 l Enttäuschung

Borussia Dortmund: Emotion isn't enough

Borussia Dortmund: Emotion isn't enough

Soccer13 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A still from the documentary 'White Balls on Walls': Stedelijk Museum director Rein Wolfs stands at a rounded, lozenge-shaped window set into a while wall.

Museums struggle to embrace diversity in new documentary

Museums struggle to embrace diversity in new documentary

Arts18 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Saudi astronaut and cancer researcher Rayyanah Barnawi forming a heart with her hands

Saudi women break the glass ceiling

Saudi women break the glass ceiling

Politics24 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Henry Kissinger

Political visionary or warmonger? Henry Kissinger turns 100

Political visionary or warmonger? Henry Kissinger turns 100

PoliticsMay 26, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Nurses treating a patient in a hospital in Brazil

Germany recruits care aides from Latin America

Germany recruits care aides from Latin America

Health13 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage