Russia claims Ukraine sent drones to attack Putin

Ukraine has denied accusations it attacked the Kremlin overnight in an attempt to kill Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin statement did not provide details and the claims could not be independently verified.

The Kremlin on Wednesday accused Ukraine of a drone attack overnight in a foiled attempt to assassinate Russian leader Vladimir Putin, an allegation that could not be confirmed by independent sources.

Russian officials said Putin was not in the Kremlin at the time of the attack.

Ukraine said it had "nothing to do" with the attack. "Ukraine does not attack the Kremlin because, firstly, that does not solve any military aims," presidential spokesman Mikhaylo Podolyak said.

Analysts are concerned Russia could use the alleged attack to justify an increase in military action in its war in Ukraine.

What are the Kremlin's claims?

The Russian presidential office said in a statement it intercepted two drones sent to attack the Kremlin and that as "a result of timely actions taken by the military and special services with the use of radar warfare systems, the devices were put out of action."

The Kremlin did not provide evidence from the reported incident, and the statement with the accusations did not include details on the alleged attack.

It added that Russia reserved the right to retaliate suggesting that it could use the incident to justify an escalation in its war in Ukraine.

State news agency RIA reported that Putin was not in the Kremlin at the time, and was working on Wednesday at his Novo Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow.

A video circulating online appeared to show a flying object approaching the Kremlin and then exploding just before reaching one of the domes. The video was posted by a Telegram channel with links to Russia's law enforcement agencies.

Another video posted online appeared to show a plume of smoke over the Kremlin. The videos could not be independently verified.

Russia tightens security ahead of Victory Day parade

RIA said the Kremlin "assessed these actions as a planned terrorist act and an assassination attempt on the president on the eve of Victory Day, the May 9 parade."

Victory Day commemorates the Soviet Union's role in defeating Nazi Germany in World War II and is marked by a military parade in Moscow. Foreign dignitaries are expected to attend the event.

Shortly before the news about the alleged attack broke, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin issued a ban on using drones in the Russian capital, with an exception for drones launched by authorities.

Sobyanin didn't offer a reason for the ban, saying that it would prevent "the illegal use of drones that can hinder the work of law enforcement."

