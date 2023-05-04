Ukraine updates: Russia ups security after 'drone attack'
Moscow said it was tightening security after two drones exploded over the Kremlin, days before the annual Victory Day parade. Meanwhile, Zelenskyy makes a highly symbolic visit to The Hague. DW has the latest.
Russia on Thursday tightened security in Moscow as it prepares to host its annual military parade in the capital to mark Victory Day or the end of World War II.
Victory Day on May 9 commemorates the Soviet Union's role in defeating Nazi Germany in World War II. Foreign dignitaries are expected to attend the event.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said "everything will be strengthened." "Everything has already been strengthened in preparation for the Victory Day parade," Peskov told reporters.
The grand celebrations associated with Russia's most important holiday takes place in Moscow's Red Square.
Russia on Wednesday accused Kyiv of sending drones, that were intercepted by Russian forces, in a foiled attempt to assassinate Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
Russian state news agency RIA reported that Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin issued a ban on using drones in the Russian capital unless they were used by authorities.
Sobyanin provided no reason for the ban, which was issued shortly before the news about the alleged drone explosions over the Kremlin broke.
Loud explosions could be heard in Kyiv in the early hours of Thursday morning.
"Air defenses are working in the Kyiv region," the regional military administration said on Telegram.
Local media also reported explosions in Zaporizhzhia and Odesa.
