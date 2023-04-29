  1. Skip to content
Smoke and flame rise from a burning fuel tank in Sevastopol, Crimea on April 29, 2023.
The massive fire warranted a level four alert, the highest availableImage: Mikhail Razvozhaev/telegram/AP/picture alliance
ConflictsUkraine

Crimea blast 'God's punishment,' Ukraine says

50 minutes ago

A Ukrainian military intelligence official said that over 10 tanks of oil products were destroyed in the blast. Russian authorities had earlier reported a massive fire at a fuel depot in Sevastopol.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QiHD

The massive fire which ate through a fuel depot in the military port city of Sevastopol early on Saturday was "God's punishment" to Russia, a Ukrainian military intelligence official said.

Military intelligence spokesman Andriy Yusov told the Ukrainian RBC website that the explosion destroyed over 10 tanks of oil products with a capacity of some 40,000 tons.

"This is God's punishment especially for the killed citizens in Uman, among whom are five children," the website quoted him as saying.

Yusov's statement referenced a town in central Ukraine which was hit by over 20 Russian cruise missiles on Friday. The strikes left at least 23 people killed, including children, as per Ukrainian tolls.

What happened during the blast?

Russian authorities in the annexed Crimea reported the fire earlier on Saturday, saying that multiple drones were fired at the depot, with one reaching it and causing the fire. The magnitude of the fire warranted a level-four alert, which is the highest level available.

The peninsula's Russian-installed governor said that that the reserves were not used for petrol station deliveries, and thus the fire would not threaten fuel supplies, suggesting the depot was used for military purposes. He added that no injuries were reported due to the fire.

Reported drone attack hits oil terminal in Crimea: Mathias Bölinger reports from Kyiv

The office of Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russian-installed governor of the peninsula, said later on Telegram that the fire was completely put out.

Ukraine has not acknowledged involvement in any of several attacks in Crimea since Russia's full scale invasion of the rest of Ukraine last year, sometimes implying a domestic insurgency.

Speaking to RBC, Ukraine's Yusov advised Crimea's residents "not to be near military facilities in the near future and facilities that provide the aggressor's army."

Russia seized Crimea in 2014, eight years before launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine says it will fight to expel Russia from Crimea and all other territory that Russia has occupied in the ongoing war.

moke rises over an oil depot in Sevastopol's Kazachya Bukhta neighborhood hit by fire on April 29, 2023.
Russia said the fire was caused by a drone attackImage: Karina Sapunova/TASS/dpa/picture alliance

rmt/wd (AFP, Reuters)

Children sit on a bus bound for Belgorod, Russia, in April 2023

Are Ukrainian children being illegally brought to Belarus?

Politics4 hours ago
